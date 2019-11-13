Disney Stock Still Has Further Room To Run

Disney's (DIS) stock has surged in 2019, and based on some bullish options betting the stock could be heading even higher in the coming months. The stock has risen in 2019 on the optimism around the release of its new direct to consumer streaming TV app, Disney+. The company announced on November 13; the new service surpassed 10 million subscribers on its first day.

The technical chart is also pointing to higher prices for the stock as it rises above a critical level of technical resistance. Overall, the bullish betting and positive technical charts suggest shares could jump by around 8% more to a new all-time high.

$150 Calls

The $150 calls for expiration on January 17 saw a massive jump in their open interest levels on November 13, rising by almost 30,000 contracts. There are now nearly 50,000 open contracts at that strike price.

The call options trade for about $2.50 as of November 13, and for a buyer of those calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise to around $152.50 by the expiration date. It would be a gain of about 7% from the stock's current price of $142.85 on November 13.

The chart shows that Disney's stock is breaking out and rising above resistance around $142.50. The big breakout sends the stock back to its highest levels since July. It would suggest that the stock could continue to rise towards $147. Additionally, the relative strength index is trending higher, suggesting that bullish momentum is entering Disney's stock.

The optimistic viewpoint witnessed in the stock is occurring at a time as the company is transforming itself into a streaming media company with the ability to deliver content directly to its customers. It will likely create a meaningful new revenue stream for the company during a time when cord-cutting is on the rise, and the cable bundle is unraveling.

The new streaming service may have hit the mark with consumers. The company announced an astonishing number of new subscribers on the first day, adding more than 10 million.

Risks

The stock has risen sharply since reporting better than expected quarterly results. It has resulted in the stock reaching overbought levels based on the RSI seen in the technical chart, reaching levels over 70. Additionally, there is a gap that has been created in the chart following those quarterly results. Should the stock be unable to remain above support at $142.40 it could work lower in an attempt to refill the technical gap around $133.50.

With the positive news of the successful launch of the new Disney+ streaming app, it would seem that Disney's stock may continue to surge.

I first fell in love with the stock market when I was 16 years. Now, 25 years later, I still have the same love and passion as when I was first learning. By the time I moved on to college, I was investing regularly and was using the money I was making from the market to pay for my tuition. Now after a long career as a buy-side trader, I share all of my experience with you daily with timely thoughts throughout the day in Reading The Markets. Additionally, I use fundamental, technical, and options market analysis to identify individual stock ideas for you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.