The Asset Allocator: Patience Is An Investing Virtue (Podcast)
A UBS survey of 3,400 clients shows the ultra-wealthy group moving into cash, with these investors “fearing” or “bracing for” a major market sell-off.
However, the evidence points not to fear but to prudence.
The fact that these investors report being optimistic about the decade ahead may reflect the confidence that comes from those whose wealth derives from habitually selling high and buying low.
These wealthy investors are exhibiting patience, not fear.
