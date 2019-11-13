Amarin: A Look At The Briefing Docs

Amarin (AMRN) has a crucial FDA advisory committee meeting tomorrow, November 14th. The webcast can be accessed here. Briefing documents have been released. Here we will study them.

In general, there are two kinds of briefings - one from the FDA, which is more important for understanding what is often essentially the opponent’s position, and the one from the company, which provides the proponent’s position.

The summary section of the FDA briefing doc gives the following as the purpose of the adcomm. It is essential to keep this language in mind:

The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the benefits and risks of Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) for an indication to reduce the risk of cardiovascular (CV) events as an adjunct to statin therapy in adult patients with elevated triglyceride levels (TG ≥135 mg/dL) and other risk factors for cardiovascular disease (CVD). In support of this indication, the Applicant has submitted the results of the Reduction of Cardiovascular Events with EPA—Intervention Trial (REDUCE-IT) trial. This proposed indication has never been approved for any other lipid-altering drug and would have the potential to impact the health of a large portion of the US population at risk for CV events, who would be eligible for therapy as an adjunct to their current medical regimen.

Recall that the original Vascepa approval was for adult patients with severe (≥ 500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia. The current requested label has two extra components - one, it is for a much broader population, with TG above 135 mg/dL, and two, the label will include text about CVD. Vascepa is supposed to reduce CVD risks; the earlier label did not have this language.

Vascepa’s market potential if label expansion is approved

How is that important? Approximately 40 million Americans have hTG, or Hypertriglyceridemia, out of which just 4 million have very high TG, or TG ≥ 500 mg/dL. So, 36 million more patients come under Vascepa’s market now. But is that all? No, because if you see the chart below closely, you will see there are more people that will come under Vascepa’s market.

Source

The ACC is as authoritative a source as any we will see, so we can trust the above table’s data. And what does it say? It says TG less than 150 mg/dL is “normal.” Now go back and read the quote above from the FDA briefing doc - what is Vascepa’s new label going to be? It will be for people with TG above 135 mg/dL. So that means Vascepa could even be used by people in the normal range - and why? Because it proactively reduces cardiovascular risks, and has a very strong safety profile, safe enough for people to use even if they are still not sick.

That raises the market potential immensely. Between 150 mg/dL and 135 mg/dL, there are 15 critical levels where probably millions of Americans will be positioned. If there are 300 million Americans in the optimal and normal ranges, there could well be 20 million in the upper zones of the normal range.

If we take the additional market size of Vascepa to be another 50 million people in America alone, let’s look at their latest sales/revenue figures to understand what is happening here. In their latest earnings, Amarin had revenues of $112mn for the quarter. Let’s say, they already do $500mn from a market size of 4 million people. Now, this new label increases that market size by 12-fold. Let’s take a conservative 10-fold, and potentially, from just the US alone, Vascepa can make $5bn per year. If we do another conservative $5bn from the rest of the world, or RoW, then this is a $10bn blockbuster drug. Numbers don’t lie. The stock is trading at $20ish today from $500mn in revenues. That gives you the potential of the stock to improve over a period of, say, another 5 years. This is related to the third draft issue, which I have discussed below.

Back to the briefing docs.

The FDA’s debunking of the mineral oil myth

In the briefing documents, the FDA itself, rather than Amarin, debunks the so-called mineral oil myth. Recall that mineral oil was used as a FDA-approved placebo in the REDUCE-IT and the MARINE trials, but not in the ANCHOR trials. In the REDUCE-IT trial, it was observed that:-

In the placebo treatment arm, several biomarkers associated with cardiovascular disease, including low-density lipoprotein (LDL-C) and high-sensitivity CRP (hs- CRP), increased from baseline.

The same effect was observed in the MARINE trial.

This gave rise to the hypothesis of the mineral oil - “that there is a significant drug interaction between statin drugs and mineral oil, the principal component of the placebo, resulting in reduced absorption of statins.”

However, the FDA itself notes that while the same mineral oil placebo was used, this pattern was not observed in the ANCHOR trial conducted by Amarin. The FDA thinks that the reason for this difference is because only 25% patients used statin therapy in this trial. So, the effect observed in the other two trials was not related to mineral oil, but to the broader use of statin therapy - specifically, decreased absorption of statin medications in a higher number of patients which caused the anomalous results.

The FDA clearly says that mineral oil had nothing to do with it.

The FDA also goes on to say that while the differential data we just discussed only reinforces the above notion - that mineral oil placebo had no such effect - it acknowledges that it cannot absolutely be certain that LDL-C did not increase in control group as a result of mineral oil. However, even if it did, and we assumed a worst case scenario - that the entire difference between treatment arms was due to mineral oil - the FDA thinks that “the difference in LDL- C between the study groups could not account for the positive CV outcomes.”

That means, whatever detrimental effect mineral oil in placebo may be assumed to have had in terms of raising LDL-C and other biomarkers of CV risks cannot account for Vascepa’s efficacy. This is FDA’s final judgment.

Draft points to consider for the advisory committee

The FDA provides three draft points to consider for the committee. The first is efficacy, the second is safety, and the third is the target patient population.

There are four subsections to the first efficacy point. The first one is a no-brainer - it asks the committee to consider the overall strengths and limitations of the data, including the use of a single trial to support a first-in-class cardiovascular outcomes indication and robustness of the results

As long as the committee keeps in mind that this was an FDA-approved trial - from the same document, “The trial design and methods, including two protocol amendments instituted during the trial, were agreed upon by the FDA” - I don’t think there will be any problem with this question of trial design. This may have been a single trial, but this was an 8000-patient, 5-year study in thoroughness and patience.

The second sub-point is about mineral oil, and this has already been discussed. The third one is about the “Magnitude/clinical relevance of the observed treatment effect.” On magnitude, there’s nothing that comes close to the CV risk reduction observed. On clinical relevance also, I think the question is moot.

Going to the safety question, the FDA asks about the new safety findings, notably increased risk of atrial fibrillation/atrial flutter and bleedings events observed in the REDUCE-IT trial. Note the numbers, though - 3.1% versus 2.1% for the former and 11.8% and 9.9% for the latter. These are minor differences; however, the population is large so the numbers must have been large as well. But, it appears that the atrial fibrillation and flutter might have been a baseline, pre-existing condition: “The absolute incidence of atrial fibrillation or flutter was greater in the subset of patients with a history of either condition at baseline and the relative risk was numerically increased.” So, absent any other evidence, it doesn’t appear treatment-emergent to me. As to bleeding events, the numbers are again not largely different, but could be treatment-related, as “Vascepa label states that some studies with omega-3 fatty acids have demonstrated prolongation of bleeding time (in vitro).” However, this is nothing that couldn’t be handled with proper labeling and simple therapy.

Finally, we come to the most important question of patient population, which goes as follows:

Discuss whether the efficacy and safety data from the REDUCE-IT trial provide substantial evidence to support approval of an indication for Vascepa to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events.If yes, discuss the population – beyond patients with established CVD – that should be included in the indication. Options could include, but are not limited to: adult patients with triglyceride levels greater than 135 mg/dL and additional risk factors for CVD, without regard for age, diabetes status, or adequacy of LDL-C control (proposed by applicant). Risk Cohort 2, which represented 30% of the REDUCE-IT trial population and comprised patients aged 50 years and older without established CVD, who had diabetes, one or more additional risk factors for CVD, and hypertriglyceridemia despite optimized statin therapy to achieve LDL-C less than 100 mg/dL.

This is the question I will be principally interested in when listening to the adcomm.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.