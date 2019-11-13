GLD: Don't Mind The Gold Sell-Off, The Buying Opportunity Approaches

However, intermediate to long term, I see nothing to worry about, as GLD/gold is likely to go significantly higher for various reasons.

The Fed's "pause" in its easing cycle, and its unintended short-term consequences are the main reason why the GLD/gold correction may continue.

GLD: The Golden Buying Opportunity Approaches

SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)/gold has had an interesting several months. GLD/gold had an incredible run-up in about a 3-month period, from late May to the start of September. In fact, the yellow metal appreciated by a remarkable 23.5% in that time frame, which for gold is quite a lot to say the least.

Gold 1-Year Chart

GLD 1-Year Chart

Silver, a metal that naturally follows gold had a nosebleed run-up of nearly 40% in a similar time frame, which began around the time of my “Silver: The Buying Opportunity of the Decade” article was published.

Silver 1-Year Chart

Gold mining stocks and ETFs exploded higher as well. For instance, the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) shot up by roughly 50%, surging from around $20 to nearly $31 in just about 3 months. The VanEck’s Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) skyrocketed by almost 55%, from below $28 to over $43 in the same time frame.

Gold/Silver/Miners (GSMs) were doing great. They were in the Goldilocks zone: the Fed was easing rates, there was instability surrounding the U.S./China trade deal, whispers of QE were in the air, short-sellers were getting squeezed, and several other fundamental factors were firmly on gold’s side.

GLD: Great Way to Build Exposure to Gold

GLD is the largest physically-backed (reportedly) gold exchange-traded fund in the world, with roughly $43 billion worth of net assets under management. It offers market participants an efficient way to access the gold market, as it mimics the price of gold almost identically.

In addition, the ETF is an attractive alternative to trading gold futures, as it can be traded much like a stock on the NYSE Arca exchange, instead of dealing with alternative exchanges and trading requirements pertaining to futures contracts.

Furthermore, it is an appealing alternative to trading physical gold, as investors get exposure to the same price action as the metal but can buy and sell gold with great fluidity of an ETF using GLD.

Since the ETF mimics the price of gold almost identically, I will refer to GLD and gold interchangeably throughout this article.

So, What Changed?

Unfortunately for gold enthusiasts a lot has changed over the past few months. The correction in GLD/gold and other GSM-related assets has lasted for nearly 2.5 months now, and sadly it could continue and possibly even get substantially worse from here (short-term basis).

Firstly, and perhaps most importantly, the Fed is not likely to ease rates again any time soon. In fact, the Fed Watch Tool tells us that the chances of another rate reduction this year are close to zero or only 3% to be exact.

Additionally, the Fed is not likely to act again until next summer, as the chances for a rate cut going all the way out to June are about 50/50 right now.

How Quickly Things Change

It’s somewhat striking that just a few months ago, the economic landscape appeared so attractive for gold, and now, suddenly the yellow metal is getting slammed once again. Since its top in early September GLD/gold has lost roughly 7.5% of its value. Silver’s slide has been even more profound as the silver metal is down by 15% from its top in September.

Fortunately, I warned members of my Marketplace service that the top was in the iShares Silver Trust (SLV)/silver on September 4th, as it became evident that the time had come to take profits.

Corrections in GDX and GDXJ, the most popular gold mining ETFs, have also been around 15% from their peaks. The problem is that this correction could worsen, and GSMs could correct notably lower (on a short-term basis) before another long-term bottom is reached.

So, Why are GSMs Falling?

First, let’s look at the fundamentals that are pressuring precious metals and their derivatives. We already discussed the number one reason, which is the Fed. A stall in easing policy is likely to contribute to numerous unintended and unfavorable fundamental elements in regards to GLD/gold and GSMs in general.

First, let’s look at rates. As the Fed easing stalls, key rates are going higher. Treasuries and other bond-related “safe-haven” assets are a competing asset class to gold/GLD. For example, the 30-year U.S. Treasury is at around 2.42% today.

In September, when gold was at its peak the 30-year was at just 1.9%, and looking to go lower if the easing cycle were to continue. We can see a similar phenomenon with the 10-year and other key rates as the 10-year was at around 1.4% in early September, and is approaching 2% now.

Inflation: Going Nowhere, For Now

Next, let’s look at inflation

The CPI’s latest readings were 1.7%, which are well below the U.S.’s current 30-year 2.42%, 10-year 1.95%, and even the 5 year’s 1.75% yields. This indicates that market participants investing in U.S. Treasuries at these levels are currently receiving positive inflation adjusted returns on their investments.

So, What Is The Point To Own Gold?

Well, the point is that this is all temporary. The Fed will not be able to keep the economy afloat with rates at where they are for much longer in my view. My estimate is that the Fed will need to return to easing within the next 6 months. The economy will likely weaken over the next several quarters in my view, the Fed will find itself behind the curve once again, and will be expected to bring rates down to zero and introduce “real rounds of QE.”

This phenomenon should cause Treasury rates to fall sharply, and the U.S.’s monetary base should start to expand at a pace which is much more rapid than it is now or has been in the past. It is possible that the monetary base will expand similarly to the way it did back in 2008-2014, when it essentially quintupled from $800 billion to roughly $4 trillion. To read about gold and its direct long-term correlation to the U.S.’s monetary base please feel free to read my “Gold: This Bull Market is Still in its Infancy” article.

I also want to draw the reader’s attention to the incredible national debt, which is clocking in at over $23 trillion now. The remarkable thing about the U.S.’s ballooning national debt is that it’s growing and is likely to continue to grow by over a trillion dollars per year in the foreseeable future. The other remarkable, or perhaps terrifying phenomenon is that this debt needs to be serviced continuously.

I wrote a comprehensive article about America’s impending debt crisis here. But to sum up, the national debt is mostly comprised of U.S. Treasuries that need to be serviced per their yields. The yield that most closely resembles what the U.S. pays to service its national debt is the 10-year, which is around 1.94%, and climbing towards 2% today.

So, let’s say that the U.S. pays 2% to service its $23 trillion national debt this year. This amounts to a staggering $460 billion. If we add that on top of the trillion-dollar-plus budget deficit, we arrive at an increase of roughly $1.5 trillion in our national debt over the next year. Thus, one year from now the national debt will likely be around $24.5 trillion. The servicing payment on this debt at a 2% yield will be roughly $490 billion in 2020. We can essentially presume that if rates remain around current levels, the U.S.’s national debt will be roughly $26 trillion by the end of 2021.

In 2018, the U.S.’s GDP was roughly $20.5 trillion, and is projected to grow by roughly 2% over the next several years, which would bring U.S. GDP to roughly $21.75 trillion by the end of 2021.

I find this scenario highly unlikely as slow global growth and other unfavorable and troubling fundamental elements are likely to cause a recession in the U.S. (in my opinion, but many economists share a similar view) by then. Nevertheless, let’s presume the U.S. somehow sustains 2% GDP growth through 2020. This indicates that the U.S. will likely have $26 trillion in U.S. national debt vs. just $21.75 trillion in GDP, which equates to a debt to GDP ratio of 120%, vs. the current 105-106%.

This is incredibly high and will substantially limit U.S. growth and essentially leaves the Fed with very few options. One of the most logical variants is to lower rates to or close to zero, or possibly invert rates much like Japan has been doing for years due to its massive debt load. In other words, the Fed is very likely to return to its monetary easing cycle very soon. Not just because the economy is slowing, but because the national debt is ballooning out of control.

One of the ways the Fed can bring the national debt “back under control” is by substantially lowering rates so the U.S.’s servicing payments are lower, and by “printing” (introducing QE) more dollars into the system to essentially devalue to debt away.

This is what is going to happen within the next 1-3 years in my view, and this is incredibly bullish for GLD/gold, and GSMs in general over the intermediate and long term.

Don’t Panic, The Buying Opportunity Is Approaching

That’s why I am not panicking about the current correction in GSMs. Sure, gold could go a bit lower from here, and it may even retest the $1,400–$1,420 level. This would equate to roughly $127-$140 in GLD. Percentage-wise from Gold’s top of $1,566 to $1,400, this is 10.6%, a textbook correction in an otherwise healthy long-term bull market. Naturally, other gold/GLD, GSM derivatives such as silver, SLV, GDX, GDXJ, and others could correct by up to 20-25% from peak to trough, but this does not mean that they are entering a bear market. They simply move in tandem with gold but more on a percentage-wise basis.

Look At Gold/GLD, GSMs As Long-Term Investments

Another factor I want to mention is that market participants should have a longer-term view on GLD/gold, and GSMs in general. I often see people panicking, saying that gold is going much lower and will likely stay subdued for a prolonged period of time. I do not concur with this thesis, as the fundamental factors I mentioned in this article are likely to play out over the next several years and should be extremely beneficial for gold/GLD, GSMs, etc. That is why any investment I make in this sector I look to hold for at least 1-5 years, or possibly longer.

