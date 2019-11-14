Cocoa - $400 Per Ton Pushes The Soft Commodity To A New High For 2019

Since the turn of this century, the price range in the cocoa futures market has been from $674 to $3826 per ton. At the $2500 level on November 11, the price of the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products is above the midpoints.

When it comes to the demand side of the fundamental equation in the cocoa market, the addressable market has grown both as a function of overall population growth and Chinese requirements. In 2000, there were around six billion people on our planet. Today, that number stands at over 7.6 billion, over 26.6% higher. At the same time, increasing wealth in China has caused dramatic dietary changes. Many Chinese people and others in the region with more money have discovered epicurean chocolate treats made of cocoa beans. The flow of cocoa to China has been growing by leaps and bounds.

Around two-thirds of the world's supply of cocoa beans comes from West Africa each year. Cocoa plants thrive in equatorial climates. Therefore, the weather conditions and other factors in the region can change the supply side of the equation for the cocoa market dramatically from year-to-year. A proposal to impose a surcharge on the price of cocoa could lift the price of cocoa beans and cause manufacturers to pass their cost along to consumers around the globe. Since chocolate is an addiction many people will not give up, the price is not as elastic as in other raw material markets.

The most direct route for a risk position in the cocoa market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not venture into the futures arena, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product (NIB) provides an alternative.

A bullish pattern in the cocoa futures market

In June 2017, the price of nearby cocoa futures on the Intercontinental Exchange traded to a low at $1769 per ton. The price was the lowest since in a decade, since the second half of 2007.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, in a sign that prices below the $2000 per ton level were unsustainable, the price of the primary ingredient in chocolate exploded to a high at $2914 per ton during the first half of 2018. Cocoa rallied by 64.7% in less than one year. After a pullback to the $2000 level, cocoa has most made higher lows and higher highs over the since early 2018. At over the $2670 per ton level on November 13, the price of cocoa futures was above the midpoint of the 2017 low and 2018 peak and at a new high for 2019.

Weekly price momentum and relative strength indicators have been trending higher since August and September. In mid-August, the price of cocoa hit its most recent low at $2089 per ton. Weekly historical volatility at around 22% is a sign that the trend to the upside has been slow and steady. However, open interest at 309,351 contracts as of November 12 is at just under an all-time high. Rising open interest and a rising price is typically a validation of a bullish price trend in a futures market.

The trend in the cocoa futures market has been mostly bullish for more than a year.

The leading producers want a surcharge

Over 60% of the world's annual cocoa supplies each year come from the Ivory Coast and Ghana in West Africa. Both nations have the ideal climate to grow cocoa beans.

Cocoa is an agricultural commodity. Therefore, the weather conditions in leading growing regions and crop diseases can impact the annual supplies. In West Africa, political stability can also play a role in production and logistics at times.

West Africa is to cocoa what the Middle East is to crude oil as the commodities account for the vast majority of revenue flows into the regions. In the Middle East, the oil industry employs many people, and the price of the energy commodity impacts the economy of producing nations. In the Ivory Coast and Ghana, cocoa farmers provide jobs and the beans revenues. Petrodollars determine the economic health of the Middle East, which is home to over half the world's crude oil reserves. Cocodollars do the same for West Africa, as two-thirds of the world's beans come from the region.

When the price of cocoa moves significantly lower, the economies of the Ivory Coast and Ghana suffer significantly. Over the recent months, the two nations have been working together to establish a minimum surcharge of $400 per ton for their output. While the premium would ensure cash flow and production, it would also allow farmers to boost wages for workers that depend on cocoa for their livelihoods.

Sustainability is one issue, and consumers agree on another

The leading cocoa manufacturers in the world include companies like Hershey, Mars, Barry Callebaut, Ferrero Group, Mondelez, Nestle, amongst others. All of these companies depend on supplies from the Ivory Coast and Ghana for the beans that are the primary ingredient in the products they manufacture and distribute around d the world. Chocolate is a huge business. In 2018, the top six companies had net sales of almost $66 billion. A cocoa shortage would be a disaster for chocolate companies. They are far less worried about price than sourcing as the price of chocolate confectionery products has less price elasticity than other products. Therefore, the chocolate manufacturers have supported the Ivory Coast and Ghana when it comes to the $400 per ton surcharge as it would boost sustainability and reduce the potential of supply shortages.

At the same time, the widespread child labor in Africa has created problems for many of the companies that source cocoa beans from the region. A surcharge would allow cocoa farmers to pay more for workers and avoid hiring children to work on the cocoa farms and in the industry. Therefore, a premium or cocoa would improve the business when it comes to both supplies and the political ramifications that could lead to boycotts and bans by governments and other groups. The world's leading cocoa consumers have stood behind the producers when it comes to higher prices.

A premium for over 60% of the world's cocoa beans would limit the downside potential for the price of cocoa during years when supplies are higher than demand.

Cocoa can move higher - watch the British pound

The price of cocoa can be highly sensitive to the price action in the British pound versus other world currencies. The US dollar is the world's reserve currency, and cocoa futures on the Intercontinental Exchange use the dollar as the pricing mechanism. However, London has a long history as the hub of international cocoa trading. Many of the physical supply contracts use the British pound as a pricing mechanism. A strong pound tends to support the price of cocoa beans, while a weaker pound causes the price to decline.

The Brexit referendum in the UK in June 2016 caused the pound versus the US dollar relationship to drop from $1.50 to $1.20 by the end of that year.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, the price of cocoa futures fell from over $3200 per ton in June 2016 to the low at $1769 per ton in June 2017. While abundant supplies weighed on the price, the collapse of the value of the pound versus the dollar added to the selling.

On December 12, the United Kingdom will return to the polls to elect a government. The election will also serve as a second referendum on Brexit. Prime Minister Boris Johnson currently leads in the polls, and his election could pave the road for a Brexit with an agreement with the European Union. The price action in the currency markets suggests that a departure from the EU with an agreement would push the value of the pound higher. The prospects of a hard Brexit with no deal has weighed on the pound over the past years. A return of certainty and a divorce with a deal could lift the value of the pound back to the $1.40 level or higher against the US dollar. A stronger pound would be another bullish factor for the price of cocoa beans over the coming months.

NIB for those who do not trade futures

I am bullish on the price of cocoa. Demand for chocolate confectionery products continues to be a one-way street higher, which is a function of population and wealth growth around the world. A surcharge on over 60% of the world's supplies is another supportive factor. And, the potential for a recovery in the pound versus the US dollar would only add to the upside potential for the price of the soft commodity.

The most direct route for a risk position in the cocoa market is via the futures and futures options on the Intercontinental Exchange. Meanwhile, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product brings the potential to participate in the cocoa market directly to standard equity accounts for those market participants that do not venture into the futures arena.

The fund summary for NIB states:

The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return. The Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return (the 'index') reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on cocoa. The index currently consists of one futures contract on the commodity of cocoa, which is included in the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index Total Return. Source: Yahoo Finance

NIB has net assets of $22.75 million, trades an average of 38,983 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.75%. The price of nearby cocoa futures rose from $2089 in mid-August to the most recent high at $2675 on November 13 or 28.1%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, NIB rose from $24.47 to $30.90 per share or 26.3%. NIB does an excellent job following the price of cocoa futures higher and lower. The $400 per ton surcharge on cocoa will make a difference as it will limit the downside potential of prices. At the same time, growing global demand and the potential for a rebound in the British pound are reasons to consider a long risk position in the cocoa market.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.