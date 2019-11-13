Datadog: Proving Its Worth

Datadog is also working on FedRAMP certification that will allow it to become a U.S. government vendor.

When Datadog (DDOG) first went public, many investors were skeptical. Datadog played in a fairly obscure space in enterprise software, was based in New York (which is well-known as a home to many e-commerce and internet companies, but most "serious" software companies are located in Silicon Valley), was fairly small in terms of revenue but carried a huge valuation. As a result, shares of Datadog initially floundered post-IPO.

The company has just released its first earnings quarter since going public, however, and the massive beat to expectations proves just how strong this company is and how valuable its technology can be. Shares of Datadog are up nearly 20% since posting earnings, sending it to new all-time highs:

In my view, Datadog has just gotten its "first break," and this rally has plenty of steam. With revenue growth accelerating this quarter (and when your growth rate is in the high 80s, that's extremely difficult to achieve), Datadog has plenty of opportunity for sustained upside.

Datadog is also proof of one of the main reasons that software companies go public - to earn more confidence from larger, public enterprise clients. Many potential IT buyers may be hesitant to buy software from a startup, but purchasing from an established, public software company is a different story. One of the key results that Datadog showed in its third-quarter earnings release is the fact that customers with >$100k ARR grew more than 2x y/y to 727, as a function of both existing customers upping their usage and new large users coming into the fold.

Datadog is experiencing the early tailwind of an "IPO bump" that will benefit its sales momentum for multiple quarters. The company has also continued to stay innovative. At its annual user conference in New York this quarter, the company unveiled fifteen new products and functionalities, including Network Performance Monitoring - broadening Datadog's scope and TAM beyond its core application performance monitoring capabilities.

Another huge driver for Datadog: the company has just begun the process to obtain FedRAMP approval. As software investors know, this is essentially a license to become a vendor to the government, and in the past federal deals have netted nine-figure, multi-year contracts for companies like Salesforce.com (CRM). FedRAMP certification not only opens up the government as a major customer to Datadog, but also adds another stamp of authenticity that can boost other sales, similar to Datadog's IPO.

In short, Datadog has plenty of momentum behind it after its first blowout earnings. Stay long here and capitalize on the upside.

Q3 download: revenue growth accelerates, profit nears breakeven

Here's a look at Datadog's third-quarter results:

Figure 1. Datadog Q3 results Source: Datadog Q3 earnings release

Revenues grew 88% y/y to $95.9 million, absolutely crushing Wall Street's expectations of $84.7 million (+66% y/y) by a twenty-point margin. It's useful to point out that while most companies tend to guide conservatively to shape Wall Street consensus and set a low bar, an earnings beat in the first release since IPO is more representative of "true" outperformance versus expectations.

Likewise, Datadog's revenue guidance for the fourth quarter also came in well above expectations. The company is forecasting $101-$103 million in revenues, significantly above Wall Street's consensus at $92.3 million.

Figure 2. Datadog 4Q19 guidance Source: Datadog Q3 earnings release

A large part of the proceeds that Datadog collected from its IPO will be used to invest in growth. The company plans to grow quota-carrying reps by 70% y/y by the end of the year, supporting a continuation of strong revenue growth in 2020 and beyond. It also noted that the cash payback period for its sales and marketing investments tends to hover around only one year, indicating an incredibly efficient business model.

Datadog also noted that its dollar-based net retention rate soared above 130% this quarter, one of the highest in the industry. Again, a comparison against competitor New Relic is relevant here - recently, New Relic has been under fire precisely because its net expansion rates have fallen to the ~110% level. Because Datadog prices based on usage, it's demonstrating success at a "land and expand" business model in which its customers continue to increase their purchases over time.

Olivier Pomel, Datadog's CEO, also noted on the Q3 earnings call that the number of customers using multiple Datadog products has risen. And with the company continuing to push R&D to roll out new modules, he expects this trend to continue:

In Q3 we saw strong adoption of our newer products from both new and existing customers. As evidence of our strong platform adoption, approximately 50% of our customers were using two or more products at the end of Q3, which is up from 40% last quarter and 15% a year ago. And we point out that our newer products are no more than about 2.5 years old. As I mentioned before, we have continued to invest in R&D. For the year-to-date period to Q3 non-GAAP R&D expense was 30% of revenue, which is an increase from 27% in the year ago period. Even our platform strategy and our proven track record of efficiently developing and selling newer products, we plan to continue to invest meaningfully in R&D.

Growth aside, we note that Datadog is also showing incredible margins. Few, if any technology companies growing at >80% y/y are able to avoid burning through gobs of cash. Datadog, somehow, managed to notch a +0.7% pro forma operating margin this quarter - up 700bps from the year-ago quarter:

Source: Datadog Q3 earnings release

Investors have started scrutinizing tech companies' bottom lines far more since the WeWork (WE) flameout, so Datadog's profitability is catalyst to drive a strong rally. Clearly, it wasn't something Wall Street was expecting - Datadog generated breakeven ($0.00) EPS, versus expirations of -$0.14.

Key takeaways

Let's recap all of the bullish drivers underpinning Datadog at the moment:

Accelerating revenue growth, driven by strong sales hiring (whereas many SaaS peers have made hiring missteps) and continued product expansion

Cash-rich balance sheet with >$700 million in cash and no debt, giving the company plenty of flexibility to continue investing in growth

Ongoing FedRAMP certification that will enable Datadog to participate in federal RFPs

Highly efficient business model with breakeven pro forma operating margins

In my view, the Datadog rally is just getting started. Stay long here.

