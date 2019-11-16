The Income Method: Paying For Your Retirement

Co-produced with Treading Softly and Trapping Value

Imagine for a second that you get the opportunity to have breakfast with the entire HDO team.

We would be honored for you to join us and we all would get to know each other better, but today you have a concern on your mind. Eventually, you work up the courage to speak your concern aloud:

"I struggle to put the Income Method from paper to real life. What am I doing wrong?"

This actually is a rather common concern that investors struggle with. The single biggest mistake an investor or retiree makes is taking our big idea and failing to bring it into practice. The Income Method itself is about how to use investing to make life easier, not how to make investing an all-encompassing task itself. Think of it like this: Our Dividends pay the bills.

It really is that simple. We strive to invest in immediate income opportunities and deep value or mispriced securities so that your dividends pay your bills. Isn't that what financial freedom and financial security is all about? But how do you do this?

Set Realistic Goals

Setting realistic goals is essential. Often we have this overarching goal: financial security or an easy and happy retirement. It’s a driving purpose but lacks realistic goal posts. Many empires in the past have desired to be The Greatest Empire Ever but all of them had a different means or method to achieve this. Why? Because a similar purpose can look completely different based on the person and how they strive to achieve it.

Some investors want a steady predictable income stream to simply cover expenses for where they live now. Others want plenty of extra cash to travel and spend above what they spent when working. Depending on your goals, you will need to save and invest at different speeds. Instead of jumping to the final goal post: Financial security or freedom. You first need to set up some simple posts along the way.

Before expecting your income to cover all your bills and expenses, why not make a goal for it to cover your smallest first. Is that your phone, Electricity or Water bill? Eventually, as you continue to reinvest your dividends prior to retirement you'll get a sense of accomplishment as your monthly and annual dividend stream covers more and more of your bills.

You shouldn't get discouraged that your portfolio can't do it all right away - neither could you as a baby! But over time, your portfolio will grow to the size that it can cover your expenses.

Start Earlier Rather Than Later

Saving for retirement, or building your portfolio is a time-consuming task. Few have a portfolio immediately that supplies all their needs but instead they must build it over time. Buckingham palace was originally called Buckingham House when construction began in 1702. Twenty-three years later, it was completed. The builders had to take time to ensure its perfection. You're building a portfolio that is designed to withstand the storms of life and the test of time. The fires of recessions and floods of corrections will batter this structure and you need to ensure that it will withstand them to produce the income you will need. So taking your time and letting time assist you in building your portfolio is important.

Have As Little Debt as Possible

If you consider your retirement like an investment or business, debt repayment directly works against your income investing. According to Experian the average US credit card interest rate is 15%. This means even using our Income Method and our model portfolio yielding 9-10% that credit card debt would demolish your returns. It would be better to pay down or off entirely high cost debt before entering into retirement.

We also often get asked if taking our a lower yielding loan to boost your portfolio size is a good idea. Investors would see 4% interest on a mortgage product vs 9-10% yield on a portfolio as a "Safe bet". We would suggest against this for most investors as market volatility can cause your returns at times to be lumpy versus the strict requirements of a loan. There is a peace of mind being debt free that added income cannot replicate.

Mix Payment Patterns

Most of your bills will come in monthly - like phone, power and for many sewer and water. Other bills are annual - like property tax or homeowner’s insurance.

Setting up your portfolio to meet those bills means investing in a variety of dividend-paying stocks that pay at different times. Strong monthly paying stocks like AGNC Investment (AGNC) that yields 11% could easily cover a phone bill, while quarterly payer Macerich Company (MAC) yielding 10% could cover unexpected expenses. Investing in bonds like the one we have highlighted by The GEO Group (GEO) here could produce your needed income to pay your property tax.

An investor or retiree could produce a simple chart like below to determine the number of units of any investment that they would need to hold to receive the needed income.

Bill Bill Amount Ticker Shares/Bonds Needed Phone $100 Monthly AGNC 625 Property Tax $1200 Annually GEO Bond 13 Car Insurance $1800 Annually MAC 600

Another approach would be to look at it holistically. You need $X annually for your desired lifestyle so you would need a portfolio producing that amount. As your income increases, you'll incrementally reach your goal.

Aim Above Your Baseline

Once you've determined how much you'll need to survive or thrive in your retirement. You should next move to aim above that goal. Why? This leaves you with excess to reinvest and allow your income stream to continue to grow. It also leaves room for unexpected emergencies or market actions to not capsize your retirement. If you need $50,000 annually over your social security benefits or other income streams, you should readily aim to generate $55,000 annually allowing you to reinvest that extra $5,000 back into your portfolio. This would allow your income to grow, allowing compounding to continue to work and creating an ever-growing cushion versus adversity.

This is made easier by having little to no debt and starting as early as possible for more time to grow that income stream. These two factors make saving an additional 10% less burdensome than someone having to overcome debt later in life.

Conclusion

As our breakfast comes to an end, we hope you understand that we teach you the theory, but the goal is always the same. We want you to have the retirement you desire. Our Income Method and model portfolio yields 9-10%, greatly reducing the portfolio size needed to enjoy that retirement. Don't get lost in the theory and miss the point. Your retirement and your success is the entire reason for the Income Method.

Investors and Retirees need to take a “bigger than life” concept and set simple practical goals to achieve them and build momentum. Starting as early as possible is desirable to let time work for you. Keeping your debt levels as low as possible. Varied payment time frames can help you readily match a specific reliable investment to a specific bill to see how each one is getting paid by your portfolio. Aiming above your baseline and reinvesting the excess. The Income Method of investing focuses on immediate income investments, deep value or mispriced opportunities and portfolio rotation all tied together so you can do one thing: Pay your bills with dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC, MAC, GEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.