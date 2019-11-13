Dividend Ideas | Services 

Norfolk Southern: Strong Macroeconomic Tailwinds Driving The Stock

|
About: Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)
by: Chuck Walston
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Chuck Walston
Long-term horizon, Dividend Growth Investing, Value
Summary

Arguably no company has a deeper moat than a railroad.

Population and economic growth in NSC's footprint are formidable.

The company's shares are trading near fair value.

Map: Norfolk Southern

Back in 2009, the “Oracle of Omaha” pushed all-in when he acquired the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad. (BNSF)

In 2010, Buffett had this to say concerning his and Charlie Munger’s decision