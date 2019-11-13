Ally Financial Is A Stealth Growth Stock Trading At Major Discount

Over the last several years, there have been a preponderance of articles proclaiming auto loans to be a prime candidate as the next Big Short. Car prices have risen significantly due to the higher percentage of SUVs being purchased, loan terms have been extended, and there are examples of aggressive consumer behavior when it comes to rolling over auto loans. Dire predictions of major declines in residual values from cars being returned to dealerships after lease terms ended have proven to be greatly exaggerated. This pessimism allows the long-term investor the opportunity to buy the undercover growth story of ALLY Financial (ALLY) at a material discount to intrinsic value.

Auto loans differ from other loans in a variety of ways. Firstly, they are underwritten with the assumption that asset values will be depreciating quite rapidly, unlike say a mortgage. Secondly, they offer relatively high rates for secured debt, which is especially valuable in today’s low interest rate environment. The higher rates make up for slightly higher loan charge offs. When auto loans default collections tend to only take a month or two, unlike a house, which depending on the state, could get tied up in litigation for years. Defaulting on a car loan not only destroys your credit, but it also prohibits you from getting to work, which is why in the Great Recession it was not uncommon for people to let their houses go before their cars.

Despite all these factors, we would be naïve to think that these benign credit conditions will last forever, or that auto lenders are immune to major difficulties. History tells us this emphatically. Many of the auto lenders that have gotten into trouble in the past were very aggressive in the subprime space, and they often relied heavily on securitizations. When loans started defaulting at an accelerated rate, these companies lost access to capital markets. ALLY’s transition to a bank holding company has allowed it to fund most of its operations with low-cost deposits, making the company much less reliant on fickle securitization. The enhanced capital requirements of the banking sector provide ALLY with a vastly superior balance sheet than other auto lenders that have gotten into trouble in the past. Auto loans typically runoff in roughly 12 quarters, but delinquency trends can be noticed much more quickly. This allows auto lenders to quickly adjust underwriting to deal with changing conditions.

The reality is that in today’s economy, unemployment is at a 50-year low and wage growth is solid. The consumer is quite healthy with debt service levels that seem manageable. Naturally, news publications can find the outliers that are overly extended and proclaim that to be the trend. Loss provisions could more than double before ALLY would report pretax losses in a quarter, and in that relatively dire scenario, the company could quickly adjust its underwriting and collections efforts to minimize the damage and benefit from a tighter market. At no point would liquidity be a challenge for the company, making it a very different beast than prior auto lenders that ran into trouble.

Most importantly, ALLY is a bank built for the future. It benefits from not having an expensive legacy branch network, instead utilizing a robust technological platform to attract customers. This benefit is seen in its extremely low efficiency ratio and improving profitability. While the regulatory environment is not great for larger bank mergers, I’ve always thought that ALLY would be a prime target for consolidation. Imagine a company like Goldman Sachs (GS), which is trying to tap into the retail market, making a big splash with a purchase of ALLY. Immediately, GS would have greatly expanded its deposit and consumer lending franchises at scale. Even if the purchase was done at a significant premium to ALLY’s current share price, the acquisition would likely be highly accretive.

On October 16th, ALLY Financial reported very strong earnings with Adjusted EPS of $1.01 per share, up from $.91 per share at the same time last year. Adjusted total net revenue of $1.62 billion was up 7% YoY. Core net income attributable to common shareholders was $396MM, up from $386MM in the year ago period. The Core ROTCE was a healthy 12.3%, while adjusted tangible book value per share was $34.7. ALLY continues to run an extremely efficient operation with an Adjusted Efficiency Ratio of 45.3%, down from 46% one year ago.

Consumer auto originations of $9.3 billion were up 14% YoY, sourced from a 3rd quarter record 3.2MM applications. The retail auto portfolio yield continues to expand, up 46 bps YoY. The estimated retail auto originated yield of 7.51% was down 2 bps YoY, reflecting the impact of several Fed cuts. The retail auto net-charge off rate of 1.38%, increased 6 bps YOY, but was still very healthy, reflecting a solid consumer credit environment. About 50% of originations are for used vehicles, 36% are new retail, and 14% were leases in the 3rd quarter. At the end of the quarter, ALLY had $81.5 billion of consumer assets and $33.3 billion of commercial assets. The retail side generates the higher yields, but the commercial side suffers less loan losses, historically. Over 90% of franchise dealers in the U.S. now interact with ALLY, providing tremendous insight into consumer behavior and market trends. This is very important as it allows ALLY to adjust pricing and collections practices accordingly.

Insurance written premiums of $357MM were up 11%% YoY, marking the highest level since ALLY became a public company. Pre-tax income in the insurance division was $56MM, up $1MM YoY. Retail deposits grew by $2.7 billion QoQ to $101.3 billion. Total Deposits grew by $2.9 billion QoQ to $119.2 billion. Corporate Finance held-for-investment balances were up 16% YoY, while core pretax income of $45MM, was up $9MM YoY.

Ally continues to enhance its product offerings to its existing and new clients. Ally Home had $.8 billion of direct-to-consumer mortgage originations in the 3rd quarter, which was its highest ever. Pre-tax income was $11MM in the quarter. Ally Invest self-directed net funded accounts were up 21% YoY. The company matched its competitors, offering commission-free trading effective October 9th. On October 1st, ALLY completed its acquisition of Health Credit Services, which is a digital point-of-sale payment solution. Fitch Ratings upgraded ALLY’s senior unsecured credit to BBB- from BB+.

ALLY has been a relatively stealthy growth story over the last three years, recording steady revenue and earnings per share growth. The company has benefited from reduced funding costs as it has paid back more expensive legacy secured and unsecured debt, in favor of lower cost deposit funding. Deposits are now 74% of the funding mix, versus 54% three years ago. In 2020, ALLY has roughly $3 billion of unsecured long-term debt maturities with an average coupon of 5.8%, which should keep this momentum going. Retail deposit growth at ALLY has averaged 19% on an annualized basis over the last decade.

Since the 3rd quarter of 2016, ALLY has repurchased 111.4MM shares at an average price of $24.74, reducing the share count by 20.7%. The company has also more than doubled the quarterly dividend from $.08 per quarter to $.17. Because ALLY has traded at a discount to intrinsic value over these last three years, all stock buybacks have been highly accretive. ALLY is interesting because it generates a higher return on tangible common equity than a large percentage of the banks, yet it still trades at a material discount to adjusted tangible book value per share. Buybacks done at a discount are a great way to enhance tangible book value per share and earnings per share growth. With a solid CET1 ratio of 9.6%, ALLY shouldn’t have any trouble returning nearly 100% of its earnings to shareholders via capital returns.

Over the last 12 months, ALLY has reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.70. At a recent price of $30.83, ALLY trades at an earnings yield of 12%. The consensus earnings estimates for 2020 and 2021 are $4.20 and $4.78, respectively. I think ALLY easily has the potential to get to a 13% ROTCE, which would put earnings right at $4.50. ALLY is a stock that is cheap because market participants think that if the economy gets worse, the price will likely drop as it is credit sensitive. However, this fear creates the opportunity to buy a strong and growing franchise at a material discount to intrinsic value. For the investor willing to take a longer-term outlook, ALLY is a no-brainer. I believe the stock is worth about $40 per share, with upside beyond that over time. There will be some noise, but in an expensive market one shouldn’t overlook a strong earnings growth story trading at a discount to liquidation value.

