Uniti Update: Mediation Impasse - Effect On Shareholders

We see the weighted average outcome as stronger for UNIT than is reflected in the share price.

We explore the negotiation to figure out why it may have failed and what will happen now.

This morning, it was announced that mediation efforts between Uniti Group (UNIT) and Windstream Holdings (OTCPK:WINMQ) have failed. There was a good bit of confusion as to what this means for UNIT shareholders as the stock gapped down about 14% in the morning only to recover to slightly positive on the day.

In the related documents, Windstream released the hypothetical proposals from each of WIN and UNIT.

WIN’s proposal:

There were more subtleties also proposed, but the above is the bulk of their proposal.

WIN requested that UNIT give them $525mm in cash, 20% of UNIT’s outstanding shares and $1.75B in capex on infrastructure that WIN operates.

All this in exchange for….. nothing. Well, not quite nothing. They did offer to give UNIT a 1.5% cap rate on the $1.75B of capex. Those who know anything about real estate know that a 1.5% cap rate essentially does not exist. Even trophy assets go for 3%-5%.

After seeing this proposal it is now clear why mediation efforts have failed. I can’t think of any time in history where a demand for billions of dollars and 20% of your company in exchange for basically nothing has ever succeeded.

I suspect the 14% gap down at market open was a result of the market seeing WIN’s proposal and being shocked by the extremity of it. That proposal would destroy a significant portion of UNIT’s value and if had any chance of going through the market would be correct to price in the outcome as one of many potential scenarios.

Fortunately, UNIT rejected WIN’s proposal and had their own.

UNIT’s proposal shows more effort to come to a mutually acceptable outcome. It would greatly help WIN make it through bankruptcy while allowing UNIT to preserve its value as an ongoing REIT.

Uniti’s proposal still includes some concessions to Windstream. UNIT would give Windstream $100mm and take over the capex spending on the assets. Both proposals seem to agree that capex through 2030 will be $1.75B.

These are rather major concessions. The capex would save WIN about $150mm a year which along with $100mm in cash would go a long way to helping WIN emerge from bankruptcy.

UNIT is proposing an 8% cap rate (through rent increases) on the cumulative capex. This makes sense in real estate terms given the approximate risk of these assets. There are not enough similar deals to find a market rate, but 8% seems about right.

Both UNIT and WIN proposals look to have UNIT acquire certain dark fiber assets and contracts that WIN is not utilizing or barely utilizing. UNIT suggests a price of $150mm and WIN as seen below, requests a price of $175mm. For clarity, IRU below mean Indefeasible Rights of Use.

The difference here is rather small and at either price I believe the acquisition of these underutilized assets would be mutually beneficial.

So what actually happened

Since an impasse was reached, it means that nothing actually happened. The Master Lease will continue in its existing form until December 6 th, at which point it will be assumed or rejected.

Thus, there are 3 potential outcomes and only 2 that seem plausible:

No deal and lease rejection No deal and lease assumption A deal outside of mediation

For UNIT, these scenarios from best to worst are 2 > 3 > 1.

For WIN, these scenarios from best to worst are 3 > 2 > 1.

As scenario 1 (no deal and rejection of lease) is the worst case scenario for both WIN and UNIT, we see this outcome as not plausible. However, WIN may use the threat of a no deal rejection to force UNIT to select scenario 3 (a deal outside of mediation).

Depending on the negotiating skill and willpower of the companies, we are either looking at no deal with lease assumption or a deal outside of mediation.

Impact on UNIT shareholders

If there is no deal and the lease is assumed this is a clear home run for UNIT shareholders. The roughly $2 of annual AFFO will be preserved and stabilized at which point the company will obviously be undervalued at just over $6 a share.

I suspect even the staunchest of bears would agree that this outcome would result in UNIT moving up materially.

The real question is what UNIT’s value is if a deal is made and obviously this depends on the terms of the deal. While mediation failed, the released proposals do provide a framework for thinking about what will happen in the days leading up to December 6 th. Any sort of agreement would likely fall within the parameters discussed in the proposals.

Some sort of cash concession to WIN

Potential capex by UNIT on UNIT’s assets leased by WIN

Mutually beneficial purchase by UNIT of underutilized fiber assets/contract.

Let us express the impact of these terms as a delta from the baseline which is no deal with lease assumption with roughly $2 of stable annual AFFO.

The purchase of underutilized fiber assets is very likely to happen because both sides want it and given the tight spread between the 2 proposals on this matter, the price will probably be between $150mm and $175mm. While beneficial to UNIT, the magnitude is small and would not materially change AFFO/share.

Capex by UNIT would not directly impact AFFO as this would be investment capex rather than maintenance capex, but it would functionally impact UNIT’s profitability. Recall that under the current terms of the master lease, UNIT assumes ownership of whatever capex WIN does on its network. Thus, in taking over the capex, UNIT would no longer be receiving the roughly $175mm a year in capex that WIN has been giving them. With about 193mm shares outstanding, this reduces UNIT’s cashflows by about $0.90 a share.

For Windstream, this saves them $175mm a year, greatly enhancing their post capex OIBDAR. While not ideal for Uniti, the capex would at least come with enhanced rent. If we assume the 8% cap rate proposed, rent would increase by $14mm each year . This is a minor cost for WIN because its savings would vastly outweight the rent increase. In year 1, WIN would save $175mm - $14mm or about $161mm. In year 2 they would save $147mm and so on in this pattern.

I believe WIN is emphasizing near term cashflows and liquidity as these parameters are key to emerging from bankruptcy. They likely care relatively less about what rent payments will be 6 years down the road.

The cash/stock concession is a trickier business because of the massive spread between the 2 proposals. Share issuance to WIN does not make sense. Ownership of UNIT shares will not help them pay off their debtors in the way that cash would. Note that at roughly $6 a share, WIN was asking for more than $1B worth of UNIT stock and that is on top of the requested $525mm in cash.

From a fairness perspective there is no reason that any cash or stock should be given. Why would WIN be owed anything for attempting to breach its contractual obligation? The capex concession makes some sense to me as it would make the relationship closer to a traditional landlord/tenant relationship. An office landlord would pay for improvements to its building as the landlord owns the building after the lease completes. Since UNIT continues to own the improvements after the lease ends, UNIT is the natural payor for the capex. $1.75B in capex over 10 years is a massive concession, but I view it as plausible given that it restores natural balance between the parties.

The cash seems less reasonable as it is un-natural for a landlord to give its tenant cash. If we look at other contract re-works where a landlord helps out a struggling tenant, they usually consist of a rent cut but do not contain gifted cash.

I would encourage looking at the healthcare REIT contract re-works that occurred recently as skilled nursing facility tenants began to struggle. Ventas allowed Kindred to exit the SNF business at a reduced cost, but certainly did not give Kindred cash.

Therefore, I would anticipate minimal cash concessions in the event of a deal. The capex concession would easily be enough to make WIN a highly profitable business as it emerges from bankruptcy and I do not foresee the WIN’s second Lien holders risking this profitable business by gambling through lease rejection to try to squeeze more concessions out of UNIT.

Potential deal impacts are summarized below.

Concession/deal term UNIT AFFO Impact (baseline $2.00 annually) Purchase of underutilized fiber + $0.00 to $0.05 depending on lease up potential Capex assumption No impact on AFFO -$0.90 impact on cashflows Cash $0 No impact Cash $100mm -$0.04 (assuming 8% cost of financing) Cash $500mm -$0.20

If we assume an ugly outcome where UNIT pays the $1.75B in capex and $500mm cash concession, AFFO would sit at $1.80 and $0.90 a share of capex takes distributable AFFO down to $0.90.

Even this outcome looks okay relative to UNIT’s current stock price. $0.90 of distributable AFFO against a ~$6.00 stock is still quite cheap. Further, UNIT’s AFFO would grow by $0.07 a year from rent associated with the capex. If escalators stay in, another $0.06 a year of growth would come from rent escalation.

The whole situation is messy and high risk, but UNIT’s stock price is so beaten down that we view the weighted average outcome as significantly favorable. Even a rather ugly outcome could result in some price appreciation.

