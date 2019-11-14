The Brazilian Real Sits At The Lows

In 2011, the currency relationship between the Brazilian real and US dollar traded at above the $0.65 level. By 2015, the value of the real dropped to a low at under $0.24. The Brazilian real was worth almost one-third of the value as it was in 2011. Since then, the real has been trading in a range from just over the 2015 low and around the $0.28 level.

Brazil is the most populous nation in South America, and it has the leading economy on the continent. Brazil is a significant producer of commodities, so the Brazilian economy is highly sensitive to the prices of raw materials. At the same time, in commodity markets where Brazil is a leading producer and exporter, the raw material prices are sensitive to the value of Brazil's currency. Local production costs are in Brazilian real, while the commodities trade around the world in US dollars. The dollar is the world's reserve currency and the pricing mechanism for most raw materials. A weak Brazilian currency that causes production costs to decline puts pressure on dollar-based commodity prices. We have seen the prices of sugar, coffee, and oranges fall to multiyear lows in 2018 and 2019, which is a function of the level of the real-US dollar currency pair, to some extent.

At the same time, the production of commodities must keep pace with the ever-expanding addressable market as the population has grown by over 26% over the past two decades. The Brazilian currency has been under continuous pressure. Those commodities that Brazil exports around the world have experienced price pressure because of the level of its currency. Meanwhile, the Brazilian stock market has been trading in a bullish pattern since September 2018.

I am bullish on the prospects for economic growth in Brazil. Therefore, I believe higher prices are on the horizon for the local stock market, the value of the Brazilian real, and the prices of commodities where the South American nation dominates production and exports. The iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF product (EWZ) holds shares in many of Brazil's leading companies.

The real is having trouble recovering

The Brazilian real continues to bounce at just above the multiyear low against the US dollar.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the range since 2011 has been between $0.23040 and $0.65095. At $0.23925 on November 13, the real remains dangerously close to the low. A rally that took the real to a high at $0.28035 in October 2018. The currency pair then returned towards the low but has not tested levels below the 2015 bottom, which stands as critical technical support for the South American currency. Long-term price momentum and relative strength indicators display oversold conditions. Monthly volatility at 13.55% reflects the price variance of the emerging market foreign exchange instrument that is more volatile than reserve currencies. Open interest at over 53,500 contracts is at an elevated level as market participants could be positioning for an eventual recovery in the real. However, the currency pair continues to drift towards the lows, and each rally has been a selling opportunity since October 2018.

Disappointment over progress by President Bolsonaro

One year ago, the real staged a recovery on the back of new leadership in the nation. President Jair Bolsonaro ran on an anti-corruption and business-friendly platform. Over his first year in office, fires in the Amazon and political and economic problems facing neighboring Argentina weighed on Brazil's economy and the value of the nation's currency. At the same time, the US dollar has been rallying against all world foreign exchange instruments, which has put downside pressure on the real.

The Brazilian stock market has done better than the currency

In what is a silver lining for Brazil, the low level of the currency makes Brazilian exports more competitive in global markets. Therefore, Brazilian stocks have appreciated and are trading in a bullish pattern since September 2018.

Source: CQG

The chart of the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF product, which holds shares in Brazil's leading companies, has been trading in bullish mode over the past year. On September 13, 2018, EWZ traded to a low at $30.65 per share. The ETF has made higher lows and higher highs since then, rising to a high at $47.19 in mid-July. On November 13, it had declined to $42.30 per share but is still over 38% higher than the September 2018 low. Over the same period, the Brazilian real-US dollar currency pair did not move all that much as it remained around the $0.24 level.

Coffee, sugar, and OJ are watching the real carefully

Brazil is a significant producer and exporter of commodities to the world. While the global pricing benchmark for commodities is the US dollar, production costs for those raw materials that come from Brazil are in local currency. The low level of the real makes the cost of production inexpensive.

In the soft commodities sector, Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of free-market sugarcane, Arabica coffee beans, and oranges. The low level of the Brazilian real has weighed on the prices of all three commodities in US dollar terms. The range in the price of sugar from 2011 to 2019 has been from 9.83 to 36.08 cents per pound. At 12.83 cents on the nearby futures contract on November 13, sugar is a lot closer to the low than the high.

The price of nearby coffee futures since 2011 has traded from a low at 86.35 cents to $3.0625 per pound. At $1.10 on November 13, coffee is also a lot closer to the low than the high. When it comes to FCOJ futures, the price range over the period has been from 90.30 cents to $2.35 per pound. At 99.60 cents on the nearby futures contract on November 13, FCOJ is also closer to the low than the high over the past eight years.

The three soft commodities each have individual supply and demand fundamentals. However, each is highly sensitive to the currency relationship between the dollar and the Brazilian real. A recovery in the Brazilian currency would likely cause sugar, coffee, and orange prices to rise on the futures market. Therefore, the three agricultural products are, in some ways, proxies for the Brazilian real and the economic conditions in South America's leading nation.

EWZ continues to trade in a bullish pattern

While the Brazilian currency, sugar, coffee, and orange prices continue to trade at low levels, Brazilian stocks have rallied. The Brazilian stock market could be sending a signal that an economic recovery is on the horizon. Reforms by the business-friendly Bolsonaro administration could eventually lead to gains in the value of Brazil's currency.

The top holding of the EWZ ETF product include:

Source: Barchart

EWZ has net assets of $9.18 billion, trades an average of over 24 million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.59%.

I believe the price action in Brazilian equities is a sign that a recovery in the foreign exchange relationship between the real and the US dollar is on the horizon. Risk-reward favors the upside given the long-term consolidation in the real and its failure to fall below the 2015 low. At the same time, a rally in the value of the Brazilian real would likely lift the prices of sugar, coffee, oranges, and other commodities where Brazil has a dominant position in production and exports. As local production costs rise, the prices of the commodities would need to move to the upside to support future production and sustainability of the agricultural products to meet global requirements.

I remain bullish on Brazil and believe that the currency offers compelling value at below the $0.24 level against the US dollar.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.