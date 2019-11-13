A Margin Level Focus Will Keep National Oilwell Varco Floating

Increased activity in the international markets and higher project tendering activity in offshore can turn it around for NOV in the medium term.

NOV's Outlook Improves, But It's Not Turned Around Yet

National Oilwell Varco (NOV) provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. Overcapacity in the OFS industry in North America will continue to take its toll, at least for the next couple of quarters. I think the stock will not move up much in the near term. The company's margin, however, will not dip much following the initiatives to reduce cost.

Despite low natural gas prices, in the Gulf of Mexico, and many other international sites, various LNG (Liquefied natural gas) projects will increase demand for services in the coming quarters. However, offshore projects' long gestation period does not guarantee tendering activities would translate into projects. The company has been streamlining costs for the past couple for years, and the full benefits of the restructuring process have started to reflect on its financial results. It has relatively low leverage, which would reduce risks if the energy market environment deteriorates.

Industry Indicators Do Not Exhibit Strength

The oilfield services companies are nearing their trough as the upstream companies' spending cut reaches its full effect, which can amount to 10% to 20% in 2019, according to estimates. The overcapacity of the OFS equipment and tools has compounded the situation. The average number of U.S. rigs also dropped by 7% from Q2 to Q3 in 2019. On top of that, the crude oil price dropped again during the quarter (5.8% down). The crude oil price volatility has prompted the energy producers to keep new drilling plans on hold for the next few quarters.

From Q2 to Q3 of 2019, the number of drilled wells and the drilled-but-uncompleted (or DUC) wells declined by 12% and 5.4%, respectively. A slowdown in the drilling activity in the key energy Basins in North America and excess supply of servicing equipment have caused significant pressure on the surface equipment, downhole tools, and rig site services.

What Will Make The Cut In A Depressed Time?

In the scenario, as described above, the energy producers are redeploying assets from North American onshore to the offshore and international markets, which are begging to show growth after remaining subdued since the 2014-16 crude oil price crash. The less capital intensive companies are more likely to respond faster to the changing dynamics. NOV has been successful in manufacturing machine tools, assembly plants, and rig up yards, which can be repurposed to areas of highest demand. Since these services and products require relatively less capital, NOV's capex needs have not gone up. Over the past 12 months, the company's capex has been 2.8% of its revenues, which is less than the average (3.2%) from FY2014 and FY2018. In an environment where the energy prices are low, the companies are typically looking to optimize free cash flow. But, if the company raises capex in FY2020 as planned without the corresponding rise in cash flow from operations, free cash flow (or FCF) may suffer. In the current environment, a fall in FCF may spell trouble for the stock price.

The company also accelerated on realizing the cost-cutting benefits from various restructuring initiatives. Its annualized cost reduction amounted to $80 million. By the end of Q4, it will look to generate $40 million further savings. By FY2020, it aims to achieve $200 million in cost benefits. A significant part of the additional cost reductions would stem from working capital decreases, which would also benefit cash flows.

The other aspect of NOV's strategy is to strengthen its digital offerings. In this regard, it has developed software optimization tools, Cerberus and NOVOS operating systems, intelligent maintenance programs, and predictive analytics. As a result, the company's aftermarket services, which are typically higher-margin offerings, accounted for 57% of the Rig Technology segment revenues in Q3.

International Activity May Come To The Rescue

Natural gas, particularly LNG, is expected to see robust growth opportunities in the medium-to-long term, according to EIA's estimates. In the international markets, there have been gas discoveries in places like East Africa, while we also see a rising demand for LNG in Asian markets. Also, there has been some renewed interest in the Mexican side of the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil offshore, and the North Sea. Plus, the fall in the natural gas price has allowed the supply chain to reduce their cost of development. So, there are more opportunities in offshore in international markets compared to offshore North America.

The Middle East was relatively resilient during the 2014-16 energy market downturn. In view of that, the company, in April, opened a Fiber Glass pipe manufacturing plant in Dammam in Saudi Arabia. To adapt to the constant change in competitors' offerings and to reduce costs, the company has rationalized operational and manufacturing hubs and support infrastructure. During Q2, it recognized $399 million in restructuring charges. These initiatives are expected to offset the pricing pressures in North America partially.

I think the offshore infrastructure, gathering hubs, and pipelines will observe a higher growth trajectory. Also, increased tendering activity in offshore activities in the international markets has led to additional order booking in Q3, which resulted in a consolidated book-to-bill of greater than 1.0x. A majority of the new order booking came from the international offshore business, particularly in the Completion & Production Solutions segment. In Q3, it booked orders for coiled tubing units, nitrogen units, and other support equipment from various international geographies. A value higher than one typically signals potentially higher future revenue generation. However, investors should keep in mind the long gestation period in executing the projects, which means the revenue may not get materialized soon, even if bookings go up.

Wellbore Technologies: Drivers And Outlook

Demand decay in capital equipment business in markets outside North America and the fall in drilling activity in Q3 translated into 7% lower revenue in Q3 compared to Q2. Demand for lower motor agitators and fishing tool sales in the downhole business in the U.S. were hit the most. On the other hand, sales of these products and other drilling tools in the Middle East and Europe grew during the quarter. The WellSite Services business also suffered in Q3.

Adjusted operating profit turned positive in Q3 after incurring a substantial loss in Q2 following a $3 billion goodwill impairment charge. In this context, investors may note that through technological improvements, the company could recover some of the weaknesses in the pricing, even though the company's market share did not change much.

Outlook: In Q4 2019, the company's management expects revenue for the segment to decline between 5% to 7%, while the margin is likely to remain relatively steady following the savings from cost reductions. The primary drivers for the expected move include capital restraint among the North American upstream producers, partially offset by the continued growth in international operations.

Even though tendering activity indicates that growth is imminent in the international E&P offshore, the upstream investment is still inadequate. A budget constraint may delay some of these projects, leading to a slower-than-expected recovery in this space.

Completion & Production Solutions: Drivers And Outlook

The company's Q3 revenues in the Completion & Production Solutions (or CAPS) segment increased by 10% compared to Q2, while the segment adjusted operating income recovered from a steep loss ($1.9 billion) in Q2 to a nominal loss ($24 million) in Q3. Higher international orders for wireline and flow line led the revenue growth in Q3, while weak demand for pressure pumping equipment and aftermarket support kept pricing and margin under check.

So, given the rise in North American market headwinds and offshore market tailwinds, the company expects the CAPS segment revenues and adjusted EBITDA to remain flat in Q4 compared to Q3.

Outlook For Rig Technologies

Rig Technologies, which accounted for 30% of the company's Q3 revenues, can see Q4 revenues increasing by 4% to 6% if the onshore rig sales and enhanced service and repair work continues. However, the segment EBITDA margin may decline due to a lower contribution from cost savings and project closeouts.

Dividend

NOV pays a $0.05 quarterly dividend per share, which amounts to a 0.86% forward dividend yield. In the past five years, its dividend has decreased by ~25%. Halliburton's (HAL) and TechnipFMC's (FTI) forward dividend yields (3.6% and 2.5%, respectively) are higher.

FCF, Capex, And Debt

In 9M 2019, NOV's cash flow from operations (or CFO) declined by 20% compared to a year ago. Although revenues remained resilient in the past year, the company's CFO deteriorated, primarily because accounts payable decreased significantly in FY2019.

Decreased CFO resulted in a 41% lower free cash flow (or FCF) in 9M 2019. In FY2019, the company plans to spend $260 million in capex, which would be lower than earlier estimated because of the delay in the new rig manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia. In FY2020, the company again plans to raise capex to $350 million, although it may vary and may get revised down. Given the company's focus on reducing the capex-to-revenue ratio, I think it will take significant effort to improve FCF.

NOV has a relatively low debt-to-equity ratio (0.29x) compared to peers. Nabors Industries' (NBR) leverage was 1.27x as of September 30. Superior Energy Services (SPN) is highly leveraged (7.1x). In November, the company disclosed that it would tender new debt to redeem a portion of its senior notes. With the refinancing, a part of the debt due in 2022 would extend to 2029.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

National Oilwell Varco is currently trading at a very high EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 13.5x. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple was excessively high in FY2016 as a result of low EBITDA. Excluding the extreme figure, between FY2015 and FY2018, the average EV/EBITDA multiple was 17.9x. So, the stock is currently trading at a significant premium to its past average.

NOV's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is much steeper compared to the peers, which implies the EBITDA is expected to improve more sharply compared to peers in the next four quarters. This typically results in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple is sharply higher than its peers' (SPN, NBR, and HAL) average of 5.8x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 15 sell-side analysts rated NOV a "buy" in November (including "outperform"), while 12 of them rated it a "hold." Four of the analysts rated a "sell" or "underperform." The consensus target price is $25.9, which at the current price, yields ~12% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, the stock receives a "Neutral" rating. Its rating is high-to-moderate on EPS revisions and growth, while they are poor on value, profitability, and momentum. I agree with Seeking Alpha's assertion of a moderate rating on growth. Although the growth rates for some of its key metrics are close to peers, the company's sequential revenue growth has been inconsistent over the past quarters. I think Seeking Alpha's very high rating on EPS revision is aggressive because its earnings missed analysts' estimates twice out of the past four quarters. Also, I think its relative valuation multiples are reasonably placed, as I discussed earlier in the article, and so, the low rating on value is conservative.

What's The Take On NOV?

We see indications of recovery in offshore energy projects in the international market in 2019. Despite low natural gas prices, in the Gulf of Mexico, and many other international sites, various LNG projects will increase demand for its services in the coming quarters. On top of that, NOV has been streamlining costs for the past couple of years, and the full benefits of the restructuring process have started to reflect on its financial results.

On the other hand, there has been no significant increase in the drilling activity in the U.S. in 2019, which means that the overcapacity in the OFS industry, due to the lack of demand for hydraulic fracturing and pressure pumping, will continue to affect NOV's top line adversely at least in the first half of 2020. Although there will be some improvement in the international front, a robust recovery will take time because of the long gestation period in the offshore energy activity. NOV's top line is unlikely to improve anytime soon, although its bottom line will recover from various cost restructuring initiatives. I think the stock will not move up much in the near term. However, with relatively low leverage, returns from the stock will improve in the medium-to-long term.

