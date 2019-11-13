Join The Vertex Energy Journey

The UMO re-refiner is projecting its fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA could expand 50% compared to the third quarter and could quadruple the 2019 total in 2020.

The destination is determined and reservations made. Bags are packed and the SUV loaded. The GPS is programmed and snacks at the ready. And yet, all of these preparations won't change the length of the trip. Still, when contemplating the journey of Vertex Energy (VTNR), it's tempting to sound like a buckled-up toddler in the back seat of the family SUV embarking on a long-awaited adventure.

Are we there yet?!?

The Adventure

The used motor oil (UMO) re-refiner had large and looming debt obligations – almost $20 million would be due in February 2020. After many promises and seventeen months of waiting, Vertex Energy announced it was partnering with Tensile Capital Management on July 31, 2019 to form SPVs (special purpose vehicles). The transaction was structured in two phases.

The first phase, forming an SPV for Myrtle Grove's (Louisiana) refinery assets, closed July 26th. Tensile acquired a 15.58% ownership in the SPV for $4 million. Of that total, $3 million went to the SPV and $1 million to Vertex Energy to pay down debt. The transaction then triggered a one-year extension on the due date of Vertex' debt. Tensile purchased 1.5 million shares of Vertex Energy common stock for $2.2 million. As well, it received warrants to purchase 1.5 million shares of common stock at $2.25 per share under a ten-year term.

In August, the pilot to produce Group III base oils from UMO started at the refinery. Though it is more efficient to produce base oil from used motor oil than crude oil, there's very minimal domestic production of high-purity Group III base oils. Yet, demand for higher-purity base oils is expected to continue to grow.

Source

The pilot should complete before year-end 2019. Tensile also retains a right of first refusal to fully develop high-purity base oils at the Myrtle Grove facility for $50 million in project capital.

Many shareholders are considering this first phase a slam dunk. In the second quarter earnings call in early August, Vertex the pilot as formalization.

“We've already run a lot of our own pilot. So this is what you would call a very formal process that has certain backing to it. So I think it's just putting some certainty around the future business plan which is wrapped around high-purity base oils.”

Successful completion of the pilot will trigger the second phase where another SPV will be formed for the assets at Vertex' Heartland (Ohio) facility. There is already progress on higher-purity base oils at the facility.

“Even at the level we're operating today, we're able to substitute Group III molecules in a lot of lubricant blend.”

Tensile will acquire a 65% ownership for $13.5 million which will subsequently be directed to Vertex Energy's debt obligations. Tensile will invest $7.5 million in the SPV with an option to invest $7 million more. The investment will expand Heartland's production of higher-purity base oils and expand Vertex' self-collection of used motor oil. The work will begin in 2020 and is expected to complete by year-end 2022.

Three years after the closing of each SPV, Vertex has the option to buy out Tensile's ownership.

Three Months Later With Just Over Seven Weeks To Go

When Vertex Energy reported third quarter results on November 8th, it shared very few details about the pilot.

“With regard to our JV with Tensile Capital, we have made steady progress on the previously-disclosed UMO-to-high-purity-base-oil pilot test which is targeted to reach completion by year end 2019.”

More emphasis was actually placed on the financial ramifications.

“Assuming receipt of the $13.5 million, we will move from a net debt to a net cash-positive by year-end or shortly thereafter.” “We view the successful completion of the pilot test related to a phase 2 closing with Tensile Capital as a liquidity event that has the potential to transform our business, both reducing net leverage and by providing capital for long-term growth.”

Third Quarter Results

Actually, Vertex Energy's third quarter results seemed quite challenged. Revenue was down 25% from $50.6 million in 2018 to $37.8 million. The gross profit margin declined 150 basis points from 15.9% in 2018 to 14.4%. The company moved from generating operating income in the 2018 third quarter to a loss from operations. The culprits were many.

Revenue in each of Vertex' segments experienced a decline. Vertex reported the year-over-year decline in the Black Oil segment was due to decreased commodity prices and decreased production volumes at its Marrero plant (Louisiana). In the Refining and Marketing segment, the decrease in revenue was due to a purposeful reduction in low-margin business. In the Recovery segment, there was less favorable pricing on metals.

The decrease in production volume at the Marrero facility was somewhat anticipated. However, the planned turn-around at the facility lasted longer than scheduled. Hurricane Barry lengthened the process by 8 additional days. As a result, the facility's utilization rate, typically in the mid-to-high 90% range, was only 82%.

Positive Developments

Despite the challenges in the third quarter, Vertex Energy is experiencing positive developments on multiple fronts of its strategic focus – even beyond the Tensile pilot project. Source

For example, the turn-around at the Marrero facility positioned the company for the implementation of the International Maritime Organization's global regulation, IMO 2020 which will lower the limit on sulfur content in marine fuel on January 1st. Vertex Energy called the turn-around a 10-year event. Marrero has returned to operation at peak capacity. Source

Vertex Energy has been concentrating for some time on increasing its street collections of UMO because it costs less to collect directly compared to purchasing third-party feedstock. Its target for street or direct collection of used motor oil was a 35 million gallon run rate by the end of 2019. In the third quarter, the run rate increased to 40 million gallons. Its UMO collections grew nearly 25% year-over-year in the 2019 third quarter and were nearly half of the re-refiner's feedstock. Vertex plans to continue growing its collections volume by both acquiring additional collection routes and expanding its current truck fleet. Source

Vertex has a proprietary technology, Thermal Chemical Extraction Process (TCEP), that re-refines UMO into marine fuel cutterstock. It has not been cost-effective of late for Vertex to employ its TCEP technology. After four years of inactivity, Vertex Energy will restart its TCEP plant in Baytown (Texas) in the 2019 fourth quarter. It has already sold 30,000 barrels of marine fuel to be produced by year-end using the TCEP technology. This marine fuel will meet the 0.5% low sulfur specification in the IMO 2020 regulation. The TCEP plant is capable of ramping to 80,000 to 90,000 barrels a month.

“We will ramp production as available surplus supply comes to market in accordance with our customer demands.” Source

Vertex expects financial impacts from all of these developments to start hitting the books in the last quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA tallied $1.82 million in the third quarter. The ramp higher is expected to be aggressive - 50% in the fourth quarter followed by a quadruple for the full year in 2020.

“For the fourth quarter 2019, we anticipate adjusted EBITDA in the range of $2.5 million to $3 million... For the full year 2020, we anticipate adjusted EBITDA in a range of $15 million to $20 million driven by incremental year-over-year contributions from widening product spreads, contributions from TCEP and collection growth. Assuming we generate approximately $4 million to $5 million in adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2019, our 2020 forecast represents a major step change in our financials.”

Source

Summary

No, Vertex Energy isn't there yet. But, it's oh so much closer. Even after all of the reported developments, it's still trading at less than $1.50 per share. Time is running out to join the journey.

