Amphenol: A Trade Deal May Not Be The Savior People Are Hoping For

Management does not think that tariffs are the main cause of weak demand, which is why it questions the perceived benefits of a trade deal.

Amphenol is seeing weakness in demand and the global economy, which has led to a decline in revenue and EPS.

Amphenol (APH) Q3 earnings report contained a mix of positives and negatives. The company beat revenue and EPS estimates, but the report also makes it clear that the company is dealing with soft demand in the global economy. Nevertheless, the expectation that a trade deal between the U.S. and China is imminent has helped the stock. There’s this perception that a trade deal will help Amphenol. But there’s reason to question such an assumption. Why that is so will be covered next.

Q3 2019 earnings

Revenue declined by 1.4% to $2.1B and net income fell by 11.7% to $282.3M. Guidance calls for Q4 sales of $1.96-2.0B and EPS of $0.89-0.91. Compared to Q4 2018, sales and revenue are forecast to decline by 10-12% and 13-15% respectively.

For all of 2019, the forecast calls for sales of $8.035-8.075B and EPS of $3.65-3.67. Compared to last year, sales and EPS are forecast to decline by 2% and 3% respectively. The table below lists the numbers for Amphenol.

(GAAP) Q3 2018 Q3 2019 YoY Revenue $2,129.0M $2,100.6M (1.4%) Net income $319.6M $282.3M (11.7%) EPS $1.01 $0.92 (8.9%)

Q3 earnings call

While revenue and EPS declined YoY, the decrease was less than expected. Still, management brought up the issue of increased uncertainty as a factor to be aware of in the Q3 earnings call:

“Our results in the third quarter exceeded the high end of the company's guidance in both sales and earnings per share, and that was despite continued elevated levels of uncertainty in the marketplace.”

Most of the weakness was due to the cable segment, which fell by 9% in dollar terms. The much larger interconnect segment accounted for 95% of sales and that segment fell by just 1%. Margins declined in both the interconnect and the cable segments, although the latter to a greater extent. However, margins were still better than expected. From the Q3 earnings call:

“Operating margins in the quarter were 19.7% and did come in a bit stronger than we had anticipated coming into the quarter.”

Some markets were also stronger than others. For instance, the military market grew by 26% and the commercial aerospace market by 15%. More importantly, no market contributed more than 20% to sales. This diversification should make Amphenol more resilient to potential volatility in individual end markets.

“Once again, in the third quarter, no market represented more than 20% of our sales. And very importantly, this diversification helps to mitigate the impact of the volatility of individual end markets, while all the while exposing us to leading technologies wherever they may arise across the electronics industry.”

On the other hand, the mobile networks market suffered from trade restrictions with China.

“The mobile networks market represented 8% of our sales in the quarter. Our performance was a bit better than expected in the third quarter, with sales decreasing only slightly in US dollars and flat in local currencies. On an organic basis, our sales declined by 12% as the impact of the restrictions put on certain Chinese entities that we discussed last quarter more than offset growth that we did see with service providers in the quarter. Sequentially, sales were down by 10% from the second quarter, largely related to the same dynamics that we discussed extensively last quarter.”

In fact, most of the revenue decline at Amphenol can be attributed to China as can be seen in the table below. China’s contribution to sales went from 32.8% in Q3 2018 to 28.3% in Q3 2019. If it wasn't for the U.S. picking up some of the slack, total revenue would have fallen even more than it did.

Q3 2018 Q3 2019 USA $572M $667.9M China $698.3M $594.5M Other locations $858.7M $838.2M Total $2129.0M $2100.6M

Based on all of this, Amphenol can be said to be affected by the China-U.S. trade war and the uncertainty that has created in the market. Amphenol may have achieved some positives to offset the negatives for the most part, but China remains an open issue that needs to be addressed.

A trade resolution is seen as helping Amphenol

This exposure to China helps explain why Amphenol seems to move in line with trade-related news. The chart below reveals this pattern of behavior. In the early part of the year, the stock rallied on the back of the perception that the U.S. and China were working on a trade deal.

But the stock dropped in May when it was announced that no trade deal was imminent and tariffs would instead go up. They recovered in June after the presidents from the U.S. and China agreed to meet at the G-20 summit in Japan to find a resolution to the trade dispute.

The stock dropped once again in August when President Trump announced more tariffs after complaining about the lack of progress in reaching a trade deal. But when news hit in early September that China and the U.S. were set to meet to negotiate a trade deal, the stock reversed course. The stock has been on a rally ever since.

Optimism in a trade deal may be misplaced

Amphenol is seen as a beneficiary of a trade resolution between the two countries. The perception is that a trade deal means relief for Amphenol. However, Amphenol itself does not seem to prescribe to this notion. In fact, management questions whether the U.S.-China trade conflict is the root of all problems as quite a few people seem to think. From the Q3 earnings call:

“Number one, you referred to the fact that the trade conflict is really the root of all the problems. I don't know if I would 100% agree with that. You could have an academic argument over whether the instigation of the trade war ultimately led to uncertainty, which led to then other markets unrelated to the trade war to have some changes in their demand. I don't know that the European automotive market, as one example, or the industrial market in Europe, I don't think that's directly related to the trade war. Could it have a secondary or tertiary impact? Sure. Trade wars have lots of impacts that you don't normally anticipate at the time that you launched them and that could very well be the case, but I don't know that those are directly correlated and linked to the US-China trade situation or to other trade situations that exist. And thus, if there was a sort of grand bargain, a grand deal that resolved everything, I don't know that that is kind of the elixir that solves all the uncertainties in the world economy.”

If the trade conflict is not the sole problem, then the end of the trade conflict will also not be the solution for everything.

Management goes further by questioning whether the tariffs are responsible for the drop in demand that Amphenol has witnessed.

“Those were a hassle and a diversion and a lot of work that created stress in relationships and otherwise things like that, but I don't know that the tariffs themselves were the cause of overall changes in demand.”

Recall that tariffs were put in place as part of the trade war. But removing tariffs will not cause demand to recover if they did not cause it to drop in the first place.

Management also mentions the trade restrictions on several Chinese companies. A number of Chinese companies are currently on the U.S. Entity List, which restricts their ability to source supplies from U.S. companies without permission from the U.S. government.

“Now, we talked a lot last quarter about the restrictions that were put in place by the US, which may or may not be a component of the trade war and the tariffs. That clearly had an impact on demand. And I think when we looked at – or when we talked last quarter about the kind of knock-on effects of that demand expectations from customers who saw lower outlooks in China, does that get resolved if the trade war gets resolved? It depends, I think. I don't know what really the answer is to that. I would hope that some would, but I would not anticipate a big kind of snap back in the overall world economy if there were a sort of grand resolution. I think that has metastasized a little bit here and created a broader degree of uncertainty that is not just confined to the fact of one country or another putting tariffs on each other.”

In a nutshell, a trade deal may not necessarily be the answer according to Amphenol. Even if it includes the removal of tariffs and trade restrictions. It’s possible that the uncertainty that has put a stranglehold on the global economy will remain despite the conclusion of a trade deal. Maybe even for much longer than people expect.

Investor takeaways

Amphenol has been struggling with weak demand. While the company has taken measures to mitigate the impact, the current outlook calls for revenue and EPS to decline compared to last year. It’s not certain that a turnaround is around the corner. The current situation could last for a lot longer than people expect.

Nevertheless, the stock trades more in line with trade news than anything else. If there’s bad news on the trade front, the stock goes down. But if there’s good news, the stock goes up. The latter is where we are at right now. The expectation is that a trade deal is imminent and the stock has positioned itself accordingly in anticipation of this trade deal.

Yet, it would not be the first time that the optimism surrounding an impending trade deal turns out to be premature. A deal was also supposed to be very close early in the year, but what the market got instead was an escalation in tariffs and the introduction of trade restrictions. There’s no way to know if history is about to repeat itself. If the market is disappointed once again on the trade front, expect Amphenol to get punished for it.

Even if there’s a trade deal, the impact on Amphenol may not quite live up to expectations. The perception is that a trade deal will cause demand to recover, especially with Amphenol’s fairly high exposure to the Chinese market in terms of revenue. The hope is that a deal between the U.S. and China will put the global economy back on the right track.

However, this perception may be misplaced. Even Amphenol’s management does not think that a trade deal will be all it’s cracked up to be. The possibility remains that demand and the global economy will not recover even with a trade deal. If that’s the case, the stock will have rallied based on false expectations.

With this in mind, it’s best to be neutral on Amphenol. For better or worse, fundamentals have taken a backseat to trade headlines. But there’s a very real chance that the U.S. and China will be unable to agree to the terms and conditions of a trade deal. The stock may have rallied, but it could easily retrace its gains if we go by recent history.

