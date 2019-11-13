JJCTF: Chinese Refined Copper Demand Is Finally Picking Up

Against this backdrop, we reiterate our short-term constructive price outlook on JJCTF, with a Q4-19 target at $32.00 per share.

Given the low level of domestic visible inventories, a sustained pick-up in Chinese refined copper demand conditions could have a large impact on copper spot prices and thus JJCTF.

The collection of copper downstream indicators in China we track points to a pick-up in domestic refined copper demand conditions.

Investment thesis

The collection of downstream indicators relevant to the Chinese copper market points to a pick-up in domestic refined demand conditions since late Q3, which is consistent with the ongoing decline in domestic visible inventories and the rise in physical premia.

This suggests that refined market conditions in China have become tighter since September, which should underpin a rebound in copper prices in the months ahead.

In this regard, we reiterate our short-term constructive view on JJCTF, with a Q4-19 target at $32.00 per share.

About JJCTF

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of copper prices, the iPath Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (JJCTF) is an interesting investment vehicle.

The fund summary for JJCTF is as follows:

The iPath Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN is designed to provide exposure to the Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return (the "Index"). The Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on copper.

Its expense ratio is 0.75% per annum.

JJCTF tracks copper prices well, as the chart comparing the ETN and the Index illustrates below:

Pick-up in Chinese copper downstream indicators

Our bottom-up analysis, focusing on the various copper downstream copper indicators in China, shows that domestic refined copper conditions have picked up since late Q3.

In September:

Power grid investment edged 0.8% YoY higher, after eight months of uninterrupted contraction. Floor space sold grew by 2.9% YoY, for the third month in a row. Air conditioner production increased by 10.6% YoY, after two months of contraction. Semiconductor production grew by 13.2% YoY, the largest increase since June 2018. The only negative spot was the automobile sector, with auto production contracting by 6.9% YoY (after a 0.6% YoY decline in August).

The improvement in data from Chinese downstream sectors consuming refined copper has resulted in a noticeable rebound in our consumption index, as shown below:

We believe that the improvement in Chinese refined copper demand conditions could continue until Q1-19, as downstream buyers tend to restock in the first quarter of the year. This would be especially the case if the US and China manage to reach a partial trade deal by year-end, which could amplify the magnitude of restocking as a result of increased business confidence in the economic outlook. Our discussions with traders signal that downstream buyers have destocked through the course of the year and are nearly under-stocked. This is positive for copper demand and, therefore, for JJCTF.

This should continue to exert downward pressure on Chinese visible copper inventories, which have fallen steeply since Q2.

Chinese refined copper inventories are at their lowest since December 2011, having slumped by 24% so far this year.

Given the low level of available stocks in China, a sustained recovery in domestic demand conditions could initially push SHFE copper prices much higher, which, in turn, could exert upward pressure on international copper prices (LME), lifting JJCTF in the process.

Closing thoughts

The fundamental backdrop of the refined copper market has been tight this year, not because of solid demand (demand has, in fact, disappointed so far this year) but because of tighter refined production growth on mine supply tightness. With a possible rebound in refined copper demand conditions in China (which consumes about half of global refined copper), the global refined copper market could tighten even more. Given the low level of domestic stocks, the impact on copper prices and thus JJCTF could be significant.

Against this, we retain our short-term positive view on JJCTF, with a Q4-19 target of $32 per share.

