CPFL Energia S.A. (CPL) CEO Gustavo Estrella on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gustavo Estrella - CEO

Yuehui Pan - CFO & IR Officer

Thiago Silva - Santander

We would like to inform you that all participants will be in listen-only mode during the company's presentation. Afterward, there will be a question-and-answer session when further instructions will be given. [Operator Instructions] It's important to mention that this call is being recorded.

Before proceeding, we would like to mention that forward-looking statements are being made under the Safe Harbor of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions of CPFL Energia's management and information currently available to the company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions because they relate to future events, and therefore, they depend on circumstances that may or may not occur. Investors should understand that general economic conditions, industry conditions and other operating factors may also affect the future results of CPFL Energia and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Gustavo Estrella

Good morning, everybody. I thank you very much for your presence in the third quarter of 2019 conference call. Let's go to Slide 3 of the presentation with the highlights for the third quarter. And the first 2 lines refer to adjusted EBITDA with R$1.618 billion, a credit of 4.5% and net income R$748 million growing by 19.4%. And later on, we will see that from the view -- we have not seen a recovery of the consumption of energy but the results are good. EBITDA and net income lines, our net debt were R$16.8 billion, with the leverage of 2.68x our net debt EBITDA ratio. Here already considering the acquisition of the CPFL Renováveis shares that occurred in the first half 99.94% already consolidated under the CPFL Group. One important highlight has to do with investments. We invested in the quarter R$616 million a growth of 17% vis-à-vis 2018. We continued delivering the investment of R$2.2 billion during the full year of 2019. On this track, very good news have to do with a tariff review of CPFL Piratininga. We will be talking about this in detail later on. But they finally say is negative adjustments of 7.8% for our customers as they increase in 6.2% and parts of B, and B is the transfer of the low enough seashell. This causes this important drop in the tariff and this is very important for our customers.

As I said before, we have already finished the transfer of shares of CPFL Renovaveis, R$4.1 billion already being paid and the value per share R$16.85. The process has already been concluded. So we have Renovaveis almost 100% integrated into the CPFL Group. And to that, our store capacity for generation is 4.3 gigawatts already considering the new participation of CPFL Renovaveis. We also had an important recognition [indiscernible] made the Sustainability Index as the most sustainable company in the area of energy highlighted CFL with the hospital's program by means of which the program with Energy Efficiency Program we would have R$150 million being invested over the next 3 years in order to have solar energy installed in our area show this recognition from the program is very important. We also have another highlight having to do with the community with the projects of the CPFL Institute.

Now let's go to Slide 4 in which we give you more details about the tariff revision of CPFL Piratininga. That will be R$3.8 billion in the regulatory asset base R$2.487 billion, corresponding to R$91 million and the regulatory EBITDA R$460 million. On the chart, you can see on the lower part of our slide it will vis-a-vis the full cycle of tariffs review growing by 34%, R$117 million in growth vis-a-vis our regulatory EBITDA of the fourth quarter R$460 million. The comparison with the third cycle restated or updated, considering the effects of the vital depreciations and the monetary restatements, we see an even higher growth, 47% growth. This will be the bases for the fourth cycle of course, with a better expectation of regulatory EBITDA and next expectation of growth in our results for the next few years.

And getting into more details as I said before the positive effect of the growth of positively 6.17%, the move is a clear increase in our investment needs in the area. We see that we have an incremental growth of R$69 billion and also an increase in the average rate of depreciation. Due to the reduction of the financial aid, I may highlight in the end of the loans of CCE, the reduction of R$300 million practically in our partial aid which brings about a major reduction in our tariff for our end customers.

Now let's go to Slide 5, in which we see our sales performance. As I shared it's a challenging quarter, with no clear signs of a recovery in consumption in our concession areas. Here we see a reduction of load in our concession area 0.3% and sales into concession area 1.8% drop and when you have this difference between these 2 ratios it is because you have the recovery of the market at the end of the quarter that still does not affect our sales but it does affect our load. What we have been seeing now going to the fourth quarter maybe in October, we see a recovery in consumption already mainly because of the temperature effect. We already get a little bit of this effect at the end of the third quarter, and it has an impact on sales that we will be seeing in the fourth quarter of 2019.

When we look at the consumption classes, industrial is a highlight with a drop of 4%. And what we did here on this table on the right side is to break down the drop in order to see from where it comes and we see that there is a calendar effect that is not a real effect of market and migration of some clients that today are connected directly to the base grid. So there is no direct relationship with the consumption of energy and also today with 0.1. And if you isolate all the effects you see the macroeconomic effect that is to say the performance of the industrial prices with a drop of 2.4%, lower than the 4%. But still a very negative effect on industrial consumption once again. Talking about a more recent consumption expectation, we see some signs already, very timid signs of recovery in consumption in the fourth quarter, it's a little bit better than the third, but still a performance along the same lines of 2018.

On Slide 6, delinquency and energy losses regarding delinquency. We see an improvement in delinquency comparing to the second quarter of 2019. Basically the trend that we identify here over this year 2019 after an important increase at the end of last year. So we see that in the first quarter of 2019, our ABA was R$68 million going down to R$64 million and going down now to R$61 million. This is a positive trend in delinquency but still much higher than the third quarter of 2018. And with a very intentional action of decreasing delinquency on the lower left part you see our collection actions with a group of 10.8% of the volume of cuts happened in 89,000 cuts on an annual base. We intend to have 2.2 million in cuts in our concession area like disconnections. In terms of losses, we closed the quarter with 9.31%, slightly higher than June 2019. Here we also see a calendar effect in terms of buildings and this affects our calculation of losses the way this is done. And our expectation is of real growth of losses and this is a calendar adjustment that should be offset in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Slide 7. We see our hydrological scenario with an important drop in the level of reservoirs national interconnected system with an expectation for November to close at 21.4%, one of the lowest levels in our historical series and this also brings about a bigger reliance during the period that starts now with an expectation of the composition of these levels in the next few months. It should continue to affect our PLD or stock price because it has been consistently superior to the 2018 levels. And this is an expectation that it continues to be under pressure over the next few months.

Slide 8 now. Renewable generation, we have the 3 sources and the CPFL Renovavei with a performance practically flat performance in biomass growing by 8 gigawatts-hour of energy generation, a growth 35 gigawatt-hour. We now have SHPPs in the south region, and also in Ninas and Sao Paulo. But the main effect comes from our windmills, a drop of 169 gigawatts hour especially due to the reduction in generational wind. You can see on the charts a drop of 10 percentage points on an annual comparison 2018 and 2019. Here, we also see a certain recovery as of October but still lower than the levels of the peak 50.

Now, I would like to give the floor to Pan, our CFO, and he will be talking about the results of the group in the third quarter.

Yuehui Pan

Good morning, everyone. Now, let's go to Slide 9. The EBITDA in this quarter was R$1.6 billion, with an increase of 4.5%. In the distribution segment, we had an increase of 17.8% and the manufacturer R$187 million of market effect mainly due to the increases in the tariffs that we had during the last readjustments and by diluting our concession area. We also had a gain of R$42 million because of the RB report of CPFL Piratininga. On the other hand, the financial assets of the concession had a drop of R$78 million due to the lower IP share this year. And lastly, an increase of R$23 million in PMSO highlighting the expenses with assets wipe off and also linked to a CapEx of R$17 million. And also our expenses with pension funds, R$6 million and in the trading services and other segments, we saw a drop of 24.8%. And this happened because of CPFL Brazil that had a low margin in 2019 due to the lower energy prices.

On the next slide, we have the conventional generation segment, which had EBITDA 0.5% higher and the main effects were the transfer of inflation to the contracts amounting to R$32 million, the low volume of hydro and thermal energy representing R$17 million and a non-typically effect that happened in 2018, which was a tax benefit amounting to R$11 million and CPFL Renovavei with a drop by 10% due to a lower generation of wind energy R$34 million and increase in expenses by R$6 million. On the other hand, seasonality of contact generated again R$45 million due to a higher allocation of energy during this period that I would like to remind you that this should be offset during the next quarter.

On Slide 11, we show you the net income performance, which was R$748 million in this quarter with an increase of 19.4% vis-a-vis 2018 besides the R$70 million variation in the EBITDA, the manufacturer with the financial result it was an improvement of R$147 million which is due to the additional revenue that we have with the funds coming from the IPO and the CPFL cash that reached R$56 million in the reduction in interest rate and also the net debt with the benefit of R$53 million. The market-to-market effect R$32 million depreciation with a variation of R$30 million. There was an increase in taxes due to the better results, R$65 million.

On the next slide, we show the results year-to-date. Up to September, the EBITDA had an increase of 8.6%, R$370 million and net income going up by 26.5% representing R$396 million. In EBITDA, I would like to highlight distribution that was favored by the tariff reviews that occurred in 2018. And in the other segments, we see that the weak performance of range in the CPFL Renovaveis units was offset by the good result obtained in the other ones now going to our net income the positive effect of the EBITDA. We also had an improvement in the financial results of R$268 million due to the lower indebtedness and the lower cost of debt added to the financial revenue from the IPO funds.

Now, let's go to the next slide about the company's indebtedness in which we show in the first chart the evolution of the net debt EBITDA indicator. Balance net debt amounted to R$16.9 billion and EBITDA in the last 12 months reached R$6.3 billion. Net debt EBITDA ratio was 2.68x and this increase is due to a higher participation CPFL Renovavei during this last period. And on the lower part of the slide, you can see the evolution of the nominal cost and the real cost of debt. The nominal cost reflects a change in the debt profile as from the end of 2018 and the real cost is also affected by the IPCA which was 2.89% in the third quarter of 2019. And I would like to highlight the fact that 64% of the debt is pegged to the CDI.

On Slide number 14, we have our CapEx figures. In this quarter we made an investment amounting to R$616 million with an increase of over 17% on a year-on-year comparison. And per segment, we had in distribution a total investment of R$550 million. For the expansion then improvement in the system and the year-to-date amount was R$1.4 billion. For generation and transmission, we had R$45 million for Renovaveis, R$8 million for transmission and R$2 million for conventional generation. For the transmission segment, I would like to highlight the beginning of the Maracanau Sul 1 and Sul 2 project which we acquired during the 2018 auctions. And for the services segment, R$10 million were invested.

Thank you very much.

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question and answer session. It will be in Portuguese, will be interpreted into English. [Operator Instructions]

Thiago Silva

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for the opportunity. I have two questions. First, you mentioned in the beginning of the presentation, a resumption in consumption volume in October. Given the temperature effect, could you give us more color in terms of how much is coming in your consumption area? How much is coming from volume? I mean if this is a shy resumption or do you think it will come with more momentum? And considering the industrial segment as well. My second question has to do with growth. We know that we have the CTE distribution company to be sold and other distribution companies in the market. Are you considering those? And also, I'd like to know about transmission auctions, the next auction that will be held in December. Are you considering any lots that would make sense to you? Thank you very much.

Gustavo Estrella

Thank you, Thiago. Regarding your first question, resumption of volume and consumption. Indeed, we saw in October and in November signs of consumption recovery. Basically in the residential segment because of the temperature. In Sobre, average temperature was above the historical ceilings and so that drove consumption in the residential and commercial segments. Sorry for the interruption. In the industrial segment, we saw that in the third quarter we have a 2.4% reduction in consumption. This is macroeconomics. And what we see is that from October onwards, there is a certain resumption in the main flood compared to 2018. So there is some improvement in the third quarter. So there is a certain resumption of growth. Our expectation for the year is that we end consumption on average 1.5% above the level of 2018 in a lot more concentrated on low voltage segments than on the industry. So this would be kind of the breakdown. I think the temperature has an important event. We don't see a lot of signs of resumption of consumption by the industrial segment.

Your second question has to do with growth. I guess that we have some great opportunities here. Keeping in mind the short and midterm perhaps in the foreseeable future, we have the transmission auction. In following our strategy, we want to operate in niches. So there are some lots that fit our strategy. So we have an expectation of bidding in this auction in December for some lots that fit our strategies. Looking more into the little long term as you mentioned, there are some important expectations of assets in the distribution area. And again, it has to fit our strategy by region, by location. So I think it makes sense to look at these assets that are possibly put in the market. You mentioned C3E and some others and look what we're looking into those for sure at the right time. But given our size and the relevance of CFL in the market, we are definitely a consolidation player in the distribution segment. And regarding generation, with the completion of CPFL Renováveis shares acquisition, we are now an investment player in new Generation projects. Again, we are keeping this [indiscernible] in our radar.

Thiago Silva

Thank you. Just going back to my second question, the wholesome acquisition of simpler assets in Chile did you get involved in that acquisition in terms of did you help somebody to pick up on that?

Gustavo Estrella

No, we didn't play a part there. Strategy is very much geared to the Brazilian market where we have a great competitive edge given our footprint in the market. And like I said, given that we have a number of new potential assets that we could invest in, so our expectation is that we will keep our focus on the Brazilian market. Other players have an approach of going more international that is not us.

Thiago Silva

Excellent, thank you.

Our next question comes from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, Estrella and Pan. Thank you for the presentation. I'd like to ask a question about CPFL Renováveis. Perhaps it is a subsidiary there to our attention the most of the results. But in a broader view, would like us to have to discuss the triggers for results of CPFL Renováveis for the next two quarters. Anything regarding lower costs that we could expand because of the integration to CPFL Energia after the follow one? Anything we could expect in terms of a faster start off of projects that are being built? There is another question of a more regulatory nature. Have you conducted any study regarding the intention of implementation of our prices in your renewable sources? Because we have talked with some wind players and they have different views regarding this point. Some expect to benefit from the implementation of the specter others expect a more negative impact depending on the profile of wind that they have in their portfolio. Have you conducted any studies about that? Could you give us any number related to that? These are my questions. Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

Well, Gustavo, thank you for the question. This is Fernando speaking about CPFL Renováveis. To address your first question in terms of results. As you mentioned, we are at the moment, integrating CPFL Renováveis and CPFL Energia processes. We are adopting the best practices. As I mentioned, we have an expectation of capturing synergies in PMSO as well as tax gain, considering an accumulated loss of about R$2.5 million of CPFL Renováveis. There's also an expectation of reducing our cost of debt at CPFL Renováveis that we can observe and we can actually see some of this impact in recent months. Regarding the results, it is important to say that wind has been below expected along the year of 2019. But as you know, when projection is done for a 20-year horizon, be 50 so when they get our older arms that have been in operation for more than 10 years such as is the case of CPFL; we have a generation very close to 100%. So it is normal to have a natural resource performing a little below expectation in the next year, and the following year you can have a recovery in the following years.

Thinking about spot price by hour, we're considering this topic at the company; it really depends on where the fund is located. A good deal of our funds are located in here [indiscernible]. Over there wind tends to be stronger during the day. During the afternoon, it tends to be very windy in these regions and that tends to generate a positive effect in terms of a spot price per hour. Other regions of Brazil have a differential wind performance but our funds are located particularly in locations where it tends to be more windy during the day.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks, Fernando. Thank you very much for the explanation. It's very clear.

[Operator Instructions]

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, good morning. I have two questions. Number one, in the distribution segments particularly regarding regulatory EBITDA for company, I would like to know how are the companies performing regarding the regulatory EBITDA in particularly at Piratininga? This increase expected as of the fifth cycle will be captured in the coming months. And my second question is regarding the discounts. Do they have any losses regarding over contracting? What are the measures taken regarding the migration of customers regarding energy contracting in the long term.

Unidentified Company Representative

This is Louise Enrik [ph] from distribution. Regarding regulatory EBITDA, it is in keeping with a real one, given the regulatory thresholds, there are no greater distortions here. It is very much in line. And regarding Piratininga we start to see the signs in the next month and in the coming years. So we should say it will start to be seen gradually, in the next month, October, November and subsequent lines. Regarding over contracting, we don't have any problems. All of these customers that migrated to the free market, this is considered as voluntary. We are following it so we are using all the mechanisms for exchange, for sale. In other words, we are managing over contracting really well. This has not been an issue for us and we've been managing it very well over the years. Regarding impossible discussions about the past, we are discussing this with the NEL, according to the regulatory rules and according to what is established in the regulation, so it's all under control. So let me just add to this, regarding over contracting in some companies. One example is Piratininga. We have a relevant surplus but here basically given a quote allocation and the migration of customers to the free market, which is actually involuntary. This is not a theme that worries us. All of the surplus that we have is an involuntary surplus that has no impact whatsoever on our results.

Unidentified Analyst

Excellent, thank you. So when you talk about the regulatory EBITDA, you think it is performing -- it's over performing or is it compatible with the regulatory EBITDA of the other companies, for instance, RGE?

Louise Enrik

We're performing and keeping with the regulatory EBITDA but just a little bit as we couldn't get regulatory work into three.

Unidentified Analyst

Was it penalized in any way?

Louise Enrik

No. When you find a wake of 809 it will be valid until the end of this year of 2019. So all credit reviews of our group that happened in 2018 or Piratininga now in 2019. We remain with a wake up 809 and this will continue until the end of the cycle for 4 years of Piratininga and 5 years in the case of all of the other companies, Paulista and RGE.

Unidentified Analyst

And for the next cycle, have you defined anything that has been discussed?

Louise Enrik

There is an open public hearing that will be held today and this topic will be discussed so we are following this up close, but there is no definition regarding the new work.

Unidentified Analyst

Excellent. Thank you very much.

Gustavo Estrella

Well, again, I would like to thank all of you for joining us in this earnings conference call and for your questions. I just want to stress some important points about our company. We completed the finances of acquisition of CPFL Renováveis shares. And as we said, in the share issuance process at the company in June, this is a consolidation process in the CPFL Group bringing some important benefits to the group. Some of them are already themselves. We are finalizing the integration process of both teams, CPFL Renováveis and Energia. So we're going to have a cost-benefit, particularly as of 2020. We have an important expectation of reducing our funding costs that we have a program of debt exchange at Renováveis with an expectation of reducing the cost of our debt. And also in the integration and merger process between the CPFL and Renováveis. The benefits will be captured along 2020. So this is a process then have been kicked off. The expectation is that the process will be ended by the end of 2020. And the expectation is that it will bring good results for the group for 2020. We expect the economy through railing. The reforms are now taking place. The pension reform was approved. That we see, even if it's in its infancy, signs of consumption resumption for the industry and the expectation for next year, is that we're going to have the economy rebounding more strongly. And this will have every works on power consumption, and it could impact on our commercial losses and delinquency rates. In terms of opportunities, I think the group is looking at new investments. We're going to have the December transmission auction, and we will take part. We are monitoring and we're paying attention to opportunities in the renewable generation segment. Particularly now with the integration of CPFL Renováveis and also in distribution. There is an interesting asset in the market and we will look into it. So this is the outlook for 2019 and we have a more positive expectation regarding 2020. Again, I would like to thank all of you for your participation and have a good day.

