Energy Transfer - Hibernation Cannot Last Forever

After distribution payments, Energy Transfer is left with more than $700M each quarter, providing tremendous financial flexibility. This is an important feature of my thesis.

The Energy Transfer (ET) situation continues to be puzzling, a head scratcher to say the least. I have been largely on the sidelines until now, closely monitoring the situation. I used the word "largely" since I have been an investor in ET for many years, going back to 2010. However, since then I have not purchased or sold any units. That changed this week, as I more than doubled my position.

It is fair to say that there are very strong emotions about ET here at SA among fellow contributors, with the average author rating being quite bullish over the past year. Source: Seeking Alpha

It is noteworthy that many bullish articles have been published within a small time frame. For example, there have been 12 'Bullish' or 'Very Bullish' articles since September, three of which were written at the beginning of this week (all published on 11 November). Add this article into the mix and it makes it four articles published this week.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Many well-followed contributors, including many of which have their own SA Marketplace Service, such as Brad Thomas, Rida Morwa and Michael Boyd, all agree that ET is attractive. It is also noteworthy that the average number of comments exceeds 200 per article (regarding the aforementioned 12 'Bullish' or 'Very Bullish' articles written since September). This is a very large number. Reading those articles and comments, we can conclude the following.

The key reasons why ET is viewed as attractive at current levels include, inter alia:

the high, very well-covered distribution

flexibility provided by strong free cash flow after all distributions payments, providing a reasonable path towards deleveraging

the SemGroup acquisition is viewed as a net positive, accretive to DCF/unit

corporate structure simplification - roll-up merger of Energy Transfer Partners is viewed as a net positive

The main criticisms include:

weak corporate governance - many argue that the CEO isn't supportive or entirely aligned with the average unitholder

many argue that ET is focusing on empire-building, with 12 acquisitions since 2004 (including SemGroup), which have resulted in elevated impairment charges due to poorly integrating acquisitions

debt is a bit higher than the market would currently like, especially compared to quality peers like Enterprise Product Partners (EPD)

MLPs are out of fashion and the K-1 tax package is complicated for investors (particularly retail investors) - therefore ET should convert into a regular dividend-paying C-corp

Despite these criticisms, it is important to note that there is not even one bearish article written about ET over the last 90 days. Given the large number of articles on ET, I find there is little value in detailing the aforementioned pros and cons or general business prospects and major projects like Lake Charles LNG or Mariner East, as these have been covered in detail. That said, for the record, I am pleased with the SemGroup acquisition, as it is accretive to DCF/unit and improves cash flow stability. I like ET's asset base and find the current yield in excess of 10% quite attractive, given the high distribution coverage. What's more, I am actually ok with the CEO Kelcy Warren, and think his interests are largely aligned with minority shareholders. I am using the word "largely" since one of the reasons that ET might not convert into a C-Corp might includes negative tax consequences to long-term investors, including the CEO who is a major owner (due to tax-deferred distributions stemming from return of capital versus ordinary income) and in particularly the CEO who is a substantial holder. In fact, he the largest owner of ET, indirectly (through the GP) and directly (outright ownership of more than 40M units).

Distribution very well-covered (1.88x), yield now in excess of 10%

The current yield is almost 10.5%. What is interesting is that it is well above the 10-year treasury rate (a spread of more than 8 percentage points, or 800 bps!).

Data by YCharts

Putting them both in a single panel, produces the following:

Data by YCharts

Investors are clearly not valuing what I see as reliable income.

The energy space and MLPs in general are out of fashion, similar to other income vehicles like retail REITs. On the one hand, we have the 'energy apocalypse' and, on the other hand, we have the 'retail apocalypse'. I have to say, we live in a strange world. Even though ET is under massive pressure, there are many other companies out there that are tremendously undervalued as well. Below I outline a few examples. Note they are not random examples. They all have some things in common, namely:

secure dividends backed by very healthy dividend coverage ratios

they are in the process of deleveraging

the are all in out-of-favour sectors - some believe they are in rapid secular declines (as if it is iminent) e.g. oil is dead (peak oil theory, etc), malls are dead (e-commerce will dominate, etc)

the market is not acknowledging diversification initiatives (e.g oil is in decline but LNG is picking up, malls are morphing into mixed-use town centers with emphasis on lifestyle tenants and internet-resistant uses and categories (like restaurants, fitness, co-working, entertainment, etc) i.e. the 'new mall' model.

So, on the one hand, we have record high market indices (S&P 500, etc) and, on the other hand, we have record-low valuations in sectors which are considered out of fashion, pricing companies on the verge of collapse. For example, let's look at Tanger Outlets (SKT), a pureplay outlet REIT with stable occupancy (95.9%), low debt, healthy dividend coverage ratio (~60% FFO payout ratio / FAD payout ratio of ~75%) and actively repurchasing shares. The dividend has never been reduced, not even during the financial crisis. More information can be found in my recently published article.

Data by YCharts

Just like with ET, the spread between SKT's dividend yield and the 10-year treasury rate is hovering around all-time highs (~7 percentage points, or 700bps!). Again, investors are not valuing what I see as reliable income.

You don't like outlets? Let's have a look at Taubman Centers (TCO), a class A-Mall REIT owning trophy properties that are performing quite well (record tenant sales PSF, healthy occupancy, average rents PSF on the rise, etc), despite the doom-and-gloom narrative around the retail apocalypse. Importantly, the dividend coverage is solid (AFFO payout ratio in the 70% region). Just like with SKT, the dividend has never been reduced, not even during the financial crisis.

Data by YCharts

Notice a similar trend? Just like in the case of ET and SKT, the spread between the dividend yield and 10-year treasury rate has widened, with the dividend yield almost 6% percentage points, or 600bps higher versus the 10-year rate.

Shipping, which is closer to energy, is another beaten down sector. For example, Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) continues to be dirt cheap, trading well below NAV (~2/3 discount). NMM successfully refinanced its Term Loan B (reducing interest payments), has an active unit repurchase program ($50M in value versus a market cap of ~200M!) and Navios Holdings (NM) is no longer the General Partner (removing a chronic overhang). What's more, NMM owns 5 containerships providing stable, attractive and long-term cash flows, set to increase by ~$6,000/day per vessel as of next month. This equates to a ~$30,000 per day cash flow boost, equating to ~$11m in annualized terms - almost the entire amount NMM currently pays in distributions!. More information can be in my recently published NMM article. The current yield is close to 7% with a coverage in excess of 7x (and set to increase due to the aforementioned containership rate increases).

You don't like dry bulk vessels and containerships? Another interesting name in the shipping space is Teekay LNG Partners (TGP), which has huge distribution coverage (in excess of 4x), backed by a long term ~$10Bn charter backlog. TGP is currently in rapid deleveraging mode, but also has an active unit repurchase program. The idea is that once TGP reaches the desired debt level, it will hike distributions. The current yield is in ~5.5%. Even though TGP is an MLP, just like ET, it eliminated K-1 reporting, to be treated as a corporation, instead of a partnership, for U.S. federal income tax purposes. J Mintzmyer published an nice article on TGP, which I recommend.

ET delivered solid Q3 2019 results

Going back to ET, the situation is very puzzling to me. In my view, we are witnessing indiscriminate selling, similar to the energy crash in 2015/2016. However, things are moving slower now, kind of a slow death if you will. ET reported solid Q3 2019 earnings results. DCF and Adjusted EBITDA were solid and this translated into a strong distribution coverage ratio of 1.88x. As a result, ET generated in excess of $700M after distribution payments. This provides tremendous financial flexibility, and is at the heart of my thesis. I am not complaining. I trust that management will eventually find the way to generate value with this excess cash flow, whether it is accelerated debt repayments, growth projects, etc. Eventually, one way or another, even if takes some time, I believe that distributions are set to increase in the future. Now, whether it is a 1, 3 or 5 years that I don't know. In any case, this situation cannot last forever, and I expect substantial yield compression at some point, driven by strong capital gains. All in all, total return potential is substantial.

In closing, ET is cheap but so are others. At this point, I am building a portfolio of distressed income producing assets, including the aforementioned companies. I am also focusing on other opportunistic investments like Golar LNG (GLNG) and Teekay Corporation (TK), which do not currently pay a dividend but have tremendous potential due to a number of well-defined catalysts, including IDR resolutions (TK-TPG IDRs) and spinoffs (GLNG spinning off the LNG shipping fleet to remove debt off the books, due to consolidated accounting).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the other companies mentioned in the article including SKT, TCO, NMM, TGP, GLNG and TK