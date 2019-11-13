Baozun: Questionable Moat With Questionable Sustainability

The stock could be volatile and should be avoided by retail investors.

Baozun (BZUN) is expected to report its Q3 earnings on November 21. Consensus expects revenue of RMB1.5bn and EPS of RMB1.02 driven by ~43% YoY growth in GMV.

Heading into the quarter, there are a few things that BZUN investors should keep in mind: 1) BZUN is not Shopify as they operate on very different model, 2) GMV deceleration is likely to be the trend going forward, 3) competitive moat remains unclear, which translate to questionable sustainability to its business model, 4) valuation remains rich and the decelerating growth profile will ultimately hit the inflated expectation and valuation.

We value BZUN at 17x our 2020E EBITDA, which translates to $37/share, or 13% downside from the current level as we believe that GMV growth could see further deceleration due to potential churn of large GMV brands that are shifting their eCommerce platform to either BZUN’s competitors or in-house.

We believe that 17x EV/EBITDA is justified as BZUN essentially an IT outsourcing company that is heavily leveraged to China’s eCommerce giants, namely Alibaba (BABA) and JD (JD). Given that we are positive on both BABA and JD (see: JD: Smooth Execution Through Rough Times, and Alibaba: New Growth Drivers In A New Era), we believe that BZUN could still benefit from the current trend of western brands wanting to make inroads in China so it deserves a higher multiple from the traditional IT outsourcing companies such as Accenture and Infosys. With the average of the eCommerce and IT outsourcing comps trading at 20x EV, a three-turn discount seems to be appropriate and this translates to 17x EV/EBITDA.

BZUN’s unclear competitive moat is the single biggest risk that investors need to be aware of. In addition, the opaque business nature and disclosure (ie. Lack of disclosure on GMV contribution by brands) makes due diligence extremely difficult for both institutional investors and sell-side analysts that are largely reliant on the company disclosure, which results in a biased view in favor of the company as indicated by the consensus “BUY” rating on the stock. We find this to be particularly troubling as this set up is susceptible to negative surprise and downward revision should BZUN’s operating metrics come in below consensus.

Not China’s Shopify

We believe that BZUN investors should understand that it is not the Shopify of China given the difference in the business models. Although we agree that both SHOP and BZUN are eCommerce service solution providers, the two companies are vastly different in terms of customers, operations, and capital intensity.

Customers: BZUN serves large established brands such as Nike whereas SHOP serves mostly mom-and-pop store owners.

Operations: BZUN provides an end-to-end solution to these large brands, sometimes hiring as many as 200-300 people to manage one single brand’s eCommerce platform, whereas SHOP provides DIY software to individual business owners.

Capital intensity: BZUN provides logistics and warehousing solutions to its brand partners whereas SHOP does not offer fulfillment service to its customers.

To remind the readers, BZUN provides three types of services to its customers:

Distribution model, where BZUN takes on inventory and resell it via its owned and operated stores. This model only applies to very popular items such as the iPhone or a particular style of Nike sneaker given that BZUN takes on inventory risk.

Service model, where BZUN provides one or more of its services such as IT solution, online store operation, marketing or customer service. For example, Nike goes to China and wants to set up a local website as well as a flagship store on Alibaba and JD, BZUN can cover the entire process for Nike.

Consignment model, where BZUN provides services within the Service Model but also warehousing and fulfillment.

BZUN’s business model is a viable option for any multinational brands that are looking to establish an eCommerce operation in China given China’s complex market and BZUN’s comprehensive solution. This is a key reason that almost all of BZUN’s GMV brand partners are international brands rather than Chinese brands.

Although BZUN does not disclose the specific brands, our channel check suggests that key GMV contributors are from the apparels, 3C, small appliances, FMCG, insurance and auto verticals.

Within the apparel vertical, key brands include Nike within the sportswear segment while entry-level luxury brands such as Ralph Lauren, Gucci, and Burberry also count BZUN as a service provider.

Within the 3C vertical, our understanding is that Apple and Samsung are popular brands. The company recently pointed out that a major 3C brand has churned from BZUN that is a high GMV contributor but a low revenue contributor (due to thin take-rate). We suspect that this brand could be Huawei as many Chinese brands prefer to operate eCommerce brands in-house.

As for the small appliances vertical, Philips is a major GMV contributor. Keep in mind that BZUN works with small appliances rather than household appliances (ie. TV, refrigerator) brands.

Finally, on FMCG, food, baby and cosmetic are the key GMV contributors and our channel check suggests that some of the key brands include Starbucks, Loreal and Estee Lauder.

Questionable value proposition in a maturing market

We admire BZUN’s early-mover advantage within the eCommerce solution provider industry but we question its value proposition besides the fact that it has been in the industry for many years.

We note that BZUN’s value proposition in the early days of eCommerce in China was apparent by the fact that many western brands do not understand China’s eCommerce space and need a partner. BZUN effectively fills this gap.

However, China’s eCommerce industry has evolved to become a duopoly with BABA and JD effectively dominating the market. To sell online in China, setting up stores within these two platforms is becoming a standardized process that can be easily commoditized. That said, we have seen emerging entrants within China that are focusing on specific verticals to erode BZUN’s competitiveness.

We note that Shanghai-based Lily & Beauty, founded in 2010, has emerged as the go-to eCommerce solution provider for the cosmetic brands and has helped many brands to successfully launch their flagship stores on BABA and JD, and is currently working with over 60 global cosmetic brands.

Guangzhou-based Taotong Group, founded in 2012, focuses on a broader set of clients including those in the maternity, FMCG, auto, food & beverage industries with a total of over 50 brands including P&G.

Hangzhou-based One Chance is another good example. Founded in 2012, the company also provides similar services as BZUN such as customer service, marketing, store operation, and fulfillment. Key brands include OLAY, P&G, Aupres, Crest, and Elizabeth Arden

With a growing number of competitors entering the eCommerce service provider market, and universities offering eCommerce degrees, both domestic and international brands have the option of either bringing these services in-house or select the provider that has the best price.

We believe that the large 3C brand (which we believe is Huawei) churning off BZUN should be a wake-up call to all BZUN investors and could potentially be the beginning of a trend where brands that contribute to a large GMV but little revenue begin to migrate off the BZUN platform to have greater control over their eCommerce operations. From this point forward, any news or titbit of customer churn could result in a negative shock to the share price, in our view.

The growing competitive environment and structural shift of eCommerce operation could further erode BZUN’s pricing power and take-rate. We note that the lower commission is evident with the declining take-rate in recent years. We believe this is due to several reasons: First, large brands such as Nike have considerable pricing power and could negotiate for a lower take-rate in which BZUN has to accept or risk losing this client as well as PR (ie. Bragging rights). Second, the new brands that BZUN takes on are also negotiating for lower take-rate because of the alternative vendors that are offering competitive rates and service, which effectively limits the take-rate upside for BZUN.

A consensus BUY for the wrong reason

BZUN is rated a consensus buy among the eleven brokers that cover it with ten buy or equivalent ratings and one hold rating (From Blue Lotus, a reputable research firm run by a reputable gentleman Mr. Eric Wen, who has been in the industry for quite some time).

BZUN’s consensus buy rating is not difficult to understand, given that company filings lack solid details of its operations, and much of the due diligence needs to be conducted at the ground-level, which takes up a significant amount of time. No sell-side research analyst (with the exception of Mr. Wen and Terracotta) has the time to conduct that level of due diligence so it is easier to take management guidance and explanation at face value.

We think this kind of sell-side analysis will work - in the near-term the lack of an objective view from these covering analysts makes BZUN susceptible to price shock from market speculation and hedge fund trading. Retail investors are better off to avoid this kind of investment at any cost.

In conclusion, we are bearish on BZUN and believe that the risk/reward is unfavorable given the risk associated with brand churn, unclear competitive moat and margin pressure from lower take-rate and higher fulfillment investment. The stock’s volatile and unpredictable nature is not suitable for retail investors, in our view.

