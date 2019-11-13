McDonald's Shares Still Pricey Despite Pullback

Source

Shares of McDonald's (MCD) have seen a pullback which I believe was justified. Furthermore, I believe the pullback was not enough given current valuation levels and all that is going on. While the company is a consistent performer and has done well for years, the prospect of a new CEO amid weaker than expected results should cause investors to reconsider the premium they pay for shares. I believe the company is worth holding in my portfolio for the long term due to the global opportunity the company still has. However, I believe in purchasing shares of a company at a discount to their typical trading valuations.

Performance

McDonald's recently reported results which were less than inspiring.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company reported results that missed on both the top and bottom lines. Furthermore, while the miss could be noted as small by some, it was apparent growth is still not where it should be considering valuation levels. On a positive note, the company reported comparable store sales globally were up 5.9%, which was above expectations. However, the U.S. segment increased only 4.8% which was below what investors were looking for.

Below, the highlights are pictured to see a clear picture of company performance.

Source: Earnings Release

The company has continued to return cash to shareholders through increased dividends and an aggressive share repurchase program as well. This makes it surprising that despite the year over year share count decline by almost 15 million shares, the earnings per share barely increased. The company returned $2.4 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends for the quarter. This brings the total return to shareholders to $22.5 billion against the targeted return of $25 billion for the three-year period ending 2019. This means investors should once again soon expect another program to be announced in the near future.

Source: 10Q

The company has quite a bit of debt on the balance sheet as we can see and very little cash. The company does generate strong cash from operations which so far totaled $6.2 billion this year. This left $1.6 billion after capital expenditures. I still prefer to see either more cash or less debt on the balance sheet than the company carries. Given the number of countries the company operates in and the 37k plus and growing store count, the company could face headwinds at any given time from any given place. But luckily the large diversity also benefits the company in providing stability in earnings. This is the only reason I would be comfortable with the debt where it is.

Valuation

Looking at McDonald's from a valuation perspective, we can see that the company trades at a lofty level despite the pullback from highs.

Source: Morningstar

Compared to its own 5 year history, the shares trade above their average P/S, P/E, forward P/E, and PEG ratio. They barely offer a discount on a P/CF ratio and have a lower than average earnings yield. These are all signs the company is overvalued even at this time. The only time the higher than average metrics would be acceptable in my investment case would be if there is higher than expected growth to be had. This is not the case. In fact, I am quite worried that the transition of a new CEO will lead to change which could be positive but slow and costly to implement. Each new leader of a company usually likes to make their mark by doing something transformative or different than their predecessor and we are unsure what this could be yet.

Looking at the shares compared to peers there are some positives and some negatives.

Data by YCharts

MCD trades at a premium P/S ratio, but a lower forward P/E. It also offers not the highest but second highest dividend yield. Fair to say it trades in the middle of the pack.

Looking at historical yield, we can get an idea if the shares offer a higher than average dividend yield compared to their own history as well.

Source: YieldChart

The shares currently offer an above average yield compared to their own history for the last 24 years. However, by the statistics shown, the yield has still been offered about 48% of the time. This means it is still not that compelling. A yield that would be considered far above average and perhaps signal shares were undervalued would start around 3%, or $154 a share. This is where the deviation is far enough from the average I would be attracted to the shares. This also happens to be quite a bit below the 52 week lows. The good news is that the company has a history of raising its dividend. A 43 year streak of rising dividends is always a positive and most recently the company increased its dividend 8%. This could help long-term shareholders have confidence that their yield on cost will grow.

Conclusion

While McDonald's is a great company with great presence and probably a great future, the shares still need to be offered at a fair price before finding their way into my portfolio. I believe the opportunity may eventually present itself, perhaps amid a broader market decline. However, currently with shares trading above their own 5 year average valuation metrics they do not offer an enticing level to be purchased at. The company faces some headwinds while the new CEO transitions and the earnings require more to work to meet a level in which I would be happy to pay a small premium for the stock. However, until then I will be waiting for a more attractive level to buy.

