PALL Weekly: Don't Be Too Worried By The Volatile Behavior Of Palladium Prices

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL).

PALL has experienced a violent sell-off since November 8, driven by long liquidation in the palladium futures market on hefty trading volumes.

While this defies our Q4-19 bullish view, we emphasize that the sudden sell-off is not abnormal in nature considering the historically volatile behavior of palladium spot prices.

Fundamentally, the palladium market remains deeply tight (despite the global automotive recession), which is evident in the backwardation in the forward curve of Nymex palladium.

Further, our positioning analysis shows that the spec community is far from being stretched on the long side, suggesting plenty of “dry powder” to deploy.

Against this, we argue that although weakness in PALL in the immediate term is possible, the sell-off is unlikely to run much further, both in terms of magnitude and duration.

In this regard, we maintain our Q4-19 target at $190 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPMorgan vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust’s expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Palladium hit by long liquidation on hefty trading volumes

Palladium prices have sold off by nearly 5% since the start of the week, on track to close negatively for a second week in a row. The recent sell-off has been driven by long liquidation, judging by the decrease in open interest alongside the decline in prices. This therefore reflects reduced optimism rather than increased pessimism. This suggests that selling pressure could be nearly exhausted.

That said, we contend that the move has been driven by hefty trading volumes. This could point to further weakness in the immediate term.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Implication for PALL: Given the magnitude of trading volumes, palladium prices could continue to decline a little longer. This is not abnormal when considering the historically volatile behavior of palladium prices. This could push PALL lower toward the low end of our Q4-19 trading range.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators cut their net long exposure to Nymex palladium by ~97 koz (4% of OI) over October 29-November 5, at the largest weekly pace since August. Despite this, the palladium spot price edged 0.4% higher over the corresponding period.

The intense sell-off in palladium spot prices over November 8-11 will be captured in the forthcoming COT report (covering the November 5-12 period), due out on Friday, November 15. We think that the speculative community is likely to have slashed substantially its gross long exposure to the metal.

That said, we argue that the bout of spec selling in Nymex palladium will only be temporary. This is because palladium’s spec positioning is far from being stretched on the long side. As a result, the risk of sustained spec selling pressure against palladium is low, in our view.

Source: CFTC, Bloomberg

Implications for PALL: The recent wave of spec selling in Nymex palladium suggests that the level of “dry powder” to deploy on the long side has increased even more. This reinforces our view that the palladium price should remain in an uptrend over the next 6 months, which will therefore pressure PALL higher.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors cut slightly their palladium holdings, putting an end to five weeks of consecutive net inflows.

ETF investors have liquidated about 106 koz of their palladium holdings since the start of the year, marking a 14% decrease in palladium-ETF holdings.

The abrupt sell-off in the palladium spot price since the end of last week could induce the ETF investor community to buy the dips, considering that the fundamental backdrop of the palladium market remains structurally tight.

Implications for PALL: Stronger ETF inflows in response to the sell-off in palladium spot prices could contain downward pressure in PALL.

Closing thoughts

While the sell-off in PALL has been rather violent of late, we believe that 1) it is not abnormal considering the historically volatile behavior of palladium prices and 2) the long-term uptrend in prices remains in place. From a fundamental viewpoint, the palladium market is extremely tight, which is evident in elevated lease rates and the backwardated structure of the forward curve of Nymex palladium. From a positioning vantage point, the speculative community is not stretched on the long side. Although further weakness in PALL in the immediate term is possible, the sell-off is unlikely to run much further, both in terms of magnitude and duration.

We leave our Q4-target at $177.40 per share unchanged.

