Nvidia Q3 Should Be Better Than Expected

By K C Ma and Mike Branche

Nvidia (NVDA) should feel much relieved about its forthcoming 3Q 2020 earnings releases (ER), after Intel's (INTC) "reinvigorated and reaccelerated" and Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) "meet and meet" ERs. From a strong commercial/gaming and cloud/hyperscale spending reacceleration, Intel delivered a surprised 28% Q/Q Data Center Group revenue growth, which is expected to persist into 4Q. The DCG growth is especially encouraging, to both Intel and Netflix since the previous trend suggests that the duration of the strong Datacenter demand trends could last 4-6 quarters. Moreover, Nvidia still enjoys its own 2Q surprise that the Gaming GPU sales showed 24% growth sequentially. The beat in the largest gaming segment, albeit tepid but symbolic, maybe just enough for Nvidia to claim, "Essentially our business is normalized." Nvidia also likes both Intel and AMD's reaffirming the guidance.

Nvidia's 3Q and Beyond

Following the generally positive 2Q ER and confirmed by over 6% stock price increases, there is some scent of optimism in the analyst community to support a positive financial outlook. Thanks for the early sign of recovery from the gaming segment and Datacenter, 3Q revenue forecast is up to $2.92 billion (Table 2), albeit shy of previous guidance, but quarterly revenue may surpass $4 billion two years out (Figure 1A). Also, the upward trend is seen across the board, including the all-important Datacenter which just delivered a 3% 2Q sequential growth (Figure 1B and Figure 1C). With the early sign of corporate IT spending increase and (probably) the relief from trade disputes, the high growth Datacenter may resume the previous high growth path by mod 2020 and the revenue may surpass $1 billion in 2022. Nvidia's largest Gaming segment looks to benefit more from the trade war resolution which helps to uplift China and Asian economies, where the lion's share of Nvidia's gaming revenue is from. As a result, Gaming and Datacenter revenue growth path virtually follows the same trajectory (figure 1B).

Inventory Improvement

Even the most stubborn NVDA bulls should have realized that the triple-digit super growth era that Nvidia was once known for has been gone. Nvidia's stock lost over 30% in the previous year reflects the market expectation of the regime shift. In addition, the most telling inventory ratio has dropped from 71% to 50% and looks to return to the historical healthy growth level around 40% in 3Q (Figure 2). The drop in inventory presents a convincing piece of evidence that Nvidia's crypto nightmare has been finally behind them.

In the long run, Nvidia's bull case is based on the assumption that Nvidia's CUDA software is going to continue its sales. This starts with a strong gaming application adoption but expandable to Datacenter and autos. The increase in wide and deep workloads is augmented, and virtual reality, high performance computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning make a strong case to use GPUs or accelerated computing. While not nearly recognized and monetized, AI probably will be the next catalyst that will bring back the super growth era that Nvidia once experienced.

While it may be premature to claim that the Nvidia's Gaming revenue beat suggests that Nvidia got its game back, Nvidia stock still went up more than 6% after the ER without significant post-ER upward revision of forward financials. However, my intention is that NVDA jumped amid 2Q ER not because of expecting higher growth ahead but because the risk of a prolonged China-battered gaming slowdown has been reduced.

Nvidia's Risk Ahead

Other than the obvious macro risk or "headwinds" from China trade talks, maybe Nvidia's most long-term threat on its GPU market share comes from AMD's recent 7nm new product roll-out. AMD's Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT aimed at taking on Nvidia's mid-range GeForce RTX 2070 and RTX 2060, respectively. Nvidia is rumored to reveal super versions of its GeForce RTX graphics cards, with clock and memory speed boosts on its highly popular RTX 2060, 2070, and 2080 cards in order to compete with the AMD Navi GPUs, which are scheduled to be released in 3Q. There's some speculation that AMD may release Navi 20 cards at the earliest in 2020, touting ray-tracing technologies. The good news is that, at this point, Nvidia's RTX 2080 is still unmatched in the 4K market in terms of performance for Ultra HD display.

Nvidia 3Q ER Price Reaction

In terms of NVDA price action around 3Q ER, there are several confounding effects in play. From a previous post, there is about 20% valuation impact from the trade war status which can easily change the short-term price movements (Figure 1 from the previous post). The no-trade war-price as the fair value measure in Figure 1 may require some additional explanation: I was estimating Nvidia's target price purely based on its current financial forecasts. This no-war price is then used to compare with the actual price to see the impact of non-financial reason, say, trade war. This is how I concluded that there was a 20% discount from the trade disputes. One previously unintended consequence is that I got to estimate the fair fundamental value using the most current consensus forecast of 3Q. Based on those estimates (Table 2), NVDA should have been priced at $232 (Figure 1), which is higher than the current price of around $208.

Before I jumped to the conclusion that there will be a $20 upside on the ER day, the source of the $30 discount needs to be identified. Obviously, if $30 is solely from the trade war discount, it is not expected to reverse on the day of the ER. I believe that this is not the most likely case because NVDA's price and the market, in general, have been reacting to the positive development of the trade talks for a while. More likely cases for the discount is that investors have discounted the consensus estimates significantly, despite the fact that both Intel and AMD already had positive 3Q ER. The discount is even more puzzling if you consider Nvidia often crushing the estimates. Finally, Nvidia investors worry about the 4Q guidance, even that both Intel and AMD have somewhat reaffirmed the guidance. That said, if the discount is a result of uncertainty of ERs or guidance, it is recoverable after the ER when the uncertainty is removed.

Other than the macro reason and the ER expectation, NVDA may be deemed overvalued considering how much the stock has been built up recently. The overvaluation of the stock may explain the buildup of the put contracts in the days going into the ER, although the discount may not be recoverable if the mispricing turns out to be valid.

Takeaways

The unexpected 2Q (Gaming) revenue beat and Intel's Datacenter 3Q revenue growth give Nvidia shareholders the high hope that 3Q ER may not be as bad as many put option traders expect. Maybe and just maybe that Nvidia got its growthy Gaming and super growthy Datacenter revenue back. The current post 3Q forward revenue and EPS consensus forecasts for both Gaming segment and Datacenter segments suggest such optimism. Of course, the actual ER price is always complicated by China's woes and AMD's Navi launch in the background.

Using the current 3Q ER consensus estimates, NVDA should trade around $230, $30 higher than the current price. Since Nvidia historically crushes the consensus forecasts, the discount may reflect the doubt, not on the 3Q ER performance, but on the seeming overvaluation of the stock, mainly from the recent run up of the stock. As the general market has risen sharply from the macro reasons, such a (valuation) discount should not be warranted. NVDA should have a good upside amid a friendly 3Q ER.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.