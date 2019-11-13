Forterra: The Unloved Building Materials Stock Is Embarking On A Secular Growth Story

There is amply supply capacity in the UK and an active top-down triple-pronged government initiative to tackle the affordable housing deficit.

The business boasts strong margins and the highest dividend yield (3.7%) amongst peers. Solid M&A history has bolstered the franchise's moat and has allowed for premium pricing across their product.

Overview

The leading manufactured masonry product producer came to market in 2016 (from Lone Star Funds' indirectly-owned selling shareholder, Concrete UK Ltd.) and has since been misplaced amongst its European peers in valuation terms across a host of financial metrics. Unfortunate floating conditions and an oversold political/economic overhang present the contrarian value investor with a strong buy opportunity.

The Business

A domestic leader (and a UK pureplay) in manufactured masonry products, Forterra (OTCPK:FTTRF) was founded in the 1960s and has built a streamlined and fully-integrated direct-to-customer building materials business. Forterra competes in three key spaces: bricks, blocks and bespoke (precast, paving, roofing and flue systems) products, sustaining a sizable market share and growing through the shrewd acquisition of strategic manufacturers and developers of innovative product patents.

(Graph constructed by Author)

The company boasts a strong security of key raw material reserves locally, a lean manufacturing outfit and a series of identifiable brand names that have rooted themselves deep into the brick stocks of British housebuilders. Their heritage 'London Brick', can be found in around 23% of all English housing stock. A 2018 report from The Times similarly asserts that Forterra Plc contributes to 25% of all UK brick supply.

(Graph constructed by Author)

The company's foundations are underpinned by long-standing relationships with major end-market players across the construction spectrum (residential, commercial, infrastructure).

The Competitive Landscape

(Graph constructed by Author)

The UK building materials markets has several segments, and each segment has a well-consolidated environment, with the top 3 players often dominating 50%+ of market share. The nature of house building is such that quality and integrity are key, as such, trust and heritage trade at a premium.

(Graph constructed by Author)

Buyers value consistency, and there is a high degree of purchasing loyalty. Locally-sourced and manufactured products continue to dominate.

Within each vertical, Forterra competes against a different set of peers. Their four key UK competitors (that will also be used to illustrate the case for buying Forterra) are: Ibstock, Wienerberger, Michelmersh and Marshalls.

Trading and Political Environment

Brick Prices

The average price of bricks rose 21.4% between 2010 and 2016 (data has since been made confidential, Monthly Bulletin of Building Materials and Components - September 2019, Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy). Forterra's average brick price climbed c. 50% over the same period (6.99% CAGR) (author's calculations and estimations). This inflation of brick prices has provided the sector with revenue uplift.

New Housing Supply and Demand

There is a broader secular growth story. The UK has been suffering from a significant affordable housing deficit, facilitated by the hoarding of land by house builders, whilst a swathe of foreign investment bids up prices (primarily in London).

(Graph constructed by Author)

(Graph constructed by Author)

The demand-side of the equation has been firm over the past decade (although experiencing a temporal stall), amidst a growing population, rising wealth (underpinned by historically low unemployment levels) and an availability of cheap credit (and liberal attitudes towards household leverage).

(Graph constructed by Author)

The government is taking action to bolster the supply-side, ushering in initiatives to allow for development land to be released from landbanks and from public ownership. The Help to Buy scheme (providing further access for households to climb the property ladder) has also been extended to 2023. The initiatives and shrewd measures undertaken are apolitical, and the policies outlines in the 2017 Government White paper were backed by parties across the political spectrum.

Brick Manufacturing

There is no shortage of demand for bricks. To the contrary, whilst the matter of a 'brick shortage' is a one of debate, a survey conducted by the Federation of Master Builders on SMEs found that bricks are the material with the longest wait time by some margin, this is attributed by the shock of the GFC, which brought with it sector-wide insolvency. Capacity has been re-building, but the pace of supply growth has lagged that of demand growth.

So much was this a concern that large house builder Taylor Wimpey cited 'brick supply' as a 'business risk', specifically the availability and cost of the material. In similar fashion, Persimmon (OTCPK:PSMMF), became the first UK housebuilder to vertically integrate downwards, investing in its own brick factory.

(Graph constructed by Author)

Waiting times and a concern over availability have encouraged growth in the import market, as well as expansion amongst domestic manufacturers. Forterra has benefitted through their implementation of a high return/low capex strategy in incremental capacity additions and a longer-term expansion of production capacity, most recently through their strategically-located Desford facility (the plant will be ready for production in 2022, with its productivity accretion providing Forterra with a projected capacity of 0.7 billion bricks per annum (the equivalent of 35% of total UK production in 2018).

The 'B' Word

The Brexit referendum brought with it several risks to the supply and demand side of the housing market equation.

On the supply side, EU withdrawal clouded the output capacity of building contractors. In 2015, the UK Federation of Master Builders reported that 66% of its 8,500 members had refused new business because of a lack of resources, while almost half had been forced to outsource work. Any further constraint on a tight skilled labour market (such as the curtailing of immigration) threatens domestic construction capacity. A hot labour market continues to be a headwind to Forterra's costs associated with distribution (much of which is outsourced).

Regarding demand, the UK property market (particularly the South) has been a darling for international investors, and has benefitted from a budding European expat community, both groups would be deterred to make any drastic decisions in the wake of uncertainty, and a portion of the latter group relocating. This has resulted in a volatile housing market that has struggled to recuperate the asset deflation from its peak, pre-referendum.

(Graph constructed by Author)

Consumer confidence and propensity to make big ticket purchases continue to erode. Consumers are holding off on making significant purchasing decisions until there is greater legal and political visibility. Insolvencies ticked up 55% YoY this summer amongst house builders. The market is experiencing a 'deer in the headlights' moment.

(Graph constructed by Author)

Why is the Stock Unloved?

The Micro

The name has limited listing history and sits mid-table in size amongst its peers, shunned coverage in favour of small high-growth potential names and sector behemoths with a track-record in the space. Furthermore, the IPO performance was lacklustre given its timing with the Brexit referendum and the limited free float (25%) at the time (A year post-float, however, Lone Star brought their remaining equity tranche to market).

The Macro

Brexit uncertainty is surely a short-term phenomenon, we believe, but the sector has priced-in a damning outcome. The interim drag on the industry is due to a lack of business clarity. Regardless of the outcome, 'business as usual' and a less volatile Sterling should allow the business environment to normalise and for main street to 'prod on'. N.B. We see further downside risk to the Sterling as limited, given the news absorption of the pound over the past 36 months.

Compounding the gloomy outlook is the recent downgrade of the UK's credit outlook by Moody's, further enforcing the (negative) linearity of thought that has provoked the market to oversell UK-domiciled securities, particularly pro-cyclical plays which are sensitive to the outcomes of negotiations with Brussels.

The company recently issued a profit warning, citing Brexit uncertainty as a cause for concern to their top line. The profit warning triggered an over-reactive sell-off of the stock (wiping out 10.7% of their market capitalisation). We believe this provides investors with an opportunistic entry point, particularly considering the company's exceptional ROE and solid balance sheet (with 0.5x FY'18 Net Debt/EBITDA), in the context of the structural growth opportunity.

Valuation

Forterra Peer Group Analysis

Despite consistently delivering versus peers across the profitability, growth and cash redistribution metrics and demonstrating management's effective strategy, Forterra continues to be underappreciated by the market.

(Graph constructed by Author)

This is a mature market, with relatively high barriers to entry. The fundamental business is sound, and benefits from calculated growth opportunities, anchored by fiscal conservativism.

The Market's Free Cash Flow Expectations

We reverse engineer the DCF, using the current share price to determine the implied future growth rate (Y0+10 and the terminal growth rate) assuming that operating margins are equal to the average of the trailing two years' margin performance, and a WACC of 7.4%. The result is an implied top line contraction of -0.1% per annum to terminal value.

How Do We Reach Our Blended Upside?

In all three of our scenarios (bear, base and bull), we account for a contraction in FY'19 (as per the profit warning) and FY'20 (provisioning for Brexit spillovers).

(Graph constructed by Author)

We believe all three of our forecasts to be conservative, and as such, they do not capture the top line accretion of the government's working group recommendation to accelerate new home building to 340,000 per annum. Instead, the numbers are driven by organic expansion expectations based on (I). population growth, (II). a (continued) moderate growth in new housing demand, and (III). an expectation that, for the modelled period, 'lower for longer' rates prevail. The model is absent of any material economic shocks, and provisions for moderate cost inflation. It is also assumed that the product mix will remain stable.

Opportunities and Catalysts

Simmering Politics

A positive general election outcome and an end to Brexit (ideally with immaterial disruption to business) should provide an environment for greater confidence, monetary stability and asset reflation, triggering a sector re-rating.

Track Record

Forterra has lead peers in earnings growth and ROE, a continued build on their track record should see the name's valuation catch-up. This should be supported by the structural tailwinds: Britain must product 340,000 new homes per year (currently 175,000) by 2031 to meet the deficit.

Structural Tailwinds

The ambitious new builds target is supported by legislation provoking the release of landbanks, and ascension of the housing ladder continues to be encouraged through Help to Buy, and the direct commissioning of new affordable homes.

Progressive Dividend Policy

Management has committed to their pledge to a progressive dividend policy. Forterra provides a 9.6p dividend per share, amongst the highest yield of the peer group (3.7%), a virtue of its strong free cash flow generation and tactical growth (capex) allocation.

Sector Consolidation

A strong selection of M&A deals has helped to propel the business and build a defensible moat, whilst the industry seems highly consolidated, further opportunistic acquisitions should expand market share and further solidify the name (an addition of another exclusive brick to the product mix could also accelerate margin ambitions). As a mid-market player, Forterra could be an acquisition target itself.

Fiscal Discipline and ESG

Forterra has demonstrated shrewd financial discipline through expanding margins and low-risk capacity accretion projects. Discipline has also come through in Forterra's sustainability goals, an area which should score Forterra a premium as ESG filters and the demand for future-proof names become more prominent.

Addressing the risks

In-House Brick Manufacturing

Persimmon's venture into the brick manufacturing space will be limited. This is not Persimmon's core competence, and they alone do not utilise sufficient brick volume to generate the benign unit economics of a mass-producer, furthermore, their distribution will be limited to their own building stock as opportunities to sell to their competitors will be limited.

Well-Resourced Competitors

Whilst there is an argument to be had on scale economies, Forterra maintains healthy margins versus peers with some room for further penetration. Forterra retains a moat also, its IP and loyalty built for its flagship products.

Whilst the Fletton brick, a brick that trades at a hefty premium to the brick aggregate (produced since 1877), is being phased out from new build stock, it is demanded in RM&I projects, and the growth faded is compensated by the growth of the London brick, bespoke bricks and the emergence of the Ecostock brick, all of which demand a premium versus the brick aggregate. This moat is also bolstered by sole access to strategic and unique clay reserves (such as the clay source for the Fletton brick).

Product Mix

The emphasis of the narrative is on a new build push. New build bricks tend to have lower retail margins than RM&I, so a relative growth in the segment could dilute Forterra's admirable profitability.

Economics

Holding a pro-cyclical stock in a late cycle bull run poses its challenges, and this is only magnified by the potential risks of a (lasting) disruption from Brexit, or an extension of uncertainty (such as negotiations ad infinitum).

Conclusion

Based on the analysis, we see Forterra as a strong buying opportunity, in a sector and geography over-sold due to political overhang draining short-term sentiment. We calculate a fair price of 375p per share, based on continued organic growth forecasts in both population and brick prices. We thus see capacity for upside surprise as the government implements practically its ambitions to meet the affordable housing deficit (which would require an almost doubling in current new housing completions to produce 340,000 new homes by 2030).

The biggest risk to the thesis is a labor party win in the foreseeable future, and/or a highly disruptive Brexit outcome (or the lack of an outcome). We see these tail-risks as waning, though.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTTRF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.