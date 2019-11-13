Help Me Decide What To Sell

I find myself in a rather unique situation financially. Throughout my investing career thus far, I've been in the accumulation phase of my dividend growth portfolio. My goal has always been to increase my passive income stream by adding exposure to high quality dividend growth stocks. I'm still a rather young man, so I always imagined that I'd be in the accumulation phase for years and years to come. However, due to recent circumstances, I've decided that it's probably in my family's best interests to sell some equity to pay down high interest rate student loans. My wife just graduated from graduate school and her loan payments come due soon after the start of the new year. This debt carries an interest rate of ~6.5%. As a DGI investor, I'm well aware of the power of compound interest over time. Generally, I'm using it to my favor via dividends, dividend increases, and dividend re-investment. However, compound interest on high margin debt does the opposite and because of this, I want to rid my household's balance sheet of that debt as soon as possible. With this in mind, I am planning on selling roughly 7.5% of my equity portfolio. Over the years, I've learned so much from the Seeking Alpha community and since this is a fairly significant decision(s) I've decided to attempt to tap into the collective knowledge base of my subscribers, followers, and readers alike, hoping to ensure that I make the best, most informed decision that I can here.

Primary Objective

Pay off all high interest rate debt.

Why?

As previously mentioned, I'm not a fan of paying interest on high interest rate loans. I've read far too many stories of fellow millennials who've been making the minimum payments on their debt for years and still find themselves incredibly far from being debt free because they've barely made a dent in the principal.

Looking at my wife and I's current income situation, while we'd be able to do better than the minimum payments due on a monthly basis, we still wouldn't be able to pay off the debt in the very short term. With a newborn at home, I'm not going to ask my wife to work a ton of overtime. She hates being away from the baby enough as it is. I suppose that I could try and write a few more articles here at Seeking Alpha and elsewhere, but I've had a hard enough time maintaining productivity levels working from home (combined with my stay-at-home Dad duties on the days when my wife works her long shifts). All in all, I'd rather work extra hard to pay myself back in this situation anyway, because while there is some opportunity cost associated with time out of the market, I'm not charging myself a high interest rate while I wait for the savings to add up to the breakeven point.

I have considered the possibility of simply re-financing other, lower interest rate debt, such as my mortgage, to repay the higher interest rate loans, though unfortunately, the debt on the balance sheet makes that difficult.

Furthermore, my wife and I may be relocating in the near future and I don't think it makes sense to pay the fees/closing costs of a refinance in November/December when there is a possibility that we'll be selling the house and doing it all over again in the Spring. If we do sell the house, it will be easy to repay ourselves, being that the value of the property has appreciated nicely in the years since we first bought it.

The reason that I took on the debt in the first place, is because I expected equity returns to be higher than the ~6.5% interest rate that I'd eventually be forced to pay in 2020. I took a bit of a risk here, putting the cash into the market in late 2018/early 2019 rather than paying tuition, but during the significant sell-off we were seeing at the time, I felt fairly certain that I'd be able to generate significant returns. Thankfully, I was right. My portfolio has posted strong, double digit returns throughout 2019 thus far. So, while deciding what to sell is a tough decision, admittedly, it's a pretty good problem to have because I'm sure that I would feel pretty bad right now if I would have done this a year or two ago, rather than taking on the student debt in the first place.

The reason that I'm planning to cash out and pay down debt now is because I do not have the same conviction about 2020's return potential as I did at the start of 2019. The market is at all-time highs. Valuations appear to be lofty. And yet, there are still major potential headwinds on the horizon, spanning from geopolitical issues to central bank policy concerns to the upcoming U.S. election season and the potential ramifications of the results to the current impeachment proceedings and the risk of a constitutional crisis.

Over the long-term, the U.S. stock market has become known for high single digit annual returns. However, due to the recent rally and the elevated valuations that I'm seeing, I wouldn't be surprised if the major averages underperformed that historical average in the coming years. With this assumption in mind, I've decided that it's probably best to avoid greed here when the market is at the highs, taking some profits, and use the proceeds to improve the household's balance sheet.

Secondary Objectives

Maintain the strength of my passive income stream.

Maintain ownership of high quality equity assets.

Potentially use this decision as a catalyst to rebalance my portfolio.

Why?

While I think it's important to pay off high interest rate debt, I also understand the long-term compounding potential of high quality equities. I'm well aware that every $10,000 I sell in the present could be worth $50,000-$100,000 by the time I retire. With that in mind, taking money out of my portfolio is a scary thought. But, I also know that once we're debt free, my wife and I will be able to begin to pay ourselves back in the coming years since our excess cash flows will be directed to savings, rather than loan payments. I suspect it will take a few years to pay ourselves back completely. This will slow down the portfolio's compounding potential, but it won't stop it. My wife and I will still be highly exposed to the equity markets and I imagine that by selling/trimming my lowest quality holdings and/or names that appear to be overvalued in the present, and therefore, have a lower potential for returns in the short term, I can strategically carve out funds without causing significant harm to my long-term goals in the market.

Nick's Portfolio

Below, you will see my overall portfolio, including positions, cost basis, gain/loss, and weighting. The companies emboldened are the names held in non-retirement accounts. I do not plan on cashing out any funds in retirement accounts to achieve this debt pay-off because I do not want to incur the taxes/fees associated with early withdrawal. However, with regard to the positions in the non-retirement account, short-term and/or long-term gains does not play a huge role in my likely decision making here because I have a significant loss carry over on the books with regard to taxes from a real estate deal a few years back. In other words, I can lock in significant capital gains and still not have to pay taxes on all (or most) of them.

Core Dividend Growth 44.93% Company name Ticker Cost basis Gain/loss% Portfolio Weighting Apple AAPL $103.78 151% 10.14% Walt Disney DIS $94.94 45.30% 6.65% Microsoft MSFT $47.73 205.80% 3.27% United Parcel Service UPS $104.21 19.30% 2.55% Cisco CSCO $30.20 61.70% 2.36% Qualcomm QCOM $61.60 52.6 2.03% Johnson & Johnson JNJ $113.52 14.50% 1.92% BlackRock BLK $418.93 17.00% 1.85% Honeywell HON $128.65 40.90% 1.52% PepsiCo PEP $90.68 46.80% 1.45% Coca-Cola KO $39.78 31.20% 1.41% Amgen AMGN $130.50 69.40% 1.34% Intel INTC $30.55 90.70% 1.10% Illinois Tool Works ITW $130.90 34.80% 1.07% Texas Instruments TXN $95.19 26.20% 1.01% Novo Nordisk NVO $37.74 53.30% 0.98% Pfizer PFE $31.94 16.00% 0.97% Medtronic MDT $73.94 44.80% 0.76% Diageo DEO $107.91 47.40% 0.63% United Technologies UTX $111.84 33.10% 0.62% 3M Company MMM $148.84 16.30% 0.47% CSX CSX $71.27 3.90% 0.43% McCormick MKC $71.43 123.60% 0.40% High Yield 17.03% AT&T T $37.75 4.30% 4.49% W.P. Carey WPC $63.32 33.40% 2.12% Altria MO $51.46 -9.80% 2.05% Store Capital STOR $20.46 89.70% 0.87% AbbVie ABBV $67.05 27.10% 0.89% Brookfield Renewable BEP $32.81 30.20% 0.81% Brookfield Infrastructure BIP $41.87 22.10% 0.77% National Retail Properties NNN $37.54 47.00% 0.74% Dominion Energy D $63.65 26.10% 0.72% Ventas VTR $52.72 12.90% 0.64% Digital Realty DLR $49.87 133.70% 0.61% Realty Income O $51.09 49.40% 0.64% Verizon VZ $44.42 33.60% 0.62% Enbridge ENB $31.07 20.60% 0.42% Invesco IVZ $23.72 -24.90% 0.38% VEREIT VER $12.04 -22.00% 0.26% High Dividend Growth 17.66% Visa V $71.01 152.00% 3.00% Boeing BA $126.32 177.90% 2.94% Starbucks SBUX $48.10 70.00% 2.78% Broadcom AVGO $231.38 35.50% 2.56% Nike NKE $58.75 52.90% 1.83% Comcast CMCSA $34.49 31.00% 1.71% Mastercard MA $74.15 270.70% 1.21% Domino's Pizza DPZ $250.35 12.10% 0.59% Home Depot HD $184.52 26.20% 0.54% Lowe's LOW $95.77 19.00% 0.50% Non-Dividend 7.24% Alphabet GOOGL $741.39 76.56% 4.12% Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B $121.27 82.49% 1.62% Amazon AMZN $849.74 110.16% 1.50% Special Circumstance 5.68% Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY $48.38 19.90% 2.77% FedEx FDX $196.93 -17.10% 1.40% NVIDIA NVDA $110.55 88.00% 0.65% Constellation Brands STZ $172.19 8.90% 0.47% Charles Schwab SCHW $35.44 22.90% 0.39% Cash 7.46% Most Recent Update: 11/11/19

My Initial Thoughts

When I look at my holdings, I'm really happy with the quality of my portfolio/passive income stream. The vast majority of my holdings are very high quality names, in my opinion. I do own some more speculative and/or deep value contrarian plays, though typically those stocks are held in retirement accounts because I've known all along that I may trade in and out of them and I didn't want to pay taxes on the moves. But unfortunately, that doesn't help me with regard to my current problem of wanting to raise cash. It's sad thinking about selling shares of blue chip stocks that I would otherwise be happy to hold for decades. But, as I said, I think it's in my family's best interest to remove the high interest rate debt.

Admittedly, it's daunting to think about selling shares. I much prefer buying, if I'm being honest. I've ingrained the importance of building a strong and reliable passive income stream too deeply into my mind that it seems almost crazy to take an action that would go against that notion. Weighing the pros and cons of the decision at large, as well as looking at the individual equities on a relative basis to decide which shares to part ways with while causing the least harm to my long-term financial future has been stressful. Yet, high interest rate loans are stressful too. I've always been debt averse and the weight of the student debt on my shoulders is one that I certainly want to rid myself of.

So, with all of that in mind here's where my head is currently at with regard of what to potentially sell. These are obviously abbreviated descriptions of my rationale due to the already high word count of this piece, but the blurbs should give insight into my thought process.

I'm looking forward to your input as well. Any and all advice here is appreciated. Don't hold back. I'm well aware that the final decision here will be mine and mine alone, so you don't have to worry about providing unsolicited investment advice. I always make sure that I gather as much data as I can when making portfolio management moves and with so many well respected readers, it would be silly not to ask which stocks you all might trim or sell if you were in my position.

Cash Position

This isn't necessarily a sell, but I am happy to cash out of the existing cash in my non-taxable brokerage accounts. These cash positions equate to roughly 1.2% of my overall portfolio. I generally like to maintain a cash position of ~5-10% to ensure that I have dry powder to put to work when I see high quality equities sell-off. However, removing cash from the brokerages is the first and easiest step to take in the debt repayment process. As I said above, over time, I will be able to replenish these reserves.

So, after this cash is taken out, I'm still looking to sell roughly 6.3% of my equity shares.

VEREIT (VER)

I definitely plan on selling my shares of VER. I bought these shares back in the ARCP days before the account issues crushed the stock. I've been underwater for years now and while the stock has begun to creep back up towards my cost basis in 2019, I don't mind selling this relatively small position at a loss. To me, VER is probably the lowest quality holding in my portfolio. The stock has a relatively safe high yield, but it doesn't produce dividend growth. Usually, this would result in a sale right away, however, since I was so far under water, I decided to be patient and avoid locking in losses when I didn't have to. But, now that I have an important reason to sell some equity, VER is at the top of my list.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

I've always made it very clear that I'm a big fan of Buffett and his value oriented investment strategies. Because of this, I've maintained a full position in Berkshire for years, even though it doesn't contribute to my passive income stream. BRK.B has treated me well in terms of total returns and I have no qualms with where the company is currently positioned. I think that Berkshire is well situated as a late cycle, defensive investment due to the massive size of Berkshire's cash hoard. Buffett and Co. have ~$130b of cash on hand and I suspect that when the next market downturn arrives, they will put this dry powder to use, increasing their long-term growth potential significantly. I want to have exposure to Berkshire because of the potential of this cash hoard (alongside the strong cash flows that the current portfolio of stocks and businesses generates). However, since Berkshire doesn't pay a dividend it's a fairly easy stock for me to think about selling, on a relative basis to the rest of my holdings, because doing so would allow me to achieve my secondary goal of maintaining the strength of my dividend income stream. Furthermore, BRK.B has rallied a bit in recent weeks due to rising rates and I wouldn't mind to take advantage of this move.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Sticking to the non-dividend paying theme, Alphabet is another likely sale/trim target for me. Alphabet is one of my largest holdings, so I could trim less than half of my position and still end up making a significant dent in the debt due. Unlike many of the other popular big-tech growth names, I don't think that GOOGL shares are incredibly expensive. And, this company generates such solid top and bottom-line growth, I think it deserves the premium that the market has currently placed on it. Like Berkshire, GOOGL has a ton on cash on the balance sheet and I love the potential that comes alongside this. However, I do acknowledge that there are political pressures on the company and the anti-trust concerns are a potential headwind in the short term (although, over the longer term, these threats don't bother me because I actually think that breaking up Alphabet would likely unlock shareholder value). I hate the idea of reducing exposure to one of my favorite growth stocks in the entire market, but I think that I hate the idea of throwing money away on high interest rates even more.

Boeing (BA)

Boeing is another highly weighted position that I've considered trimming. The issues that the company continues to face regarding the 737 Max are well known. However, BA shares have held up incredibly well in the face of such massive headwinds (I suspect that the stock of most other companies would have been cut in half if they faced such serious concerns and fundamental erosion in the short term). Because so much of BA's expected EPS and cash flows have been kicked down the road a year or two due to the 737 Max grounding and the lack of deliveries in 2019, the stock appears to be a bit expensive in the short term. I certainly wouldn't want to sell all of my shares here because I continue to believe that BA holds a leadership position in a growth market with secular tailwinds. I love the high barriers to entry into the aerospace industry. And, when BA's business is not being disrupted, I love the strong cash flows that the company generates. The demand for air planes is only going higher and over the long term, I think that BA will get past the current issues relating to the 737 tragedies and be just fine. But, I think that BA shares still present significant short-term risks and with this in mind, I don't mind locking in profits now.

BlackRock (BLK)

I've been a BLK bull for years now. I continue to be. I think this name is the best-in-breed name in the asset management space. However, I also acknowledge that it is economically sensitive and since we're operating in a late-cycle investing environment (in my opinion, anyway), selling shares of a financial stock makes sense to me. Industry specific pressures have also created headwinds for BLK in recent years, resulting in a slow-down of EPS growth. BLK's dividend growth has been slowing down because of this, which is why it is a name that is potentially on the chopping block. Like Berkshire, BLK shares have rallied in recent months due to rising interest rates and I wouldn't mind using this short-term strength to lock in profits.

Apple (AAPL) and Disney (DIS)

Apple and Disney are my top holdings for a reason: I am incredibly bullish on these companies over the long term. However, avoiding single stock risk is important when managing a well diversified portfolio, so I think it potentially makes sense to trim some shares here, killing two birds with one stone. I think that both names are over priced at the moment. Generally speaking, I'd be more than happy to hold overweight positions in my core positions, regardless of valuation, though since I need to sell something, the lofty valuations combined with high weightings and relatively low dividend yields seem to point towards these two names as potential trim candidates.

Conclusion

To me, selling some combination of shares of these companies makes the most sense in the present. Though I still have some time to figure out exactly what I'm going to do (ultimately, the sales will be made before Jan 1st, unless I can figure out another way to raise cash and/or change my mind completely and decide to pay off the loans slowly over time) and your input is greatly appreciated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, AAPL, BA, GOOGL, VER, DIS, BLK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.