Express: The Party Is Just Getting Started

We remain bullish on Express and will explain our long thesis in this article.

Recently appointed CEO Tim Baxter has shown that he understands the company's problems and appears intent on turning the business around.

Introduction

We have written a number of articles on Express (EXPR) in past months, arguing that the company's dirt-cheap valuation and clean balance sheet made it a compelling investment opportunity. Shares have spiked over the past several months and are now trading around $4 after falling below $2 as recently as September.

We remain bullish on the company given that shares are still attractively valued and recent management decisions to shift the strategic direction of the company.

(Source: Green Hills Mall)

Capitalization Table (in millions, except share data)

Share Price 4.06 Shares Outstanding 67.27 Market cap 273.12 Debt 0 Cash 153.96 Enterprise Value 119.2

(Source: CapitalIQ)

EXPR's enterprise value is still just $119.2 million even after recent share price increases, which is indicative of how severely pessimistic the market has been on the name. This is certainly not unreasonable given that the past several quarters have been substantial declines in net sales and comparable sales. However, we believe that share price declines have severely overstated the decline in Express's business fundamentals.

UpWest Launch

Our optimism on Express has increased recently due to the company's decision to launch a new apparel brand called UpWest which offers comfortable, casual loungewear and sleepwear for men and women. In the Nov. 7 press release announcing UpWest's launch, Express directly addressed one of the primary gripes we have had with the company: its failure to establish a clear brand identity. We wrote about this in our first article on Express, noting that:

Express, despite generating over $2 billion in annual revenue over the past eight fiscal years, does not have a clear brand identity, unlike other fashion retailers: For example, Hollister has cultivated a casual, California-inspired brand image; Abercrombie and Fitch is known for its casual, preppy attire; and Urban Outfitters is known as a "hipster"-inspired, alternative brand."

Management is clearly trying to change this; it describes UpWest as a "purpose-driven lifestyle brand" that is "targeting millennial consumers who are intentional about their journey to find a greater sense of peace and calm in a chaotic world".

Whether or not UpWest will help Express turn things around and stabilize revenue remains to be seen, but we are glad to see company management working towards developing a clear brand identity and story. We view this as necessary to compete in today's ultra-competitive retail landscape and feel that without such action retailers will be unable to be profitable (since pricing power effectively evaporates if apparel is viewed by a customer as a commodity available from many other online and brick-and-mortar retailers).

UpWest's launch also strengthens our confidence in recently appointed CEO Tim Baxter, who spoke at length on the Q2 earnings call about the need to re-position Express's brand:

Alongside our corporate strategy work, we have also been refining the strategy for our brand. Most people know Express, but many don't know what we stand for or how we fit into their lives today. We must clarify our brand message and more closely connect it to our product strategy. We have more than 280 million visits to our website and stores, each year.

In our view, this is Express's primary issue and the cause of the company's rapid share price decline over the past couple of years. UpWest's launch signals (in our view) that Baxter is a fast-acting, competent CEO who understands Express's business and is intent on turning it around.

Fundamental Valuation

(Source: CapitalIQ; author's calculations)

In our view, Express shares are still deeply undervalued by the market. With ~$2 billion of annual sales and ~$80 million in annual D&A expenses, the company just needs to get back to a 1% operating margin in order to generate $100 million in EBITDA annually.

(Source: EXPR SEC filings)

With annual SG&A expenses of $500 million+, we are confident that Baxter & Co. will figure out a way to trim costs, return to profitability, and engineer a turnaround. Consider that Express was a business that operated at a 5% operating margin prior to 2017, which is when the business started to struggle due to competition from online retailers and poor management execution.

A 5x EV/EBITDA multiple on $100 million of annual EBITDA implies an EV of $500 million, which translates into a share price of $9.72 (shares traded around this level in late 2018).

However, note that the company does have operating lease liabilities of $993 million, which are considered long-term debt under new FASB standards. However, from an equity analysis perspective, we have decided not to consider these liabilities as part of enterprise value given that leases are operating decisions in nature and are reflected in operational activities (e.g. product pricing).

Risks To Bull Case

Investors considering a position in Express should be aware of the following:

The retail business is facing a number of structural headwinds, which include declines in mall traffic and competitive pressures from digital and brick-and-mortar retailers. Express has been hit hard by these trends and there is no guarantee that these headwinds will subside anytime soon.

Express's sales and comparable sales have been negative YoY for the past three consecutive quarters - we may change our bullish stance on Express if Baxter is unable to stop this decline in the company's business.

It takes time (and luck doesn't hurt) to turn around a struggling business and investors should be prepared to experience share price volatility in the near-term.

Express shares do not look nearly as cheap if one includes the company's long-term lease liabilities - we encourage investors to conduct their own due diligence and make their own assessments of the company's valuation.

Conclusion

We remain bullish on Express shares (despite recent increases in share price) and will keep readers posted via articles on Seeking Alpha. Thank you for reading and we welcome all comments and feedback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.