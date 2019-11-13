Arista Networks: A Delay, Not A Stoppage In Growth

Ultimately, servers and infrastructure will need to be upgraded and expanded, but right now, there's a pause until that refresh occurs.

That cloud customer is Facebook, but do the numbers agree between the two companies?

Arista Networks' (NYSE:ANET) stock was hammered by its recent earnings because guidance for the fourth quarter was well below estimates. In fact, the company guided Q4 for $550M while analysts had it pegged at $686.5M. That's a 20% drop in expectations, and the stock nearly matched that drop - going from $244 a share to $190 a share, now two weeks removed from its report.

Arista And The "Titan" On The Same Page?

Through questioning and prodding, it was revealed by management on the earnings call that Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was the cloud titan responsible for the reduced spend in Q4 and, ultimately, most of 2020.

...it’s the second cloud titan, it’s not the one we mentioned the last time that had a Q2 [reduction]... ... And we expect to have a second new cloud titan customer which will be Facebook.

From the Facebook side of the equation, it appears what Facebook said on its Q3 call corroborates what ANET management is saying for its Q4. From Facebook's call:

We expect 2019 capital expenditures will be approximately $16 billion compared to our prior estimate of $16 billion to $18 billion. Our capital expenditures are driven primarily by our ongoing investments in data centers, servers and network infrastructure.

With one quarter of the year left, it erred on the side of $1B less in capex (from the midpoint of $17B). Being Facebook will become a 10% customer of ANET, and Facebook is investing in data centers and networking, dropping a billion from its capex guidance would be enough to rock ANET's guidance. Considering the size of ANET's guidance miss while including the fact Facebook will become a 10% customer for 2019, a 24% drop in expectations is close enough, especially when considering other smaller factors to confirm management's narrative.

Now, the crux of the matter is visibility and not necessarily spend. What does that mean? It means Facebook is moving from projecting its orders two-to-four quarters out to "just-in-time" ordering, or in this case, one quarter.

With this particular titan, they’ve optimized it to one quarter.

This means ANET management has less visibility into Q1, let alone 2020 as a whole. But at the same time, ANET has said Facebook has told them ordering will be down in 2020 as well. It seems confusing considering they are down to one quarter ordering timeframes but see 2020 down as a whole. Nonetheless, management has said Facebook has indicated spend will be down with regards to networking.

This particular cloud titan has not only given us a dramatic reduction for Q4 2019 but has given us a dramatic reduction for much of 2020. So, unless [like] the other cloud titans, there is a pause and they come back and it’s more consistent, we fully expect this particular cloud titan to reduce next year significantly.

But let's take a look at what Facebook has indicated. While it solidified capex guidance for 2019, it also gave guidance for 2020 capex.

We expect that 2020 capital expenditures will be approximately $17 billion to $19 billion driven by investments in data centers, servers, office facilities and our network infrastructure.

So, Facebook is going from capex spending of $16B in 2019 to capex spending of $18B - a 12.5% increase. This compares to a 15% year-over-year increase in capex spending from 2018's $13.9B to 2019's $16B. So, yes, it's a bit of a slowdown, but it's not a ton. Now, Facebook could be managing capex spend differently, and this appears to be what Arista Networks' management is hinting at - the allocation of capex toward networking.

All of that said, this appears ANET gave a conservative look for 2020 and got all of the lowest expectations out in the open. Facebook is not going to stop investing in data centers and networking, though it may extend its refresh cycle and wait until late 2020 to make significant upgrades. This makes sense as 400-gig switching is not ready to be adopted until then, and therefore, Facebook will refresh its network when it refreshes its servers in late-2020/early 2021. But with capex continuing to increase year over year, expecting a major drop in ANET revenues from Facebook is not likely.

At the very least of the bull case, Facebook will resume spending in late 2020 as it upgrades its data centers and refreshes server and networking infrastructure. With 400-gig products more likely to be adopted in 2021, this is the time for upgrades to happen, even if there is a pause in early-to-mid 2020.

Demand Or Market Share?

The concern about losing market share and Facebook moving away from ANET products is low. ANET management was very adamant about continuing to work alongside its cloud titans, including Facebook.

And generally, especially in the case of Facebook and Microsoft, they’ve been not only a vendor customer relationship but really a co-development that requires the kind of partnership which is engineering to engineering, not just business. So, when you look at that, there is no evidence that competitively or white box wise, there has been any change ... And you can always expect these cloud customers want to be multi-sourced but it isn’t any different than we’ve seen in the past in behavior, relationship, in art, innovation. We have 10 400-gig products and a lot of them are in trials. So, relationship and the technology partnership couldn’t be better.

Customers don't develop products this closely with a vendor if they don't plan on moving those products into their environment. As a major customer, Facebook has a hand in developing for its needs and, therefore, will integrate it into its environment to reap the benefits. So, this isn't an issue of market share loss but an issue of demand and capital spending.

Is It Worth Getting Into ANET Now, Though?

So, where do we go with ANET now? Should you buy on this 26-month low for the stock? With shares at valuation lows compared to its history, the stock looks enticing.

The F.A.S.T. Graphs representations show this is the furthest the stock has been from its normal P/E ratio even after considering growth. Looking at the revised 2020 earnings numbers, it only amounts to a 5.5% decrease over 2019. I would consider this a place to initiate a position and start small, building as 2020 goes on and the refresh of Facebook comes closer into view. Once the market gets any hint spending from Facebook will return, the stock will jump.

FQ2 guidance caused the same ripple in the stock when it was revealed Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was pausing spending. This is a similar situation, except spending growth for Facebook could last more than one quarter. The stock may be dead money in the near-term, but once 2021 and 400-gig switching comes into view, the stock will begin to rally.

ANET is in the middle of a lumpy spending environment where many data center titans are pushing spending or making "just-in-time" purchases to spend more efficiently. But at the end of the day, these titans will continue to expand their capacity and will need to refresh their servers and infrastructure to remain competitive. Right now, it's merely a pushout of inevitable spend.

