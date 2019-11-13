Nabors Can Be Resilient Before It Gains Strength

Nabors Can Move Sideways For Now

Nabors Industries (NBR) provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells across the world. I think the current uncertainty in the energy industry will stop the stock price from exhibiting positive momentum in the short term. Once the pricing strengthens and the U.S. energy activity picks up, the stock will begin to move north in the medium to long term.

The company’s rig fleet utilization in the U.S. has improved in the past two quarters until Q3. Higher international rig count also augurs well for the expected recovery in the international markets. Increased adoption of advanced rigs has held the margin steady despite the pricing pressure in a competitive industry. Nabors’ management has revised up the FCF target by 50% as it plans to reduce FY2020 capex, which can improve investors’ outlook on the stock in the medium term.

U.S. Drilling Performance Can Deteriorate Modestly In Q4

According to the EIA’s Drilling Productivity Report, in the key unconventional Basins in the U.S., there have been a 15.6% rise in tight oil production and an 18% rise in natural gas production, despite a 7.6% fall in the rig count in the past year. The International Monetary Fund has recently held down its estimates for the world GDP growth to 3.2% in 2019 from 3. 3% in the earlier forecast and expects it to improve moderately to 3.6% in 2020. The U.S.-China trade wars and sluggish growth have increased concerns about demand for oil and gas, which is resulting in lower drilling and completion expenditures.

EIA’s latest forecast for the crude oil price for 2020 is ~$5/barrel lower than the previous estimate. Higher inventory due to the uncertainty over the global demand is likely to lead to the price fall. Overall, I think indicators have more downside risks than upside potential, which are expected to keep NBR’s performance muted in Q4.

The U.S. Drilling segment accounted for 40% of NBR’s Q3 2019 revenues. The company cut down its U.S. onshore rig count by 11% in 2019 so far. In Q3 alone, it retired seven more rigs compared to a quarter ago. Approximately 39% of these rigs are more advanced PACE-X rigs. Although there was not much change in the number of rigs, the company witnessed a higher share of advanced rigs and a demand away from the legacy rigs. Typically, the more advanced AC rigs capable of multi-pad horizontal drilling in the unconventional shales command a premium pricing, which also means a higher margin for the advanced-grade rigs.

Although the U.S. rig count fell in Q3 compared to a year ago, NBR’s average rigs working increased by three. Evidently, better utilization and high re-contracting rates following its decision to field more high-spec rigs are paying a rich dividend. From Q3 2018 to Q3 2019, the U.S. Drilling segment revenues increased by 29%. From Q2 2019 to Q3 2019, the average rig margin increased by 3% in the U.S.

In Q4, the company expects the U.S. onshore activity to equal the Q3-level, although the daily margin in onshore may decline by a couple of hundred dollars. The company’s rig margin from the U.S. drilling segment was $12,400 in Q3. On the other hand, it expects the margin in the U.S. offshore and Alaska to remain resilient in Q4.

What Challenges Are Awaiting In Q4?

By the end of Q3, some of NBR’s upstream customers in North America onshore indicated a rig count decline of 20 rigs (6% down) in Q4, while the majority of them stated no change in rig count. Going by the continuous reduction in U.S. rig count (4% down) since Q3, it confirms the fear that is lurking around in the industry. However, pricing in the U.S. is likely to decline in Q4 driven primarily by a weak natural gas market. The company would prefer to keep utilization down but would hold its pricing steady, despite the pressure in the market. Also, the high-spec rig market is dominated by a few players, and so, instances of undercutting through lower pricing are relatively less, which gives NBR some leeway in the coming quarters.

The other challenge lies in the weakening performance in Canada. In Q3, NBR’s revenues (54% down quarter-over-quarter) and adjusted operating income deteriorated. However, the rig count in Canada has increased, and so, I think the performance in that region is due for a recovery.

International Drilling Business To See Improvement

On the other hand, the international energy market has been on an upswing in the past two quarters. Although the crude oil price has been volatile, at the current price level, it supports higher activity, particularly in the offshore market. Since a majority of the international upstream players and state-owned nationalized oil companies (or NOCs), they typically have long-term views on the market and are unperturbed by the short-term volatility. Given that the energy demand-supply balance is likely to be restored in 2H 2020, I think the international market will become more profitable in 2020.

NBR’s international drilling business revenue fell (13% down) in Q3 2019 compared to a year ago due to marginally lower rig count. Despite that, gross margin per rig per day increased by 9% in the international operations during this period. Led by improved operational performance and cost reduction in Latin America, the gross margin improved in Q3.

In Q4 2019, the company expects an increase in drilling activity. The company is set to benefit in Q4 from two high-spec rigs that were deployed late in Q3. Plus, it may commence an additional unit in Mexico. Overall, the company’s average international rig count may increase by two to 90 in Q4. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a measure of a company’s operating earnings, may remain unchanged in Q4 compared to Q3.

Analyzing The Current Value Drivers

Nabors’ Drilling Solutions segment witnessed a modest year-over-year revenue fall in Q3 2019 (2% down) among the segments. Notable drivers in this segment were better international results and improved performance in the tubular running services. In Q3, the segment adjusted operating income increased by 70% compared to a year ago. In Q4, the company expects the segment results to match the Q3 performance.

The company’s Rig Technologies segment, which includes Canrig, 2TD, and Robotic Technologies, remained relatively unchanged in Q3 compared to a year ago. The company expects the segment to stay steady in Q4, too.

Capex And Dividend Plans

In 9M 2019, NBR’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $430 million, which was a sharp improvement compared to a year ago. Although the revenue rise was modest in 9M 2019 over 9M 2018, the remarkable increase in CFO was aided by working capital improvement, primarily from lower accounts receivables.

In Q3 2019, the company’s capex more than halved to $43 million compared to a quarter ago. Despite that, free cash flow remained nearly unchanged from Q2 to Q3 as CFO also fell during the quarter, even though it improved in 9M 2019. For the full year 2019, it plans to reduce year-over-year capex to by 12% to a range of $400 million-$410 million. In FY2020, it may reduce capex by 11% further, compared to FY2019. The company now targets a $300 million free cash flow target in FY2020, up from $200 million in FY2019.

NBR lowered its quarterly cash dividend to $0.01 per share from $0.06 a couple of quarters earlier. Lower dividend signals pressure on margin while the company continues to make shareholders’ returns. The forward dividend yield is 2.12%. In comparison, Schlumberger’s (SLB) dividend yield is 6.0%.

Debt And Leverage

NBR’s liquidity as of September 30, 2019 was $1.89 billion, which included $1.47 billion available for borrowing under the revolving credit facilities. It will have ~$2 billion long-term debt, including a portion of the revolver, due for repayment between 2021 and 2023.

NBR’s debt-to-equity ratio (1.27x) is higher than its peers’ average of 0.65x. Helmerich & Payne (HP) and Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) have significantly lower leverage (0.12x and 0.34x, respective) compared to NBR. With the available liquidity, lower capex, the current cash-flow-generation plus relatively low repayment obligations in the near term, the company’s balance sheet looks comfortably placed in the short term.

What Does The Relative Valuation Say?

NBR is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~5.5x. Based on sell-side analysts’ estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is almost unchanged, which implies similar EBITDA in the next four quarters. Between FY2015 and FY2018, the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 8.1x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past average.

NBR’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is unchanged compared to a rise in the ratio for peers because the company’s EBITDA is expected to remain unchanged compared to a fall in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a marginally higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (HP, PTEN, and NE) average of 7.1x. So, the stock can be relatively undervalued at this level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, ten sell-side analysts rated NBR a “buy” in November (includes “outperform”), while 12 of them rated it a “hold.” Only three of the analysts rated a “sell.” The consensus target price is $2.72, which at the current price yields ~30% returns.

What’s The Take On NBR?

Nabors’ outlook is relatively more optimistic than many of its peers in the industry, which has reflected in a slightly improved financial performance in Q3. Its rig fleet utilization in the U.S., contrary to some of the competitors, has improved in the past two quarters until Q3. Even if the upstream activity level falls for some of its customers in this region, the effect will not be substantially adverse. The rising international rig count in the past few months also augurs well for the expected recovery in the international markets. The offshore market’s long cycle would help sustain the current short-term volatility in the crude oil price. Most notably, the higher adoption of advanced rigs has started holding margin steady in the face of price undercutting from some of the smaller players in the OFS industry.

Nabors’ management plans to reduce FY2020 capex, which can improve the FCF target by 50%. With higher FCF and lower dividend, cash preservation seems to be the company’s highlight. I think the stock will move sideways in the short term, given the current uncertainty in the energy sector. I expect the stock to shoot up in the medium-to-long term when pricing strengthens in the market and the U.S. energy activity picks up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.