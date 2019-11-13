The company's shares are trading near fair value.

Population and economic growth in NSC's footprint are formidable.

Arguably no company has a deeper moat than a railroad.

Map: Norfolk Southern

Back in 2009, the “Oracle of Omaha” pushed all-in when he acquired the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad. (BNSF)

In 2010, Buffett had this to say concerning his and Charlie Munger’s decision