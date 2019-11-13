MDC. Holdings: Strong Total Return And Income, Buy The Dip

MDC. Holdings has increased its dividend for three years of the last ten years and presently has a yield of 3.2%, which is above average and safe.

MDC. Holdings total return over-performed the Dow average for my 58 month test period by 42.59%, which is great for this home builder.

M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) is a buy for the total return and dividend income investor. M.D.C. Holdings are one of the largest homebuilders in the United States and have an increasing backlog of over 17,000 lots to develop.

M.D.C. Holdings are being reviewed using the Good Business Portfolio guidelines. The company has steady growth and has cash it uses to develop new properties and homes for the average home buyer. The lower interest rates should give a tailwind to the company business.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, M.D.C holdings have a good chart going up and to the right for 2016, 2017, and 2019 in a strong solid pattern. It is a cyclic company and was down in 2015 and has recovered well in 2019.

Data by YCharts

M.D.C. Holdings are reviewed in the following topics below.

Investment Fundamentals

Company Business

Conclusions

Portfolio Management Highlights

Investment Fundamentals

I use total return as my starting point in looking at a company’s business. The total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. M.D.C. Holdings beat against the Dow baseline in my 58-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 58 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The great M.D.C. Holding's total return of 96.84% compared to the Dow base of 54.25% makes M.D.C. Holdings, a good investment for the total return investor. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $22,200 today. This gain makes M.D.C. Holdings a good investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth as the United States home sector continues to grow.

Dow's 58 Month total return baseline is 54.25%

Company name 58 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage M.D.C. Holdings 96.84% 42.59% 3.2%

M.D.C. Holdings does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. M.D.C. Holdings have an above-average dividend yield of 3.2% and have had increases for three years of the past ten years, making M.D.C. Holdings, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The dividend was last increased in February 2018 for an increase from 0.25/Qtr to 0.30/Qtr or a 20% increase. They have also done an 8% stock dividend in 3 of the last four years, with the last in January of 2019. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate, at 54%, and very safe. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the home development business of the company.

I only like large-capitalization companies and want the capitalization to be at least greater than $10 billion. M.D.C. Holdings fails my rule. M.D.C. Holdings is a small-cap company with a capitalization of $2.4 billion. M.D.C. Holdings 2019 projected operating cash flow at $100 million is fair, allowing the company to have the means for company growth. Small-Cap companies like M.D.C. Holdings have the advantage of growing faster than large-cap companies.

M.D.C. Holdings S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price to $42.0. M.D.C. Holdings price is below the target by 10.5% and has a low forward PE of 10, making M.D.C. Holdings, a buy investment at this entry point.

I look for the earnings of my positions too consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on October 30, 2019, M.D.C. Holdings reported earnings that missed expected by $0.07 at $0.79, compared to last year at $0.86. Total revenue was lower at $750.27 million less than a year ago by 2.06% year over year and missed expected revenue by $17 million. This earnings report was a poor report with bottom-line missing expected and top-line decreasing compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out January 2020 and is expected to be $1.25 compared to last year at $1.07 a good increase. The poor third-quarter earnings report shows the cyclical business of M.D.C. that has good earnings projection for the next quarter. The graphic below gives a summary of the third quarter’s earnings data and some pictures of the inside of the homes they build. It also shows new orders going up 50% making this company a buy on the dip investment

Source: Earnings call slides

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 6% misses my guideline requirement. This future growth for M.D.C. Holdings can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth of the United States economy. The graphic below shows the increase in the margin, which will be translated into earnings from the new orders.

Source: Earnings call slides

The above-average dividend makes M.D.C. Holdings a good business to own for income, but the future estimated growth misses my requirement of 7%. My Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes M.D.C. Holdings interesting is the increase in orders and the increased margin that will together give good growth going forward.

Company Business

M.D.C. Holdings are one of the largest homebuilding and financial services companies in the United States.

As per paraphrase from Reuters:

M.D.C. Holdings are engaged in two primary operations, including homebuilding and financial services. The Company's segments include the West, including segments located in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Washington; Mountain, including segments located in Colorado and Utah. The east includes segments located in Virginia, Florida, and Maryland, which includes Pennsylvania and New Jersey, mortgage operations. Also included are HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, and Other, which includes Allegiant Insurance Company, Inc., StarAmerican Insurance Ltd., American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. Overall, M.D.C. Holdings is a good business with a fair CAGR of 6% projected growth as the United States economy grows going forward. The fair earnings, revenue growth, and increasing orders give MDC the capability to continue its growth and have enough cash to increase the dividend and expand the business. The talking heads that preach recession should be ignored. Considering that the Fed lowering interest rates and the increase in orders for new homes make this company a buy on the dip to take advantage of the last quarter's poor earnings report.

The paraphrase below from the 3rd quarters earns call indicates steady growth for the company's industrial products.

The order of momentum we experienced earlier this year carried into late summer and early fall, as our absorption pace came in at 3.6 homes per community per month for the quarter, representing a 34% year-over-year increase. This order pace, combined with a 19% rise in average community count, resulted in a 58% increase in unit orders, during an exceptionally strong July and August in which we generated a sales pace of 3.8 per community and order growth of 63%. We implemented price increases at most of our active communities to better maximize the profit for homes sold. In terms of demand trends by buyers segment, we continue to see relatively better sales activities that are more affordable price communities as compared to our higher-priced communities. This trend is fairly consistent across our footprint and shows no signs of slowing down. Whether it's a young family buying for the first tone, or aging baby boomers looking to downsize, the demand for quality, affordable housing is unlikely to diminish in the near term, as it is getting driven by a demographic factor that should persist for some time. Not only have we experienced a higher absorption rate as a result of our shift of more affordable products, we also have seen a benefit to our margins. Also, our build times have come down over the last several quarters, which should enhance our return profile over time. As far as our ongoing approach to business, we continue to adhere to our build to order strategy, which limits the numbers specs on the ground, and allows us to sell higher-margin options of upgrades to our design studios. We continue to manage our operations with balanced land supply, carefully weighing risk versus reward before investing in new projects.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the M.D.C. Holdings business with an increase in future growth. M.D.C. Holdings have constant good growth and will continue as the United States housing needs grow. Management of M.D.C. Holdings know how to change the mix of pricing for their homes as the market requirements change.

Conclusions

M.D.C. Holdings is a good investment choice for the dividend income investor with an above-average dividend and a good investment for the total return investor with projected growth of 6%. M.D.C. Holdings will be considered for The Good Business Portfolio because of the growing housing market and the company’s present under-valuation when cash is available. The entry price right now is below the target by 10.5%, and my yearly gain potential of 8% or better makes M.D.C. a good investment for the long term investor.

Portfolio Management Highlights

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 7.6% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 7.8% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 10.2% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 8.9% of the portfolio, and Boeing at 13.0% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On August 19, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher (DHR) position to collect another premium ($1.72/share Sept $145). I like DHR, but it’s getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and downside protection. On September 12, I bought back the calls for $0.07/share making $1.65/share in one month. I intend to continue writing covered calls on the DHR position when their next upswing occurs.

On August 30, I trimmed HD to 10% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow even stronger.

On August 30, I trimmed OHI to 9% of the portfolio. OHI is a great income business, but it has risks, so 9% is my limit on this company until the operator problems are totally under control.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $938 million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase from the fourth quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last five months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. From the latest news from Boeing, Boeing now expects the 737 Max to fly by the beginning of January 2020. The software data and training materials have been submitted to the FAA.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 6.46%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled “The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review”. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, DLR, EOS, SLP, DHR, LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.