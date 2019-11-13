Roxgold Inc. (ROGFF) CEO John Dorward on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Roxgold Inc. (OTCPK:ROGFF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Graeme Jennings - Vice President, Investor Relations

John Dorward - President & Chief Executive Officer

Paul Criddle - Chief Development Officer

Paul Weedon - Vice President, Exploration

Conference Call Participants

Tyron Breytenbach - Cormark

Stephen Saroki - Equinox Partners

Tara Hassan - Raymond James

Geordie Mark - Haywood Securities

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Roxgold's 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Results Conference Call. My name is Jack and I will be your conference operator today. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the call over to Graeme Jennings, Vice President, Investor Relations. Graeme please go ahead.

Graeme Jennings

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone and welcome to Roxgold's 2019 third quarter results conference call. Please note that certain statements made on today's call may contain forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. For more information we refer you to our detailed cautionary note within last night's press release. Also please note that all amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Today on the call we have John Dorward, President and CEO; Vince Sapuppo, Chief Financial Officer; Paul Criddle, Chief Development Officer; and Paul Weedon, Vice President, Exploration all of whom will be available for questions following the presentation.

With that said, I'll now turn the call over to John.

John Dorward

Thank you, Graeme and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining our 2019 third quarter results conference call today. I'd like to start-off by welcoming Graeme to the Roxgold team. Graeme joined us last week as Vice President of Investor Relations and we are excited to have him as a member of the team.

Before getting into the results of the third quarter and our future outlook, I would like to take a moment to remember the victims of the Attack in Eastern Burkina Faso last week and to offer our deepest condolences to their families, friends, and colleagues. While this tragic event did not directly affect our people or operations and was located at a significant distance from our operations, we are deeply saddened by this senseless loss of life and stand with Semafo in its firm support of Burkina Faso's security forces.

In terms of the third quarter, Yaramoko continued its strong operational track record once again achieving record mined and throughput tonnage during the quarter. Cash operating costs were $510 per ounce produced and all-in sustaining costs came in at $834 per ounce sold generating cash flow from mining operations of $21.1 million or $0.06 per share.

I'm pleased to report our strong safety performance continued at site with no lost time injuries reported during the quarter. Gold production for the quarter totaled 33,036 ounces compared to 30,532 ounces produced in Q3 last year.

Ore mined was a record 131,366 tonnes, representing an increase of approximately 49% over the same period last year which is a result of the Bagassi South expansion. The 55 Zone 90,311 tonnes of gold were mined with approximately 76% coming from stoping activities within five open stopes available at the end of the quarter.

Bagassi South, 41,055 tons of gold mined with 1,679 meters of development completed with stoping building later in the quarter and I'm pleased to say that we achieved commercial production for the Bagassi South mine in September.

Average head grade for the quarter was 9.1 grams of gold per tonne. For the last quarter, we anticipate grades to increase with Bagassi South contributing a greater portion of high-grade stoping ore.

The processing plant continues to achieve record throughput rates with 114,036 tonnes processed during the quarter averaging approximately 1,240 tonnes per day which is 13% above nameplate capacity of 1,100 tonnes per day. During the quarter, planned availability was 93.2% and we maintained a high gold recovery rate of 98%.

Turning now to our financial results, the third quarter was another strong quarter for Roxgold with EBITDA of $17 million reflecting the increased margin from the higher gold price while continuing to lower our costs.

Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $22 million for the quarter with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 44%. Cash flow from mining operations was $21 million or $0.06 per share. Adjusted basic earnings were $0.02 per share for the quarter.

We continue to maintain our focus on operating cost improvements with our operating costs on a per tonne basis reduced by 16% from $177 in Q3 2018 to $148 this quarter. There are a number of improvement opportunities that have been identified to improve mine productivity as well as identifying sustainable cost reductions across our business which we were pursuing over the coming -- which we'll be pursuing over the coming quarters. This focus on cost improvements and the improving gold price with an average realized gold price of $1,481 per ounce resulted in a very strong operating margin of $895 per ounce during the quarter.

We reached a cash inflection point in the quarter after completion of preproduction capital Bagassi South. Our cash on hand balance increased to $29 million from $19 million at the end of the second quarter whilst we continue to fund our accretive growth opportunities with $6.1 million in pre-production capital at Bagassi South and $4.1 million on exploration spend focused on advancing the Séguéla gold project.

Additionally, we also repaid $2.6 million of debt bringing us back into a positive net cash position. This positive trend is expected to continue for the remainder of the year with the fourth quarter off to an excellent start. October set a new gold production record at Yaramoko with over 16,000 ounces of gold recovered for the month.

Moving to exploration. We continue to be excited about the organic growth potential we have at Roxgold. At Yaramoko, all the results of the extensive, all the drilling programs conducted in the first half has been received and collected, leading to the identification of several promising anomalies, which will form the basis of the remaining 2019 and 2020 regional program.

Highlights include the 5-kilometer by 2-kilometer anomaly on the Yaramoko shear to the South of Bagassi South and several anomalies at the 300 Zone interpreted to be associated with shearing within Diorite, as well as a large 4-kilometer long anomaly at Haho on the regionally significant Boni Shear. In addition, work has started on analog the extensive multi-element geochemistry dataset elected during the quarter to help further refined path line vectors. Our work has shown certain vectors maybe useful in helping identify blind deposits on the regional land package.

At Séguéla drilling at the nearby Boulder and Agouti prospects continue to highlight the potential to add satellite deposits within close proximity to the Antenna gold deposit. RC drilling at Agouti returned numerous high-grade results including 13 meters at 15.3 grams per tonne from 19 meters in hole SGRC315; and 4 meters of 37.2 grams per tonne from 32 meters in hole SGRC303. Similarly, RC drilling at Boulder returned 13 meters at 3 grams per tonne including 1 meter at 26.2 grams per tonne from 168 meters in hole SGRC245.

Results from the drilling at Agoutian Boulder have also confirmed a revised structural interpretation of the greater than 10-kilometer long Boulder, Agouti, Gabbro trends where recent Aircore drilling on 200-meter space sensors across the 1.2 kilometer area between Boulder and Agouti identified broad zones of anomalies.

At Ancien located approximately seven kilometers South of Antenna, a 10 hold first pass RC drilling program was completed. Work to date suggests the similar geological setting to Boulder and Agouti with the first six of the 10 drill hole program returning several high-grade intervals, including 18 meters at 5.8 grams per tonne from 61 meter in hole SGRD244. The results from the remaining holes are pending. These results plus two historic Newcrest RC holes one of which returned 16 meters at 9.3 grams per tonne represents an additional near-term satellite deposit target.

Further North of P3, a recently completed Aircore drilling program successfully identified a steeply dipping shear hosted quartz vein extending along approximately 1 kilometers of struck. Highlights from this drilling include 5 meters at 4.2 grams and 3 meters of 6.7 grams per tonne. Follow-up RC drilling is currently underway.

Further, afield an airborne geophysics program has been completed over five in the permits including Séguéla to improve the understanding of the key controlling structures in geology and to assist with refining target generation. Whilst the data is currently being processed, preliminary results are very encouraging highlighting the effectiveness of this process for rapid mapping of key structures. The success, we've had across the satellite deposits in particular Agouti, Boulder, Ancien and P3 has led us to revise the timeline of the upcoming preliminary economic assessment on the broader Séguéla project.

As you know, we were initially planning to have the PEA aftermarket late in the fourth quarter. However, with the opportunity to grow the satellite deposits in the near-term to potentially add three to four new ore sources, we now expect to have a PEA ready in the first half of next year, which will provide the time for our team to properly assess the optimal sizing of the Séguéla processing facility and associated infrastructure. By early December, we will have four drill rigs turning at Séguéla and we expect the expanded project to come together quickly.

With our gold production of approximately 101,000 ounces in the first nine months of the year, we continue to remain on track to meet the lower end of our annual production guidance to be between the range of 145,000 to 155,000 ounces for the year. As mentioned earlier, this view has been supported by an excellent start to the fourth quarter resulting in approximately 16,000 ounces of gold recovered in October at an average head grade of 11.5 grams per tonne.

Meanwhile, we continue to be focused on costs and reiterate our guidance on cash operating costs to be between the range of $440 to $470 per ounce produced and an all-in sustaining cost between the range of $765 to $795 per ounce sold as we anticipate the higher grades witnessed in October to continue through the rest of the fourth quarter. Our exploration spend is forecast to increase from $12 million to $14 million due to accelerating the drill program at Séguéla in Q4 following the recent successful drilling results.

In closing, the first nine months of 2019 saw solid operating performance at Yaramoko where we are continuing to pursue both operational efficiencies and cost control measures. With a strong fourth quarter of production expected we are on track to reach the bottom end of our stated annual production guidance range and the top end of our cost guidance range.

On the growth front, we are continuing our exploration activities regionally Yaramoko, as well as advancing the progression of the Séguéla gold project, our second development project, where we are generating a significant number of SA results, which we will be releasing over the coming months.

Thank you for your time this morning and we would now like to welcome any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Tyron Breytenbach with Cormark. Your line is open.

Tyron Breytenbach

Thank you, operator. Guys, congrats on the quarter. It's really nice to see you, show that this lower cost framework is sustainable? And obviously, offset a lot of the great challenges. I know you had in Q3. So there's just two questions from me. The first one is on Q4. And obviously, the grade looks awesome in October. And I'm just wondering is that purely a result of the switch to stoping versus development? Or is it also linked to just maybe a higher contribution from the 55 Zone as a result of sequencing?

John Dorward

Look, essentially, Tyron, it's really just a function of sequencing where we are in both months. So the 55 Zone has continued. It's had a really strong year this year. And Bagassi South we've started to see some really high grades start to be returned as we've started the stoping as you mentioned. So it's a little bit sort of -- it's not down to really one thing or the other. It's essentially -- we're now starting to see those high grades coming through from Bagassi South that we were always expecting that we will just -- just took us a little longer to get to.

So -- but really it's really just as expected both mines have been performing well both in terms of the amount of material move to mind, the number of stopes that we have now and as we saw earlier over the last few years of the 55 Zone as that stoping to development ratio improves, we typically see the grades come up and we've seen that happen at Bagassi South. So it's a little bit of a combination of both but we're certainly seeing on the sort of looking at the daily reports, some of the grades from Bagassi South are being very, very encouraging.

Tyron Breytenbach

Okay. Thank you. That's helpful. And then just on Séguéla, I mean, obviously there were some pretty hot results earlier this week. And I think that's an asset that probably could all use more information on. So I mean I'm looking at some of the images here in your presentation and it looks like Antenna is really sitting in a sedimentary unit and some of these satellites with these flash results this week are more in a kind of organic or intrusive package.

So I think, I've wrapped my head around Antenna and the strip ratio there and what it's going to look like? And obviously, we have the 43-101. But I'm just wondering, should we think about these satellites as maybe narrower, higher grade and therefore, maybe shallower puts.

So there always going to be supplemental rather than kind of duplicating what you've got at Antenna. So any kind of color there would be helpful. And then I'm just wondering if you've done any early math on these satellites as we start to think about Séguéla as your growth asset.

John Dorward

Thanks, Tyron. I mean, I'll have a little sort of high-level answer to the question then I've got both Paul’s with me actually. So they'll be able to correct wherever I go a little bit off pieced on that. But I think you're right. I think Antenna is certainly sort of the more of a bulk here sort of baseload supply that we've looked at or source of ore. And you are right. I mean some of the satellites that we've been mining to or being drilling sorry, do look like narrower higher grade opportunities.

I think whether how shallow or deep there remains to be seen because they're still open. And we're still drilling them out. As we currently stand, we still think that it's likely that Antenna will be sort of the base load and these other satellites will come in and provide supplemental fee. I think it's worth noting that probably Ancion has sort of risen above the pack in terms of its potential and it is early days. It's not as densely drilled to say boulder or Agouti but that's really why we sort of hit the pause button on the PEA was because we -- Paul and his team Paul Criddle and his team have made a lot of progress on sizing the plants for a PEA that was essentially driven by Antenna.

And the open question is whether the economics stack up to either potentially increase the throughput or look to these satellites to add mine life. So that's still a bit of an open question at the moment. I think we'll know a lot more in six months with the benefit of what the four rigs are hopefully going to find for us. But I'll let Paul Weedon talk a little more elegantly about the geological setting and context.

Paul Weedon

Yes. Thanks, John. Good morning, Tyron. So from a geological point of view, the line of workings where Boulder and Agouti it is actually predominantly mafic, those mafic units in felsic intrusions fitting within it. And broadly speaking, it's fairly similar to what we're seeing at grade Antenna, the mineralization is quite similar. The grade Antenna is in the same range. So we're not seeing a lot of variability coming out of this, which is great from a predictability point of view. And we've just flown the geophysics and have seen the raw data and it tends to support that thesis as well. But what it also does confirm is we're seeing some very strong structural controls on this mineralization.

So we think the secret here is to really dig down to the structure side of things. I understand that and that will help the predictability. And we're seeing that also starting emerging at Ancien, so yeah, I basically watch this space before rigs turning.

Tyron Breytenbach

Okay. Thank you. That's very helpful. And then just the last one for me. Maybe just a quick high-level permitting expectations at Séguéla.

Paul Criddle

So, Tyron, it's Paul Criddle here. Not too similar to the discussion around the deferral of the PEA, important for us to understand all of the combined pieces at the moment the PEA -- sorry, [indiscernible] ESII which informs the PEA…

Tyron Breytenbach

Yeah.

Paul Criddle

…is built up from Ancien, Boulder, Agouti in Antenna. And some of the other components are very nearby and easily bolted on to the baseline PEA. But at the moment the component pieces are as I just mentioned.

So we proceeded on that basis, but as John mentioned before and as Paul, Ancien in particular is a pretty exciting target and is forcing itself in the front of the queue. So look at the moment we're proceeding on those four, but should the others come into the equation, we'll move on those. You're quite earlier on metallurgy.

Meteorologically looking at the core and pricing the data, our view is the same. We are in the process of doing some test work on Ancien, Boulder and Agouti and impressions -- early impressions are that it's one of the same. And again, it's in the regions, it's of course clean gold in the quartz vein. So I don't expect it to be any different to what we've seen in Antenna.

Tyron Breytenbach

Okay. Okay. That's very helpful. Thank you guys very much and congrats again.

Paul Criddle

Thanks, Tyron.

John Dorward

Thanks, Tyron.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Stephen Saroki with Equinox Partners. Your line is open.

Stephen Saroki

Okay. Gentlemen, thanks for the time. I wanted to ask you about -- you had relatively consistently positive grade rec over time? And whether or not you actually considered updating the resources and reserves to reflect that or what that would take to actually do in terms of drilling?

John Dorward

So -- yeah. So Stephen the grade reconciliation is pretty much been in line sort of flat. So it is in the sort of the universe of gold deposits it's relatively quartz for a high-grade quartz vein hosted gold deposit. It's probably at the lower end of the coarseness in terms of its distribution of growth.

So what you see is you would expect to see some variability in terms of reconciliation quarter-to-quarter. But if you look at it over the life of the mine basically we're within a couple of percent across there. So really probably not, shearing I mean, which is really in terms of planning around your business is a great result. And that speaks to really the consistency that we've seen over the years at the 55 Zone.

So we're very confident with our resource estimate that we have. We don't sort of employ a mine factor or a mine core type of arrangements to sort of judge around that, because what we see typically as you start to move out the sample or the sample period, the actual mine grade or mine reported grade lines up extremely well with the mills reconcile grade.

So, basically, essentially what you see is what you get on a global sense absolutely. So, yeah, we always look for positive surprises, but the first thing that I wake up in the morning to be honest is to see if there's been any negative surprises and then everything else is upside from there.

Stephen Saroki

Okay. That's helpful. And then in terms of drilling at depths at Yaramoko, do you plan on doing that at any point in the near future to see if that can be extended?

John Dorward

Absolutely. So really the second half of next year of 2020 is quite a significant underground drilling program plans. I think we -- from memory we are at about 600 meter level below surface and that would be our second underground drilling platform. The first one we drilled from earlier this year. And so as the decline keeps progressing depth by around the halfway mark of next year were 600 meters, we put a drill drive in and we start to drill the deeper portions of the ore body.

First and foremost of that program will be infilling the inferred to convert to indicated and ultimately into reserves and then we're starting to push the deposited depth because we are trying to push along strike and also down at depth. So -- and then in probably 18 months after that is a second -- third duration of the underground drilling as we continue to hopefully infill what we drill out next year and then keep pushing the ore body down.

So we -- and as we've discussed in the past, we had a pretty good go at the ore body from surface. And we've now reached a point I think where we've all acknowledged that it's getting a little deep -- and this is material that's planned to be mined in six or seven years' time, so it's putting in context. So that surface drilling is not really open to us anymore.

From the second half of next year onwards there should -- we're going to have an active drilling program, which we should see that conversion as I say and also hopefully some extension. Paul Weedon and his team have also been working on some additional targets higher up in the system. Maybe Paul can speak quickly to that. This is a little more in terms of potential growth and potential upside.

Paul Weedon

Yeah, Stephen, what we've been looking at for the last few months is trying to put together the more subtle characteristics of the ore body. And what we've identified is the relationship between the matic and the Granite. We're seeing some of that reappearing approximately 600 meters further to the waste along strike. So we've got some speculative holes it's going to -- that are going to go into there later in the year.

And we're also seeing some similar process happening around Bagassi South of deck and chasing some deep blind potential targets there as well as expanding further into the wide areas, but looking through 100 meters below circumstantial 200 or 300 meters below surface in some of these more conceptual targets.

So we spent a lot of this year really trying to understand and synthesize what we've learned the last five years and applying that to new potentially blind structure type targets that we're seeing coming through.

Stephen Saroki

That's really helpful. I just have one more final thing. I think there was some concern when you release your production numbers that you would miss annual guidance but if you look at October, it seems like you're well aligned to actually meet your guidance obviously not at the top end but you'll definitely meet it. It seems like this might actually be an opportunity to repurchase shares. And I was curious how you were thinking about that?

John Dorward

Sure. So you're right. In terms of October, the performance in October where we're really seeing both 55 Zone and Bagassi South firing on all cylinders has been very encouraging for us. A little diversion if you will. Last week we had the Melbourne Cup, which is a very famous race running Melbourne not surprisingly. And I remember looking at the phone guide a few years ago and I was looking for a tip and the person there tried to say that you can go through all these things on the phone guide and pick your horse, but at the end of the day what you should probably do is pick a fast finishing horse, because when you're at the races and cheering the whole time, one that finishes fast is at least exciting. So you're guaranteed a little bit of excitement.

So that’s sort of really encapsulates I think the year of Roxgold 2019, we are hoping to be a fast finishing horse and hopefully bringing home the chocolates. But it's certainly -- we're timed our run I think well and we are coming through. So that's probably enough to the rising analogies

Paul Criddle

In one with our -- in the play.

John Dorward

Exactly right. So we have that. So back -- probably back more on track with the share buyback. I mean we've looked at our recent trading performance and probably share a lot of the people -- a view of a lot of people on the call, we think the share price of Roxgold is in the mid 80s, considering especially what we think is coming down the pike with Séguéla. I mean, we are on the cusp of I think unveiling a very exciting exploration story and that's something that Roxgold hasn't had in its story for a few years, really back to the sort of the high day of the 55 Zone when we kept pounding out sort of five meters of 25, 30 grams and everyone gets very excited about that.

I think, with Séguéla, we see some very good potential to follow-on from what we've already delivered earlier this week and really start building some ounces there. I think, what -- the work that Paul and his team have done in terms of looking at Antenna and what that could look like as a stand-alone project that subsequently augmented by the satellites that we're working up, I think is very compelling. And on a relative basis for a company our size, considering that we will have the ability to finance that project without going back to our shareholders, he's very compelled.

And I think the opportunities to your earlier question about extending the 55 Zone a dip, I think, when I look at it in the mid-80s, I see very compelling value. So that is something that we would like to address. I think the NCIB we've got some powder dry on that. We have a good balance sheet. We have been in blackout as common practice in the lead up to our financials. This week, the shackles come off. So, I think we'll see what happens without giving the punchline away.

Operator

Tara Hassan with Raymond James, your line is open.

Tara Hassan

Thank you, operator. John, can you maybe touch on Bagassi a bit. I know it was a bit absurd to come online with some equipment delays. But certainly it sounds like in Q4, you're hitting into the good stuff. So can you maybe just talk about what you're seeing on the mining costs side per tonne and sort of how the setup looks for accessibility to stopes and where you are in those cycles in the stopes?

John Dorward

Sure. So I mean, I guess as a general comment, we're very happy with where we see Bagassi South coming up. We have had a significant personnel change on site. We've added a new general manager operations, David Whittle, who has come to us from -- previously who was from Kinross in Russia. And David has really had a big impact over the last couple of months since you joined the company.

And I think with Bagassi South, it's looking back and I don't want to drill too much on history, we were a little slow out of the gates on that, which was a bit disappointing, but that's certainly been rectified now. And I think we've seen that with our development rates underground and the ability to have the stopes open.

In terms of the mining costs, so I don't have that sort of split out on a mine-by-mine basis. Specifically look at Yaramoko as a whole and that's the way the contract is structured. So they're not sort of separated out. But mining cost has looked very, very good for us. I mean Q3 mining costs were $93 a tonne, compared to $98 in the previous quarter and $115 for the same quarter last year Q3, 2018.

So it is -- it has been sensitive to the increase in volumes, but there's also been some benefits like with the renegotiation of the mining contract and some other sort of enhancements, where we've seen that. So, we've been happy with that performance on cost and looking to continue to really sort of bite down on those costs and make sure that we maximize our margin. But I think at Bagassi South, in terms of stopes, we had two stopes open at the end of September. And I think, we had five stopes open at the end of October at Zone 55.

Paul Criddle

Hi Tara, it's Paul here. One of the things to note is that the mill in this time. And John [indiscernible] is it really ran particularly hard. So, it's both 55 and Bagassi South hub continuing to sort of match that fairly linear ramp up that we're seeing at mills. So I think, yes, we are mining in old spot then the plan say three months I considered it as Bagassi South are going to continue Bagassi South, but maybe at the moment, so we're pretty happy how both projects are performing from a productivity basis and as John mentioned earlier on a reconciliation basis, we're also happy in that too.

Tara Hassan

That’s great. Thanks guys,

Operator

Geordie Mark with Haywood Securities, your line is open.

Geordie Mark

Thanks for the time. Questions may have come up earlier. So sorry for my repeat if I do. Maybe following on first from Tara's questions online. And certainly, the segue on to -- from using that $93 a tonne from mining costs. Do you see any further sort of cost reduction relating to that renegotiated mining contracts?

Paul Criddle

Look. Yes, George, it's Paul here. We do, following on from -- we produced our outside life of mine this year. Last time we revisited this exercise. We got about 12% in reduction for a much shorter extension than what we are contemplating. So, yes, we do expect that we are able to generate a fairly substantive reduction in -- after indication contrary to this charge, but we've got to get through that. But we're fairly confident we can turn up in something fairly substantive in the next year.

Geordie Mark

Okay, great. And, obviously, the plant is going well at North of 1,400 average per day, I guess, for October. Do you think that's kind of the ceiling there and a sustainable rate? And I guess, it's going to vary what's the mining rate that you're doing?

Paul Criddle

No, it's pretty exciting. So, I think, the project turned into a fairly normal mining project these days with the mine stressed out by the mill going past was normal. Again, it has -- things have advanced a little bit past what the initial design criteria was.

And what's -- I think, there's a thesis evolving that as the project, i.e. both, Bagassi, given that 2019 has been a big development year at Bagassi and in some respects for the 55 producing bigger course and material taken in the mine -- the mill, sorry.

Throughputs have been challenged behind a bigger material, as we move into an environment where it's a more steady state, can be a stoping environment. And I say that particularly Bagassi South. I think the throughputs come up and I think the throughput has come up linearly with that ratio.

So I think that will continue. We've got some pretty clever experts in RMC and are taking gold and some work at the moment. And excitingly that bottleneck, I think, isn't necessarily at the Séguéla. I think it is extending to other things like tailings pumps and sales gains and other things like that. So I think we've got some real opportunities from debottleneck the project that’s outside of the pricing – taking loss in a month.

Geordie Mark

Great, great. And can you remind me what the kind of fixed cost base is there for the plant?

Paul Criddle

At the moment we are about 40 -- it's just under 50% fixed cost into the price.

Geordie Mark

Sorry. I lost you there.

Paul Criddle

Yes. 48%, 49% fixed cost in…

Geordie Mark

Great. Thanks. And maybe over to the other pool. Just maybe further to the question on Yaramoko. Any additional work on the geology to look at, internal geological controls and plans, direction, high-grade shoots within Yaramoko there? And is that helping you to better assess grade distribution within that. I guess, within that plan. And is this dilution grade distribution, et cetera?

Paul Weedon

Yes. Look, it's a really topical point for us right now. The guys underground are doing a remapping exercise for a lot of their stuff. And we're pushing quite hard now on rework majority stuff and marrying that back in with what we're seeing from the mapping itself. So key structures, short-range interval controls, what are the orientations and then how we can project from levels of level.

We're starting to see something coming up it is quite supporting what we saw in the resource modeling process earlier this year, which is really encouraging. But it's also giving us a great grade predictability. Everything that's coming out of this is the fact that the guys are now starting to really pay attention to what's happening on the previous levels, both in terms of the Geotech conditions, as well as the grades themselves and they're now able to increasing degree of confidence project that down to levels below and get ready for what's coming through.

And it kind of makes more sense of the more isolated, but high-graded pools that we've been getting, which previously we've kind of went well, and not really sure what's there. Now we're looking at getting next year we know what's there, we can go out and yes, get something decent out of it. So, in short, yes, we started to push quite hard on that. It's showing some benefits. It's going to be fed back into quarter results and they're great for modeling is showing.

Geordie Mark

Okay, great. Thanks. Maybe, if I can ask one more. Stepping back on more holistic sort of corporate sort of thesis there. Obviously, the acquisition of the asset in Côte d'Ivoire it seems to have been going very well and it seems to be adding value obviously between I guess Monday and now obviously the thesis for the company was to taking more time to integrate the results coming in from the satellites. We can't see much detail on Antenne et cetera, but can you give us some more detail in terms of the geology and how that -- how those I guess visibles are riding you to give you certain confidences delay, the PEA and considerations on what sort of systems they are? And second to that I guess what's the sort of scale you would be looking at for the PEA in terms of throughput et cetera? Thank you.

Paul Criddle

Yes. Look I'll pick up the geology part of it and I'll pass it over to the other Paul for the PEA discussion. So [indiscernible] it broadly is all hosted in the same overall package. Within that, we've got a series of quite broad share zones, very similar mineralization between those shares zones and within those share zones specific with Ancien, we've got drilling now for 200 meters strike length. It's looking really quite sexy through there. These results coming through at the moment. It's looking good. We're seeing more of the same. We've got no sense at the moment just how deep this thing can go. We've drilled down about 100 meters, 100 vertical meters. And we've done a total of 10 holes. So it's a little bit premature to speculate, but it's pretty nice looking deposits so far. With respect to who it's pitched in the PEA. I'll hand you over to Paul on that one.

Paul Weedon

Geordie the way the philosophy to-date as we've talked about a few times and you can see from the Antenna's report. Antenna is a really robust anchor to the project. And then we're taking the philosophy that size for the moment that size the infrastructure plant power and the red caps and the rest of it around that as a starting point and we'll backfill what we should be a sensible mine life and production rate with these other items.

Now, the affected metal is the only [indiscernible] the asset for less than a year. Again we've turned up with half a dozen pretty sexy targets that are coming into a mine plan as we speak.

And so I think it's going to be a bit of a balance as to not rushing, speeding towards what's a very exciting six, seven, eight year target to something that it could be potentially more exciting, but I think if I look at the first half dozen things that Paul and the guys are throwing towards the team to turn the mine plan, you know that they're really solid supplementary items that won't necessarily change the scale of the infrastructure we're contemplating at Antenna, but -- and it's something that's pretty interesting. We'd like the guys to get a bit more of a handle around that before we sort of put a line on the PEA.

Now, I'm certainly taking a pretty broad chasing. But we think we've dialed in the scale of the project around Antenna. But we'd like to get a little bit more meat on the bone, something I don't see in particular before we put a line out of it 100%.

Geordie Mark

Okay. Thanks. So, what to suspect, I guess. Thank you.

Paul Weedon

A little bit. Sorry Geordie.

Operator

This ends our time for questions. Mr. Dorward, I turn the call back over to you.

John Dorward

I'd like to thank everyone for joining the call today. Hopefully, you've got a bit of a flavor for all the excitement that we feel for especially Côte d'Ivoire and the recent sort of operating performance in Yaramoko.

We think we're well-positioned to finish out this year and then also deliver a very interesting 2020. So, if there's any follow-up questions please don't hesitate to address them through either myself or Graeme and we look forward to speaking to you again when we report our year end results. Have a good day. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes Roxgold's 2019 third quarter earnings results conference call. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.