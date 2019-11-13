U.K. Unemployment Is Being Misunderstood On The Latest Numbers

In the details it appears more to be a rise in full time employment, a fall in part time.

This is being taken to mean more than I think it does.

It's entirely true that UK employment has fallen, a fraction, in the latest release.

Rising unemployment would perhaps mark the end of the economic expansion

We do want to know when unemployment starts rising again or, it's near counterpart, employment starts falling. For this will be an indicator that the current economic expansion is finally ending. That, in turn, will mean really rather large economic problems for we've no room to be doing any monetary policy against economic contraction.

It's also true that we've already, in the UK, got a significant budget deficit, a high debt to GDP ratio, a high government as a percentage of GDP ratio and it's not obvious that there's any great room for us to be able to fiscal policy our way out of a recession in the traditional Keynesian manner.

Thus, if it happens soon, the next recession is going to be a rather tricky one.

Thus the worry about this latest slight fall in employment. I think this is being rather overdone myself, I think there's a technical reason why it's not quite real. The answer being, thus, don't panic.

This isn't a macroeconomic turning point presaging some change in monetary policy. Instead, it's a change in the microeconomic structure of the labour market.

Employment has fallen

It's entirely true that the headline employment number has fallen, as stated:

Employment in the UK has fallen at its fastest rate in four years amid growing evidence that a slowing economy is taking its toll on the labour market. Figures from the Office for National Statistics showed that pay growth had fallen back in the three months to September, leading to speculation that the jobs market is past its peak. Publishing data that may increase the chances of a cut in interest rates from the Bank of England, the ONS said employment had fallen by 58,000 during the third quarter of 2019. It was the biggest fall since May 2015.

This is less than it might seem I think.

Employment and unemployment

We tend to think of employment and unemployment being mirror images of each other. And that's not really true. Unemployment is everyone who wants a job, is looking for one, who cannot find one. Employment is everyone who has one. Those aren't mirror images, for there's the other section of the population, those who don't want a job anyway. Stay at home mothers being the most obvious example but there are others.

Thus a fall in employment need not be a sign of a rise in unemployment. Which is actually what we've got here.

Employment

As in that quote from the Guardian, yes, a fall in employment:

The UK employment rate was estimated at 76.0%; 0.5 percentage points higher than a year earlier but 0.1 percentage points lower than last quarter.

The UK unemployment rate was estimated at 3.8%; 0.2 percentage points lower than a year earlier and 0.1 percentage points lower than last quarter.

The UK economic inactivity rate was estimated at 20.8%; 0.3 percentage points lower than a year earlier but 0.1 percentage points higher than last quarter.

The number of people who weren't in the job market at all has risen. Not the number of people who desire to be employed but cannot find a job. This isn't a lack of jobs for people to do therefore.

It's also not a rise in unemployment, obviously enough.

Hours worked rose

There's another little point here:

Hours worked

Between July to September 2018 and July to September 2019, total actual weekly hours worked in the UK increased by 1.0% (to reach 1.05 billion hours), whereas average actual weekly hours was largely unchanged (at 32.1 hours). Therefore, the annual increase in total hours is driven by the 1.0% increase in employment over the last year.

Or:

(Hours worked in UK from Office for National Statistics)

That's not evidence of a slackening demand for labour.

Employment by age

There has been a change in employment levels by age:

Looking at employment level changes between July to September 2018 and July to September 2019 by age group (Figure 3), the only decrease was for those aged between 18 and 24 years (down 109,000). Employment levels increased on the year for all other age groups, with 50- to 64-year-olds (up 184,000) and 25- to 34-year-olds (up 136,000) showing the largest increases, the latter of which reached a record high of 7.59 million. This means that the annual employment increase was largely driven by those aged 25 years and over, with 18- to 24-year-olds partly offsetting the increase.

(Employment by age group from Office for National Statistics)

Part and full time employment

The other major change has been in the mix of part and full time employment. Part time jobs are down, full time up:

There was, however, a 58,000 decrease in employment on the quarter. This was driven by record quarterly decreases for women (down 93,000) and part-time workers (down 164,000), but partly offset by a 106,000 increase for full-time workers.

This, I think, matters. For what we are seeing is, I think, a structural change in employment, not a lowering of the demand for labour.

Walk through the logic here

We have a reduction in young people working. We have a reduction in part timers, an increase in full timers. With that latter if we count each full timer as two part timers - about right for the UK, we don't have the 30 hours limit like the US - we've actually an increase in labour hours demanded, even while they're being bought from fewer people.

We've also a reduction in the unemployment rate.

This isn't evidence of a decline in the demand for labour. Instead it's evidence of a change in who the labour is being bought from.

Me, I'd blame the minimum wage

The obvious thing about a minimum wage is that it is most binding upon those who already get low wages. Well, obviously, because it's low wages that are to be raised. In the UK economy those who get these very low wages, around that minimum wage level, tend to be part time workers - part timers get substantially less per hour, on average, than full timers - and the young.

We see a fall in demand for those two types of labour, a rise in full time and older labour - we might think this is the minimum wage starting to bite.

I do not insist upon this interpretation, only point out that it's consistent with the logic of the case and the evidence we've got.

What I would insist upon though is that we've not got a fall in the demand for labour. Instead, given that part/full time shift, we've a change in who the labour is being bought from.

My view

This is not evidence of a change or turning point in the economic cycle. It's a structural change in the labour market, an entirely different thing. We thus shouldn't be taking it as a statement about the economic cycle, or even macroeconomics, but about the microeconomic structure of the UK labour market.

The investor view

Given the above the information for us as investors is that this isn't some turning point in the general economy. It therefore doesn't presage any change in monetary policy from the Bank of England. It might be true that this should, rightly, presage some change in government policy about the minimum wage but that's not an issue which affects us as investors.

So, don't trade this news expecting changes in interest rates, money supply and all that. Simply because it's not related, therefore there's not going to be that change in policy as a result of this information.

