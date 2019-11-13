Coming Momo Selloff: A Low Risk-High Reward Earnings Trade

The vast number of our earnings trades in Exposing Earnings are written and released shortly before earnings. Many catalysts can wiggle their way between an earnings prediction/trade and the earnings report date. This attenuates the predictive power of the play.

Yet sometimes buying a stock a couple weeks to one month prior the earnings date can forge excess returns – something for which we are all looking here at Seeking “Alpha.” The phenomenon at play here is pre-earnings drift, which I have described more in-depth in previous articles (this pre-earnings drift article, in particular, is a good example of a pre-earnings drift play that worked out as planned). Pre-earnings drift not only allows investors and earnings traders access to a more diverse set of entry/exit strategies but it also has proven useful in helping us predict post-earnings directions.

I rarely post earnings analyses ahead of earnings outside my newsletter; the strategy in this article is technically a pre-earnings drift play but can also be used as an early entrance to an earnings play. Those not subscribed to my earnings newsletter can email me (or join the newsletter) to ask whether to stay in the trade over earnings, based on the price the day or two prior to the actual report. Essentially, you have two choices: play the pre-earnings drift (for swing traders), enter an earnings trade early (for earnings traders), or act before the likely momentum in the stock (for investors).

According to need and interest, this article will likely be enhanced and updated in a week or two for my premium newsletter subscribers in the case that the play should be adjusted for MOMO’s price prior to earnings.

The stock in question is Momo Inc (MOMO), which reports late November:

(Source: NASDAQ)

When you open an earnings trade, you need to be aware of the risk/reward of the play, especially if you are using stocks. Because of human nature, we tend to overemphasize the pain of losses over the enhanced financial freedom that comes with wins. I ignore these emotions to post this article (which will certainly rouse some MOMO bulls); the main reason I am recommending MOMO is a great short play right now (and possible earnings play in the short direction) is due to the payoff curve favoring the bears, not due to any intent to upset the bulls (note: I am not a MOMO permabear and even recommended buying the stock in May).

MOMO is a precious play in regard to the potential profit on the short side. MOMO’s rally has been hard, and has recently hit a half-year high. My backtests show that this is a dismal signal for MOMO bulls when this occurs before the Q3 earnings report: MOMO pulls back 77% of the time – that’s a result based on date including both the pre-earning drift and post-earnings movement. And on a seasonal note, perhaps the following image could help MOMO bulls question their temerity on the stock:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

Bulls on MOMO should feel comfort in the fact that MOMO is still a strong momentum stock over long periods of time. The problem lies in what I call the “cognitive dissonance of investing,” which is much like the idea of a sunk cost and should be considered heresy to an investor or trader focused on producing a profit regardless of our natural psychological flaws. An investor/trader – as a human – tends to underemphasize negative news when the stock in question has been producing alpha, while overemphasizing the positive news, and the result is often bag-holding.

My backtest on MOMO’s cognitive dissonance profile, which is a statistical analysis on MOMO’s real movements versus expected movements on positive/negative news, shows that MOMO tends to overreact to a great extent on short-term, novel public information releases while slightly underreacting to long-term, novel public information releases. We can use this fact to ferret for excess returns on an MOMO’s earnings report, which is a type of short-term, novel public information release. Traders can do this cleanly with option strategies that leverage the payoff curve of an earnings trade; investors can create hedges to continue holding MOMO while mitigating losses over its volatile earnings.

I flinch to write my preferred options strategy for going short on MOMO’s earnings in this article, as I tend to gain much blowback whenever I write a bearish article on a popular stock. At least consider a conservative hedge on MOMO via options, such as a neutral strategy that profits so long as MOMO does not rally hard after earnings. You won’t be extremely short on MOMO and can even profit if MOMO does not show a considerable movement after earnings.

This is mainly presented for those already holding MOMO as a way of mitigating potential losses. If you abhor neutral strategies, come to my newsletter, where I will present a bearish options strategy. For now, here is my recommended hedge:

Buy 1 Dec20 $35 call Sell 4 Jan17 $40 calls

Don’t flinch at the difference in the number of contracts: This is a neutral options strategy that is opened at a credit of roughly $600. If you have opened diagonal calendar spreads, you will noticed that this is an adjusted version with more short option contracts. My suggested strike prices are based on my experience with earnings trades, and you might adjust them according to your own prediction on MOMO’s max upward movement. The short contracts’ strike prices might also need to be adjusted due to your available margin (reduce the strike price) – or you could simply sell fewer of the calls: You will still option a credit (although slight) with a 1:2 ratio instead of a 1:4 ratio.

While I expect MOMO to experience turmoil on its upcoming earnings report and will be recommending a bearish options strategy in my premium newsletter here on Seeking Alpha, the above strategy is still useful for MOMO bulls who disagree, as you will still profit should MOMO fall.

