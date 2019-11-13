Norfolk Southern: Strong Macroeconomic Tailwinds Driving The Stock
by: Chuck Walston
Summary
Arguably no company has a deeper moat than a railroad.
Population and economic growth in NSC's footprint are formidable.
The company's shares are trading near fair value.
Map: Norfolk Southern
Back in 2009, the “Oracle of Omaha” pushed all-in when he acquired the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad. (BNSF)
In 2010, Buffett had this to say concerning his and Charlie Munger’s decision