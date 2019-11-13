BOIL: The Rally Is Set To Cool Down

While arctic temperatures sustain demand in the near-term, the return of mild weather is expected to trigger a pullback on the flammable complex.

Speculative bets advanced heftily over the week, following a sharp short covering induced by the supportive weather pattern.

U.S. gas reserves are still in a slim surplus compared to the five-year average, yet, the short-lived demand boost slightly counterbalances it.

Source: New York Times

Investment thesis

In our past release on the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL), we maintained our bearish recommendation and believed that the looming cold snap had not enough strength to trigger a price spike on natural gas futures.

Thus, our view has not emerged and BOIL advanced 11.7% against us to $11.79 per share.

Going forward, U.S. natural gas storage ended the injection season slightly above the five-year average, in spite of the sharp deficit seen in the beginning of the period. Besides, we expect the recent natural gas price surge to cool down, given that supply is still strong and that the weather outlook turns mild for the end of November.

In this context, we maintain our bearish recommendation for the complex and its proxy BOIL for the next two weeks.

Source: Bloomberg

U.S. gas reserves are still in a slim surplus compared to the five-year average, yet, the short-lived demand boost slightly counterbalances it

During the week ending November 1, U.S. natural gas reserves advanced slightly, up 0.92% (w/w) to 3,729 Bcf, the EIA shows. In the 2019 natural gas refill season, net injections posted the second-largest refill on record, although inventory levels started at their lowest point (1,555 Bcf) since 2004.

Besides, with this slight weekly build, the storage seasonality of natural gas continues to advance, establishing in a surplus of 1.6% or 58.6 Bcf compared to the five-year average and 17.6% or 552 Bcf above 2018 levels.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

In front of that, the natural gas supply-demand equilibrium remains oversupplied for the time being, although demand for the flammable complex advanced robustly during the week.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

While the equilibrium tightened significantly recently, supply is still 6.1% above demand, bringing headwinds on the flammable complex and its proxy BOIL.

Besides aggregate supply ramped up 0.4% (w/w) to 99.5 Bcf/d, whereas demand lifted robustly, up 10.8% (w/w) to 93.4 Bcf/d, amid surging residential and commercial needs, up 88.7% (w/w) to 26.6 Bcf/d that were partly offset by a hefty reduction in power demand, down 13.2% (w/w) to 26.2 Bcf/d.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Nevertheless, with power burns evolving above the levels seen in the last two years and residential demand enhancing earlier than expected, the approaching heating season looks slightly constructive for the natural gas complex. However, the slight storage surplus seen in the end of the injection season will probably moderate gas price spikes, as seen in the past years.

Speculator bets

According to the latest Commitment of Traders Report published by the CFTC and covering the October 29-November 5 period, speculators lifted robustly their bets on Nymex natural gas futures, up 27.47% (w/w) to a net short positioning of 134,758 contracts.

Source: Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Oleum Research

This steep advance has been attributable to both strong short covering, down 12.65% (w/w) to 322,483 contracts and slim long accumulations, up 2.37% (w/w) to 187,725 contracts.

With these developments, short open interest comes out of its bearish skewness, indicating that speculators have moderated their bearish bets on the complex, whereas long positioning becomes slightly stretched to the upside, with long open interest representing now 15.47% versus a 20-week average of 15.38%.

Since the beginning of the year, net spec positioning reduces its decline, but is still down 16.9x, whilst BOIL’s YTD performance slightly moderates its decrease, down 42.34% to $14.61 per share.

While arctic temperatures sustain demand in the near-term, the return of mild weather is expected to trigger a pullback on the flammable complex

Over the week, a frigid Arctic blast sweeping across the Midwest and into the East brought unexpectedly low temperatures for this time of the year, with lows ranging from -10s to 20s.

This cold pattern has significantly boosted demand, providing a very strong support for bulls that have pushed natural gas pricing near the $3 per MMBtu threshold.

Yet, this price spike is losing momentum, as the weather pattern is cooling down in the forthcoming period. Indeed, according to the National Weather Service, mild temperatures are following this arctic cold and above-average temperatures in most parts of the country should contribute to limit the recent bullish frenzy.

Source: National Weather Service

Conclusion

In this context, the complex is set to cool down, following the hefty advance seen in the last week. While heating demand remains strong, the weather pattern is turning bearish, contributing to weighing on the complex and its proxy BOIL.

Furthermore, with short speculators reducing significantly their bets on natural gas futures, there is sufficient space going forward for a new wave of short positioning, offsetting the bullish enthusiasm seen in the past weeks.

We look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.