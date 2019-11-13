Chicken Soup For The Soul: The Dark Horse In The Streaming War

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Manhole Financial as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Video viewing via the over the top (OTT) distribution model has massively disrupted linear television viewing. For those who want exposure to streaming video services, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) is a highly intriguing option. In the company's August investor deck, one of the big highlights was the claim of more than 10 million active monthly users across platforms. For context, that's a little more than 4 times the reach of Sling TV. Granted, Sling TV has stable subscriber revenue and Chicken Soup's platforms are free to consumers, it's still a very important number and it's monetized through advertising.

From a valuation perspective, there's quite a bit to like about Chicken Soup compared to the giant in the field. As of 11/11/19 market close, CSSE trades at 1.5 times book and 3.5 times sales, with a forward P/E of 23.1. Netflix (NFLX) trades 18.8 times book and 6.8 times sales, with a forward P/E of 53.5. And at a market cap of just over $114 million, Chicken Soup for the Soul trades at about a 25% discount to enterprise value. We think it is an undervalued speculative play in an exciting industry. It's potentially a diamond in the rough.

Revenue growth for the company has been terrific. In 2015, revenue came in at $1.5 million. Last year, the company grew that number to nearly $26.9 million. It was a 152% year over year gain. Impressively, that revenue growth pre-dates the company's acquisition of popular streaming video on demand (sVOD) platform "Crackle" back in March of this year. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment now has a majority stake in that service. It's a platform with a quality library of exclusive content. And it's an acquisition that is immediately having an impact.

3 Months Ended June 30th 6 Months Ended June 30th 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $10,009,078 $899,197 $10,744,342 $1,530,212 TV/Film Distribution $1,975,711 $2,031,818 $3,444,990 $5,274,965 Video Production $226,740 $229,622 $547,695 $2,436,161 Total Revenue $12,211,529 $3,160,637 $14,737,027 $9,241,338

Source: Chicken Soup

The most recent quarterly filing from Chicken Soup showed revenue growth from $3.1 million in Q2-18 to $12.2 million in Q2-19. Despite an increase in cost of revenue in second quarter, gross profit was up nearly 200% from just over $1.2 million to $3.6 million. The metric that we like the most though is percentage of revenue from streaming. In the first half of 2019, 73% of the company's revenue was from online platforms. That's up from 17% in the same time period from the prior year. The Crackle acquisition led to 681 million ads served across all Chicken Soup platforms. That number represents an increase of nearly 20 times the ads served in Q2-18. Notably, impressions served on Crackle averaged an effective CPM 27% higher than Chicken Soup's Popcornflix platform. If you don't speak advertising sales, this essentially means Crackle generates more ads and commands a better rate than Chicken Soup's other platforms.

Beyond the balance sheet, there are three fundamental beliefs that form our bull thesis that CSSE can outperform other publicly traded companies with an OTT footprint.

1) VOD is a Fundamentally better way to play OTT

The market has spoken and we're not convinced everyone on Wall Street has figured it out yet. sVOD is the clear winner over the virtual multi-channel video programming distributor (vMVPD) model. Sound crazy? Consider the shortfall in live streamers converted from pay-TV cord-cutters. eMarketer estimates that 14 million US households have shaved cable or satellite subscriptions since 2014.

Sources: author-produced bar graph. Data via Cord Cutter News, Cord Cutters, and TechCrunch

Despite significant marketing efforts and promotional offers, even considering higher end estimates, combining the total subscribers from all of the live streaming services like Sling and YouTube TV, we still fall short of 9 million total subs. That doesn't come close to making up for the traditional pay-TV loses from satellite and cable companies. In a study released earlier this year, Comscore determined that less than 6% of OTT streaming is done through a vMVPD service. The skinny cable bundle model is so problematic, Sony (SNE) just announced recently that PlayStation Vue will be ending operations. This is not an unimportant development in the streaming landscape. Growth in vMVPD subscribers has slowed considerably as prices have increased. It's signaling that skinny bundle vMVPD use has likely already peaked.

Conversely, sVOD platforms are experiencing growth. Viacom (VIAB) purchased Pluto TV at a $340 million valuation. Tubi TV is reporting 20 million active users. And after buying Crackle back in March, Chicken Soup says that its latest Crackle-exclusive series release Going From Broke just surpassed 1 million views in 5 days.

2) Ad-supported, content owners have a competitive advantage in an environment that is quickly transitioning toward direct to consumer

It's easy to scoff at the notion that free, ad-supported streaming services can generate revenue on par with subscription giants like Netflix or Hulu. There is certainly an assumed safety blanket when you have consistent subscriber revenue, but how safe is that revenue really? We saw DirecTV Now lose subscribers for three consecutive quarters earlier this year. The fragmentation in live streaming coupled with no long-term commitments has allowed consumers to easily cancel and sample multiple services.

With on-demand competition for Netflix and Hulu now heating up, there's something to be said about not being reliant on a subscription model. Comcast (CMCSA) seems to understand this. It slipped recently that the company is considering offering a free, ad-supported version of its soon to launch sVOD service "Peacock." There is clearly a place for free, ad-supported models in the streaming environment of the future.

Advertisers are seeing the writing on the wall. The shift in advertising dollars into OTT platforms has been vigorous. So much so, that earlier this year Magna revised its OTT advertising spend projections higher for 2019 and 2020. That projection for 2020 now stands at $5 Billion. That's nearly double the OTT ad spend in 2018.

And this is where Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment gets interesting. It's easy to find a lot of the same content on the free platforms. For instance, if you want to watch Kitchen Nightmares, it doesn't matter which app you're in. You can watch it on Tubi, VUDU, Filmrise, and the Roku (ROKU) Channel. Nothing exclusive about that. And this is not a cherry-picked example. There are numerous movies and shows that are available across many of the free sVOD services.

What separates Chicken Soup for the Soul from other ad-supported platforms like those mentioned above is original content. Chicken Soup is home to programs like The Oath, StartUp, Going From Broke, and the Adam Driver film, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote. As OTT fragmentation continues, content will be critical. The fact that ad revenue on the Roku Channel is already so robust proves the free, ad-supported model works. A key difference-maker for these services will likely be content exclusivity.

Source: August Investor deck, page 11

In the company's August investor deck, a survey from last year identified Crackle as the top ad-supported streaming service. In the survey, more respondents said they used Crackle in the last 30 days than Pluto and Tubi combined.

3) CSSE is one of the few pure-play sVOD tickers

Unlike much of the competition, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's core business is streaming video. As previously stated, 73% of Chicken Soup's revenue in the first half of the year was from online platform revenue. It was even higher in the second quarter with 82% of revenue coming from streaming services. That kind of hyper-focus should allow this company to really thrive in the ad-supported streaming space.

Our technical view: Bullish

Source: Investing.com

After the gap up following the Crackle deal in March, the stock price re-tested a previous low and created a nice double bottom in the low $7 area. Though it has been largely stuck in a sideways range in recent months, the price is approaching resistance with an RSI trending up and closing prices consistently above the 50 day moving average over the last two weeks. Additionally, the golden-cross from a few weeks ago should help persuade the buy-side case.

Risk Factors

Of course, we could ultimately be wrong on Chicken Soup. The fragmentation in the streaming space is a serious concern for smaller, lesser used platforms. Free is hard to compete with, but so is Star Wars. There are only so many viewing minutes in a day. While the average daily minutes spent viewing video online is projected to continue to increase, it doesn't mean that growth in viewing trends will be experienced evenly among free and subscription-based platforms. The key going forward for Chicken Soup for the Soul will be to continue producing quality, exclusive content. There are risks technically speaking as well. The stock is very thinly traded. Which can make an exit at a desired price a potential challenge.

From our vantage, the upside reward outweighs the risks in an environment that is experiencing both significant disruption and strong growth in advertising revenue. It's a long-term, speculative bet in a quickly changing streaming video landscape. You're not buying Chicken Soup for the Soul because it can challenge companies like Disney (DIS) or Comcast for streaming supremacy - it can't do that. You buy Chicken Soup for the Soul because it has 26 Million registered users, it just acquired one of the most popular ad-supported platforms in the OTT landscape, it has generated explosive revenue growth over the last 4 years, and because the core business of the company is in an industry that is set to receive billions of dollars in new advertising money over the next few years. The future OTT advertising spend is a massive pie. There is no reason CSSE shouldn't get a big piece.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSSE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.