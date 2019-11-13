PG&E's Equity To Be Deemed Worthless

Equity holders do not control their destiny, and are likely to be wiped out.

Before analyzing the current situation, its worth taking a look back at my previous articles to understand the lens in which I'm viewing this investment.

PG&E Will Not Be Able to Renegotiate PPAs

As Bankruptcy Drags On, PG&E Loses Value

More Trouble Ahead for PG&E

To date, every one of these predictions has played out. PG&E is not renegotiating PPAs, PG&E continues to shed developers and lose value throughout bankruptcy, and PG&E continues to be hammered in court and by public opinion. These are not political statements or advice for regulators, but simply a rational view of the equity in this company.

Here is where we are now:

PG&E equity holders do not control their destiny

While in bankruptcy, bondholders and other creditors still have control. Equity holders are on the sideline completely and have no say in the outcome of the bankruptcy.

The activist fund holders in PG&E, such as Elliot Management, have largely kept at bay thus far, but that may be changing as frustration grows with PG&E's management. Public anger over continued blackouts are rising and the 10 year timeline offered by management has been shredded by political leaders.

Bondholders' plans would essentially leave current equity holders with next to nothing. Equity holders will not be able to control the outcome of these decisions, as they remain at the very bottom of the totem pole.

There is growing support for a public takeover of the utility's assets

An asset sale does not bode well for shareholders, and debt holders may not mind a creditworthy government entity over a bankrupt utility. PG&E's fundamental issue on the liability side, not the asset side. An asset sale is certainly not going to fix this problem, and there would be incredible public anger if any municipality or the state overpaid for any of PG&E's assets.

However, support is growing. Management has come out against these proposals, but at this point in time, with public anger rising, it seems they will have little leverage especially as they remain in bankruptcy.

Expect a sale at fair value to be the absolute best case for shareholders. But with PG&E in bankruptcy, even that is certainly not guaranteed.

The value proposition in PG&E lies with bondholders, not equity

Until the PG&E corporate bonds are trading at par, there is no reason to own the equity in this company.

It seems investors in PG&E equity, especially on the retail side, have lost sight of the big picture. This is a company in bankruptcy, where the concerns of creditors and bondholders must be addressed before residual value is left over for shareholders. Common equity holders need to look carefully at where they are in the bankruptcy process.

Until there is a belief in the market that PG&E can remain solvent (which would imply bonds trading at par), there is no rational explanation for PG&E's equity trading at the level it is now. As bankruptcy drags on, PG&E is losing value and increasing the risk that they will not have access to the wildfire fund that California legislators passed earlier this year. PG&E equity holders should sell their shares before it becomes apparent that the value is nearly worthless.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.