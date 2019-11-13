RedHill Biopharma's FDA Approval Moves It Into Large Market Opportunity

RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) announced that it had received FDA approval for its drug Talicia to treat patients with Helicobacter pylori or H. pylori. The biotech is already set up to handle its commercial process and expects to get the drug out to patients by Q1 of 2020. What makes this approval so substantial is that Talicia offers an alternative way to treat this patient population besides standard of care (SOC). Approval was based on two phase 3 studies which showed Talicia to be superior over the comparator arms.

FDA Approval Is A Major Win For Patients

The FDA approved Talicia for the treatment of adults with H. pylori. This is very good news for RedHill because it is a large market opportunity. It is expected that the H. pylori market will reach $740 million by 2024. The FDA approval of Talicia is good news for a few other reasons besides the market opportunity. One of those reasons is that Talicia provides an improvement over currently available therapies. For instance, clarithromycin-based standard of care suffers from high resistance as a treatment. There is another antibiotic, known as metronidazole, which also suffers from high resistance. This means a good amount of patients that take these current SOC treatments don't benefit from them. For instance, for those that take clarithromycin, there is a 17% resistance chance to treatment. Those patients taking metronidazole have a 43% resistance chance to therapy. It was estimated that H. pylori resistance to clarithromycin more than doubled between the years of 2009 and 2013. The biotech being able to offer an alternative option, especially one that overcomes resistance, is highly ideal for patients. The confirmatory study gives an idea on how well Talicia worked in treating these patients with H. pylori. In the results released from the study, it was noted that Talicia achieved an 84% eradication of H. pylori. This was superior compared to the comparator arm noted above which only achieved a 58% eradication. This difference was achieved with a statistically significant p-value of p <0.0001. Talicia is an all-in-one oral capsule that combines rifabutin and amoxicillin and omeprazole. A positive deal with the designation of Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation by the FDA under the GAIN act. The reason why this is important is that the FDA wanted to give biotechs an incentive to develop new antibiotic treatments to fight against a host of bacterial infections, especially those that are resistant to current SOC. With the QIDP designation above, RedHill had the opportunity for: Fast Track Designation, Priority Review, and an extra 8 years of market exclusivity.

Financials

According to the most recent earnings report, RedHill Biopharma had a cash balance of $34.9 million as of June 30, 2019. Even with the low cash on hand, the biotech prides itself in that it has a debt free balance sheet. However, the low cash on hand was remedied just a few months ago when the biotech entered into a strategic investment agreement with another pharmaceutical company. Specifically, RedHill Biopharma had announced a $36.3 million strategic investment agreement with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals. This collaboration agreement includes exclusive license agreement rights to Aemcolo (rifamycin). It also includes a private investment of $36.3 million of RedHill American Depositary Share (ADS) of $7 per share. At this time, the offer made was 13.5% over the closing price on October 17, 2019. With this combined cash, the biotech likely won't need to raise funds in the near term.

Conclusion

RedHill Biopharma obtaining FDA approval for Talicia to treat patients with H. pylori is very good news. That's because while treatment exists, there are many patients who develop a resistance against certain antibiotics. Clarithromycin is the most effective type of antibiotic to treat this bacteria. The problem is that resistance to treatment is continuing to increase. The worst part is that not even increasing the dose or duration of treatment can overcome resistance. That's why it is great to have an alternative option like Talicia. The risk is that there is no guarantee it will be successful as soon as it hits the market. As I stated above, there is clarithromycin and several other antibiotics used to treat H. pylori. It remains to be seen how well Talicia performs upon commercial launch. More than likely the first quarter of launch will give investors a good idea on the potential success of sales for the product. RedHill remains on track to launch the drug in Q1 of 2020 for the treatment of adults with H. pylori.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.