Checking In On Two Harbors

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) is on our radar today after we received a member request to review the name and offer an opinion. We believe those in the name can hold, but we are somewhat bearish on the name, even with reduced interest rates. In 2017 we grew bullish on the name, and our primary investment thesis had been that this name was a buy at a discount-to-book so long as we had sustained dividend coverage. The problem is that the book value has mostly eroded over time, and the dividend has been volatile. In this column, we review critical metrics associated with the name, and assess whether TWO's dividend is being covered. Further, we will discuss our take on the stock at present levels. The key metrics which you should examine for all mREITs are summarized below for TWO:

Table 1. Summary of Key Metrics of Two Harbors as of Q3 2019

Key Metrics of Interest Two's Performance Q3 2019 Book value $14.72 Net interest rate spread in Q3 1.16% Dividend (yield)* $0.40 (11.2%) Q3 Core Income Per Share $0.24 Dividend covered?** No

*Based on current share price and forward annualized yield

**Determination based on estimate of core earnings covering dividend paid

Data table source: TWO's Q3 earnings

Q3 earnings and dividend coverage

TWO had a quarter that was way below our expectations on several fronts, though outperformed in others. First, we want to point out that the company slightly exceeded our expectations on net interest income. We were looking for a solid outcome of $245 million, while the company reported $286 million. This strength was welcome. This net interest income figure was down substantially from last year's $84.3 million. It came in at $58.7 million.

We believe this is a key result. It is a very weak result. While net interest income was weak, the best gauge for dividend coverage is, of course, core earnings. We were looking for $0.40, which would be just enough to cover the dividend. As it turns out, they came in at $65 million or just $0.24 per share. The key here is the dividend wasn't really covered, and this result missed our estimates by $0.16. With these results, what is going on with the key metrics?

Net interest rate spread

If you are not aware, the net interest rate spread is a critical indicator. We want to examine it because it serves as a gauge for potential earnings power of an mREIT. To calculate the net interest rate spread, the calculation is very simple. We measure it by taking the difference of the yield on assets, and the cost to acquire those assets. The higher this indicator, the better. Let us take a look at the numbers, and calculate the spread.

The annualized yield on the company's portfolio assets was 3.67%, down 26 basis points from 3.93% in Q3 2018. We also saw a very slight decline in the annualized cost of funds from 2.55% in Q3 2018 to 2.51% here in Q3 2019. Because the yields declined more than the costs to acquire those funds, we saw downward pressure on the net interest rate spread. If we take the difference of these two variables, it results in a net interest rate spread that fell from 1.38% to 1.16%. When we last covered the name in 2018, the spreads were close to 2%. This is not good. Although it stands to reason that movement in interest rates would have impacted the spread, we were a bit surprised by the narrowing but the portfolio strategy outlined in the Q3 press release showed the strategy was responsible for this. Perhaps prepayments were an issue?

Constant prepayment rates

Generally speaking, prepayments are a problem in mREIT sector. Obviously the rates of prepayment will vary company to company depending on the type of holdings (more short-term versus long-term), but at the end of the day prepayments mean less interest income. Here were the prepayments with Q3 2019 on the left and Q3 2018 on the right:

Source: Q3 earnings

The constant prepayment rates rose in the quarter. There are many reasons for prepayments, but usually consumers want to sell and refinance at better rates, or prepay before rates rise. This is why the CPR can move whether rates rise or fall. When steady, generally speaking, the CPR can improve. With more prepayments, we saw a hit to yield on assets, which, as shown above, led to a narrowing spread, and hence, less money earned.

Book value and a discount

Dividend coverage matters when we buy an mREIT, and coverage with TWO is a big issue. The other thing we push when buying an mREIT stock is that we like to purchase when the stock is at a discount-to-book. Here is the thing. With interest rates being cut, mREITs have rallied because lower rates are generally favorable, depending on the competency of the portfolio managers. TWO stock has rallied recently, but over time, the book value has fallen and fallen, along with the stock. With the recent rally in the stock, surprise surprise, book value also rose.

Book value drives the share price of mREITs in conjunction with the dividends, and of course, momentum in the sector. More importantly we like to examine book value to determine if an mREIT is at a discount, at a premium, or fairly valued. With the rise this quarter in book value to $14.72, and the current share price of $14.30, the discount is minimal. The stock now trades at a $0.42 or a 2.8% discount. This is an unfavorable discount as there is little cushion. We like to buy big 10%-plus discounts, and more preferably, 20% or more. As such, we are not buyers.

Our view on the stock

Going forward, continue to watch for dividend coverage. We have concerns here, with this quarterly result. Management thinks because of the positive economic return, mostly due to an increased book value, that it will stick with the current strategy, even if it hurts income. But if income continues to suffer, it is likely a dividend cut could be on the cards. We are net bearish on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.