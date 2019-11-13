Deep Down, Inc. (OTCQB:DPDW) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Charles Njuguna - Chief Executive Officer

Micah Simmons - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Walter Schenker - MAZ Partners

Andrew Kustas - White Pine Investments

Charles Njuguna

Thank you, Noma. Good morning. And thank you for joining us this morning. I am honored to lead today's investor call for the first time as CEO, having taken the reins from Deep Down’s founder Ron Smith, who recently resigned as CEO to pursue opportunities outside the oil and gas industry.

With me on the call this morning is Micah Simmons, our new Chief Operating Officer, who will be the key leader driving technical, innovation and operational excellence throughout our business. You will hear from him in a few minutes.

Before getting to our third quarter results, I would like to recap some of the actions and the focusing of our priorities that came out of our strategic review. Fundamentally, this in-depth effort helped us to identify our strength, our core value propositions, some challenges we faced and the best path forward for creating shareholder value. This process was supported by a range of conversations we held with potential strategic partners, and possible acquirers of our firm.

It is clear that our best path forward was to sharpen our focus on the core business, to prioritize the allocation of our resources to existing customers, and build opportunities with clearer and more predictable procurement processes, and to suspend investments in areas outside our core business. We also identified ways to further streamline our overhead structure, and enhance our bottom-line performance and cost generation.

Though these changes have caused us to turn away from efforts that may have offered some potential, we feel there are appropriate step to deliver the financial performance that will best reward our shareholders and strengthen Deep Down foundation. As a result, Deep Down has emerged with a renewed focus on our core business, and an operating team that better matches objectives.

Recent customer and stakeholder feedback on these changes have been overwhelming positive and supportive. And internally, we have renewed levels of energy and optimism in our potential to deliver strong performance going forward.

Our current thinking revolves around number one, identifying and matching specific client objectives and needs with our unique base of expertise and experience. And number two, financial discipline across the organization.

Recent conversations with customers with whom we've had a solid relationship for several years, have signaled that Deep Down remains well positioned to continue playing a key role in their current and future plans, including on a range of opportunities where we feel highly likely to secure project awards. Notwithstanding this solid base of potential future business, we are not resting on our laurels. And we have developed plans to ramp up our business development efforts.

Geographically speaking, our prime interest will be on opportunities we can execute out of our Houston facility. We will therefore scale back our efforts to expand into certain West African and Southeast Asian markets, where procurement processes can become unpredictable.

We will pursue select international opportunities where we feel we have better visibility and scope and the timing of the projects, which we expect can meet our financial criteria. By focusing our highly talented pool of resources on the projects with the best chances for success, Deep Down should be positioned to deliver compelling returns for our shareholders.

Now, let me briefly touch on our quarterly results. Deep Down turned in a solid third quarter compared to the same quarter in 2018 and 2017. I'm pleased to note that our revenue for the past nine months of 2019, of almost $16 million, is close to our full year revenue in 2018. Our third quarter revenue improved 12% to $4.4 million compared to $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2018, which is a result of increased project activity.

Third quarter 2019 selling, general and administrative expenses decreased just slightly to $2.14 million, compared to $2.15 million in the third quarter of 2018. But this was an improvement as a percentage of revenues to 47% in the third quarter of 2019 from 55% in the third quarter of 2018.

Our third quarter SG&A in 2019, included about $349,000 in one-time expenses related to the CEO transition and the balance resulted from other cost reduction initiatives. Excluding these one-time factors, SG&A would have declined to 38% as a percentage of revenues. Our modified EBITDA rose to $408,000 in the third quarter of 2019 compared to a modified EBITDA loss of negative $317,000 in the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to higher revenues.

With respect to our balance sheets and financial liquidity, Deep Down remains well positioned with $6.6 million in working capital, including $1.8 million in cash and $16.8 million in shareholders equity, as of September 30, 2019.

Accounts Receivable rose to $6.7 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, principally reflecting delayed payments by some of our customers. However, we’re able to collect almost $3.2 million in accounts receivable during the month of October.

Before we open the call for questions, I am pleased to introduce on this call, Micah Simmons, who recently joined us as Chief Operating Officer and new role for us here at the Company. Micah is a respected veteran of the oil and gas industry with over 20 years of experience at TechnipFMC and most recently, at Siemens Oil & Gas. Micah brings a wealth of offshore experience, a solid base of industry contacts and a proven track record of delivering improved operational efficiency and financial performance for business units under his watch.

Let me now turn the call over briefly to Micah for a few introductory remarks.

Micah Simmons

Thank you, Charles for those kind words, and good morning to everyone joining in the call today. I'm excited to have joined the Deep Down Organization and look forward to working hand-in-hand with this talented team to build on a long history of bringing solutions to our customers deepwater projects.

Although, I joined the company less than two months ago, I've been delighted to see the commitment from the team and to hear first-hand from our customers how Deep Down regularly exceeds their expectations. These are essential ingredients to succeed in the subsea space. And I look forward to contributing to that narrative, with my experience working across IOCs, Gulf of Mexico Independence, large OEMs, and engineering firms that regularly cooperate to execute and install complex offshore projects.

Looking forward, oil and gas activity continues to be impacted by volatility and commodity prices. However, subsea projects tend to be a longer cycle investment, and we are confident in it that there remains a large base of work that is linked to sanction developments, ongoing projects and Brownfield activities required to maintain or extend the life of existing offshore assets.

Fortunately, when it comes to deepwater opportunities, a key element of the customers' decision making is ensuring that service provider's possess demonstrated technical expertise, disciplined responsiveness and streamlined project execution. That said, I see areas where Deep Down can continue to strengthen our value proposition by targeting those projects that leverage our core competencies by increasing the competitiveness of our technical offering and by continuing to improve efficiencies across our operations. But again, it's just been two months. So, I'll leave it there for now. But I do look forward to speaking with investors in the future.

With that, I'll pass the call back over to Charles.

Charles Njuguna

Thank you, Micah. I'll conclude our prepared remarks by noting recent customer orders we disclosed in mid October, which includes a week where we've received over $2 million in new orders. We believe these wins continue to show signs of increasing demand in the offshore industry. And we are pleased to see that our recent efforts to expand the scope of our offerings to our existing customers is paying off.

Noma, would you please open the call to questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Walter Schenker of MAZ Partners. Your line is open.

Walter Schenker

Charles, we are expecting big things from you, like getting the stock back to book value is something extraordinary. In getting the payments in October, would that mean that cash and I realized there're new orders and new book is back around the $3 million level currently?

Charles Njuguna

Good morning, Walter. And, yes, we do intend to get the stock price higher is our goal. To your question on the cash, yes, our cash as of today is about $3 million, which we had a few payrolls since the end of the quarter, but, yes, we continue to receive more cash in.

Walter Schenker

Good. I was surprised, I'm not sure why, about the commentary about both West Africa and Asia. There had been a lot of commentary in the prior conference calls about opportunities there. You actually -- we're not doing much business there? Or can you just give us a little more color on what you had been doing and that decision to reduce your exposure or reduce your efforts there?

Charles Njuguna

Yes. We continue to do a lot of business targeted at both markets. What we had been talking about was, actually setting up operations in a few countries, Ghana and Nigeria, cases in point in West Africa, Malaysia, as a case in point in Southeast Asia and some of those other areas.

There is a lot of efforts, as you know, to set up there, we've -- Ron and I traveled a lot to those countries in the last 24 months. But with the change and with the opportunities we are seeing in the Gulf, what we are scaling back is our efforts to actually get established in country for now and focus on just getting the home base, strengthened. And then we can revisit that. We've also seen some new opportunities pop up in, Latin America, Trinidad and Brazil, especially. And so we'll be focusing on those two countries.

That being said, opportunities in West Africa, especially continue to present themselves. Ironically, just this afternoon, I'll be heading over to meet to their clients to discuss a new opportunity that’s popped up in the last week for a quick-turn project off the coast of Nigeria.

It's a service project, where we send our equipments. And our personnel there and bring it back. And the real purpose of today's meeting is to ensure that we have a clear path to cash flows. Hopefully, that answers your question, Walter.

Walter Schenker

And just a couple more, I assume there's not a long queue of people asking questions. In regard, I can't have a conference call without asking about any updated progress or what is your Mic is optimism, if it does exist on the carousels.

Charles Njuguna

So I expected that from you Walter, so we continue to talk to folks about two different customers about the carousels. There is no contracts on the table, right now. And so, but as soon as we have something we will announce it.

Walter Schenker

Okay. I should not take that to mean that, things are any -- have gotten less. There are less opportunities or less chance of getting something done. It's just been so something's done you prefer not to make a comment?

Charles Njuguna

Yes, until something is -- until something's actually done, we prefer not to make a comment. And obviously, I think, we've said this before, we have one customer right now who is based on them winning, an umbilical order.

And so in a case like that, which they claim I mean they've told us that's what would happen, but they hadn’t want anything. So, we're not counting that until we actually receive our contract and some money for it.

Walter Schenker

Okay, money is always good. And lastly, with, and I realized there was some severance payments. But as you look at the overall cost structure of the company, as we go forward versus where it's been historically, can you sort of give us some sense as to the magnitude of the efficiencies and cost savings, you think that you've now we're in the process of putting in place?

Charles Njuguna

We are still walking through identifying all of the efficiencies we can find. We do like with any team, we're also looking at places where we may need to strengthen our team where we realize jobs based on our renewed focus, based on some of the investments that we want to make.

When I say investments, I'll borrow a phrase, Michael likes to use Value Engineering. So, we are challenging our team to really rethink what we bring to the table, if there are some projects where we've lost some work. And we understand, who are higher than our competition, but as we really ask our clients why we realized that in some cases, you maybe over thinking the solution for some of our customers, which may work for others. And therefore, we need to just think about how we do that we will be, expanding some efforts to just be part of our salesforce.

That being said, as of today, we've identified about $1.5 million in cost savings at our current run rates. And we continue to see where we can make more savings on an annual basis long-term.

Walter Schenker

Okay. And therefore based on a reduced cost structure and I know you're not going to make a full forecast, but you would expect not necessarily every quarter, but the company going forward should be EBITDA positive?

Charles Njuguna

That is -- yes, that is the goal that we'll be walking towards and the expectation absence other things changing.

Walter Schenker

Okay. Thank you. Good luck.

Charles Njuguna

Thank you. Walter. Always good to talk to you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Andrew Kustas of White Pine Investments. The line is open.

Andrew Kustas

Hi, guys. Just a quick question, we've been investors for a few years now. There were some talk about the strategic alternatives of selling the company we never heard anything about that. What -- any news on that front? Is that still an option or is that off the--?

Charles Njuguna

Yeah. Good morning, Andrew. Good morning, Andrew. We went through the process. We started July 27th of last year at the end of the second quarter of this year, so around the end of June, early July, we made the decision to suspend the efforts. We spoke to a lot of our current customers. We spoke to a number of potential strategic partners. We spoke to some financial, potential acquirers. And through that process, it helps us identify where we brought the most value to the markets, where we brought the most value to potential acquirers.

But also what were elements that may not be very attractive to us creating shareholder value for ourselves or for potential acquirers. And -- that's why we made the decision to suspend the efforts, take a step back, really strengthen our core business, identify what that is; suspend efforts outside our non-core elements. We made changes in our corporate governance, so there are some changes on the Board level.

At the end of that, Ron had been trying with moving on to do other things and he made the decision to fully step away and move on. And so, in conjunction with all of those, we had -- we suspended the effort. However, like any public company, we continue to be open to what would be in the best interest of shareholders. So, if somebody showed up today with a check for $5 a share, I'd be arranging a quick shareholder meeting to get their vote on all of that.

Andrew Kustas

Right. No, I appreciate that. Just the frustration of having I think less than half of book value and then the question becomes, is the book value overstated? Are there assets that are listed as higher than they should be? That's just been a concern of ours just getting frustrated the time it's taken.

Charles Njuguna

Yes. We share your frustration. We appreciate it. I think at the end of last year, we did go through an impairments exercise with our auditors, with some outside consultants and really evaluated a lot of those questions and we impaired such an asset along those lines.

Andrew Kustas

Right. So, at the moment, you feel the book value is the accurate?

Charles Njuguna

Yes. For the moment, we do feel that way. Yes.

Andrew Kustas

Well, I guess then it's just about execution and the business continuing to do well and hopefully the share price will too.

Charles Njuguna

Yes. We do see a path to just consistent improved profitability to being consistently EBITDA positive and we're working diligently to execute that. That's part of the goal of bringing someone of Michael's caliber to join us and help us execute on that plan and strengthen our team and go to market in a different way. Thanks for the call.

Andrew Kustas

Okay. Very good.

Operator

Thank you. And I'm currently showing no other questions in the queue at this time. I'd like to hand the call back over to Mr. Charles Njuguna for closing comments.

Charles Njuguna

Thank you, Noma. And our thanks to all of you who joined our call today. We strongly appreciate your interest and your support in Deep Down. And with that Noma, let's conclude today's call.

Operator

