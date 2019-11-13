Starbucks: Don't Make The Same Mistake I Made

A few days ago, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) reported quarterly results, and I think it is time to take a closer look at Starbucks again. I wrote my last article about Starbucks "Patience! Great Buying Opportunity Around The Corner For Starbucks" in June 2018, a few days before the rally started and the stock increased 100% in twelve months and outperformed the S&P 500, which returned 14.6% in the same time frame, in an impressive way. And, even after the recent decline of the stock price, Starbucks would still have returned almost 70% until today (including dividends). Although I published my article a few days before the stock had hit its temporary low, I was too greedy and wanted the stock to drop to the low 40s.

In this article, we start with a short-term perspective and take a look at the fiscal 2019 results. Following that, we take the long-term view and look at the performance of some key metrics during the past decade as well as the long-term growth potential of the company (which is supported by the wide economic moat). We will end with trying to determine the perfect entry point by using technical analysis and looking at some support levels as well as an intrinsic value calculation to determine at what point Starbucks might be undervalued.

Solid Results

On October 30, 2019, Starbucks reported results for its fourth quarter as well as full year 2019. While total net revenue increased 7.2% and Starbucks could report $26.5 billion in annual revenue, operating income increased only 5.0% and diluted GAAP earnings per share decreased even 9.9% to $2.92. Non-GAAP earnings per share were $2.83 and increased 17% compared to the year before.

In the past few years, Starbucks especially focused on China for growth, and revenue from the "International" segment increased 11.5% in 2019, while operating income increased 10.5%. But revenue generated by the "America" segment also increased 9%, while operating income increased 8.5%. In parts, growth stemmed from opening new stores, and in the fourth quarter, Starbucks opened 630 net new stores and has a total of 31,256 stores at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, which reflects a 7% increase over the prior year. While the number of stores increased only 3% YoY in the America segment, the International segment could increase its stores 11% YoY in the fourth quarter.

Aside from a growing number of stores, the second important aspect is the comparable store sales. On a global basis, comparable store sales increased 5% (with a 3% increase in average ticket and a 1% increase in comparable transactions). In the America segment, the comparable store sales also increased 5% while comparable store sales in the International segment increased 3% (with China's comparable store sales increasing 4%). And although Starbucks reported comparable store sales growth as high as 8-10% in several quarters during the past few years, 5% comparable store sales growth is very solid. And especially in the fourth quarter, the US business delivered 6% comparable store sales growth, which is a very positive sign and shows that Starbucks does not only have to rely on the Asia-Pacific region for growth.

The numbers above represent the two most important countries for Starbucks - the United States (because Starbucks generates most of its revenue in the country) and China (because growth expectations are extremely high for the country). Starbucks' own loyalty program - Starbucks Rewards - could also grow the number of its active members 15% year over year to 17.6 million.

In its guidance for 2020, management expects revenue to grow between 6% and 8% in 2020, while operating income growth is expected to be between 8% and 10% in 2020 and earnings per share growth will be between 11% and 13% in 2020 (normalized for full year 2019 tax rate profitability).

Great Long-Term Business Model

But, for us, as long-term investors, it is not only important what results Starbucks could report for 2019 and what guidance management is giving for 2020, but we are rather interested in the long-term performance of the company. And to analyze the long-term performance, we start by looking into the past to see how Starbucks performed during the last decade.

When trying to identify companies with a wide moat, I am looking at several different metrics. One of these metrics is the growth of revenue, earnings per share, and free cash flow. And we are not so much focusing on high growth rates, but rather on stability and consistency of growth over time. While revenue could increase every single year (which is demonstrating consistency), earnings per share as well as free cash flow fluctuated a little more. But EPS also increased every single year aside from 2013. Only free cash flow is behaving choppier and was declining in several years, and in 2014, the company even had to report a negative free cash flow. When looking at average growth numbers during the past decade, we see revenue increasing 10.9% on average every single year, while earnings per share could increase even 32.4% on average and free cash flow increased 30.0% on average during the last decade (we also have to point out that the starting point of 2009 is marking a low point after the financial crisis, and these high growth rates might not be representative for other time frames).

The second set of metrics we are looking at are the different margins - mostly gross margin and operating margin. Gross margin has been pretty stable over time (ignore the drop in 2013) and operating margin could mostly improve during the last decade, and only in the last years, it decreased again. Aside from those two margins, we also look at the return on invested capital as a very important indicator to determine if a company might have a wide economic moat around its business. And although the RoIC was also fluctuating during the last decades (in most years, it was between 25% and 35%), the average RoIC was 25.8%, which is a very impressive number.

A third set of metrics we are looking at are those numbers that describe the company's ability to generate cash - the cash on the balance sheet and the company's debt (as negative counterpart) as well as the cash the company is distributing to its shareholders via share buybacks and dividends. Currently, Starbucks has $11.2 billion in long-term debt and about $2.8 billion in cash and short-term investments and $616 million in long-term investments. When subtracting these amounts that could be used to repay the debt and considering about $4 billion in annual operating income, it would take about two years to repay the outstanding debt, which is acceptable.

While the debt levels are not perfect, we should also not be concerned. And as long as talking about the power to generate cash, we also have to consider the company's dividend and the number of outstanding shares, because both are a way to return cash to the shareholders. First of all, the number of outstanding shares fluctuated during the last decade, but since 2012, the number of outstanding shares is decreasing constantly. Additionally, since 2010, Starbucks is also paying a quarterly dividend and could increase its dividend every single year. During that time, the dividend increased more than 30% on average every single year. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.41 per share, an increase of 14% payable on November 29, 2019. Right now, Starbucks has a dividend yield of 2.01%, and management will target about 50% payout ratio for dividends in the years to come. Starbucks will also continue to repurchase shares and use about one-third of capital for that, which will increase the EPS about 2% annually.

Investing is always about the future, and past numbers can give us valuable hints what we can expect in the years to come, but we also have to take a closer look if and how Starbucks can achieve similar growth rates in the years to come as in the past. First of all, management sees its long-term double-digit EPS growth model still intact, and they expect that EPS will grow more than 10% annually for the foreseeable future. About 7-9% of growth will stem from increasing revenue, and the share buyback program will also increase the earnings per share.

Management itself is very confident it can reach these ambitious goals, and Starbucks currently has three strategic priorities to achieve growth. First of all, it wants to expand its global reach, and in my first article on Starbucks, I tried to model what number of Starbucks stores could be realistic in the different countries (depending on the GDP of a country). Aside from expanding its global reach, Starbucks will continue to concentrate on the United States and China - its two most important markets - and is trying to accelerate growth in these two countries. Finally, Starbucks wants to increase returns (for the business as well as the shareholders).

When discussing the long-term growth potential of Starbucks, the brand name and the resulting wide economic moat of Starbucks play a very important role. According to Interbrand, Starbucks is on the 48th spot of the most valuable brands in the world and could increase its brand value 23% compared to last year. Starbucks is also among the most admired companies in the world.

Retailers or restaurants usually have difficulties to prevent customers from switching to competitors as the business model is easy to duplicate, and almost everybody can offer a cup of coffee. And not only the barriers to entry for new competitors are very low, the switching costs for customers are also very low as you can buy coffee almost everywhere. And while every customer can choose which product to buy again and again with plenty of different options available, human beings are also creatures of habit. The decision process is often led by different factors (we might buy the cheapest product, we might buy the product that is available in a convenient way), but a recognizable brand name helps us to speed up the decision process - or maybe even skip it entirely, and we go to the same place as we went the times before (for example, Starbucks). A recognizable brand name will make us choose only by the name and ignore other factors like price or quality, because the brand name helps us to avoid the decisions process (and as mentioned above: we are creatures of habit).

A reduction of search costs is one of two ways how a brand name can lead to an economic moat for a company. The second way is by increasing the willingness of customers to pay a higher price, and we can clearly state that Starbucks can charge a much higher price than competitors for a similar product. In case of Starbucks, the brand name is not only reducing search costs, but also increasing the willingness to pay a higher price. This will make it difficult for competitors to gain market shares from Starbucks and will lead to pricing power (the ability to raise the price for a cup of coffee again and again without losing customers).

The brand might lead us to ignore the price (Starbucks is certainly not the cheapest), fast availability (long lines at Starbucks), and instead, we will choose the same coffee stores as always, because we know what to expect. And Starbucks managed to associate its brand not only with coffee, but rather with strong feelings and a "life-style" - people sitting in a Starbucks coffee shop are not necessarily sitting there because of the coffee, but due to positive attributes and a feeling they might want to live through again (success, positive atmosphere, drinking coffee among other successful people, etc.).

Starbucks is also quite aware of the importance of its brand name and is especially focusing on building the brand. Management is focusing on the customer experience, which is very important for Starbucks and probably part of the success. Additionally, it is focusing on the coffee of Starbucks, as the brand and reputation won't help if people don't like what they drink (and eat). And finally, management is focusing on its pursuit of doing good and working hard on its reputation to be a fair and social employer.

In addition to opening new stores, there are other potential opportunities to increase revenue with existing stores. In the past, I already compared Starbucks with McDonald's (MCD), which also had to find new ways to keep growing and started serving breakfast or introducing the McDonald's "Drive-In". Starbucks will probably go down a similar road and will get more diversified and not just offer coffee. In July, for example, Starbucks opened the first Starbucks Now store in Beijing, China. The new express store format integrates Starbucks store environment with the company's Mobile Order & Pay technology and Starbucks Delivers into one seamless and convenient experience for customers.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

We mentioned above that management is very confident about its own long-term target of double-digit EPS growth. And I would also be optimistic and see 10% growth as realistic for the years to come. However, we also have to consider that another recession might hit the global economy within the next few quarters, and when looking at the performance of Starbucks during the last recession (the financial crisis), we see that revenue declined only about 6% in 2009. However, operating income declined about 50% in 2008 compared to 2007 and stayed at that low level in 2009 before it could almost triple in 2010 (being much higher than in 2007 again). EPS also declined about 50% in 2008, but could already improve again in 2009 (it was still way below the 2007 number) before earnings per share could more than double in 2010 and were much higher than in 2007.

In our calculation, we assume similar fundamentals for Starbucks as during the last recession. For 2020, we assume that free cash flow will drop 50%, and it will stay at that low level in 2021 before it improves again in 2022 and will be about 25% higher than in 2019. Following that, the free cash flow will grow 10% annually till 2029 and then 6% till perpetuity (I wouldn't use a higher number - even for companies with a very strong moat - as we never know what might happen in the next few decades and above average growth for several decades is really difficult to achieve for any company). Using these numbers, we get an intrinsic value of $92.86 for Starbucks (in my article "Starbucks is getting attractive", which was published in August 2017, I calculated an intrinsic value of $70 for the stock).

Technical Analysis

When trying to find the perfect entry point, technical analysis could also be useful and a great supplement to an intrinsic value calculation. As I already mentioned above, Starbucks reached a temporary low in July 2018, but since then, Starbucks outperformed the overall US stock market in a very impressive way. After the stock traded sideways for several years, the stock finally broke out above the resistance level around $65 (green dotted line) and almost reached $100 in July 2019.

I am aware that a decline back to the breakout level around $65 would reflect a 35% drop from the highs of $100 the stock reached in July 2019, which is unlikely, but possible. In theory, the stock could also drop back to $60. At that level, we find not only the 23% Fibonacci retracement, but the stock would also close the gap, which never got filled after the breakout. It could also be possible for the stock to retrace to the orange dotted trendline, which is currently around $55, but that scenario is rather unlikely. As Starbucks' fundamental business doesn't show much problems right now, it could also be the case that the stock won't even drop to $65.

Conclusion

I missed my chance to invest in Starbucks in July 2018, because I was too greedy and wanted to buy the stock around $40. I was convinced it will drop to that level again despite the long-term potential the stock had back then in a similar way as today. Right now, I don't want to make the same mistake and miss out on Starbucks once again. After the rally between July 2018 and July 2019, a bigger correction would not be unlikely, but the stock is already undervalued a little bit in my opinion, and one could buy Starbucks today. On the other hand, a reasonable margin of safety would be nice, and for a margin of safety of 20% (for example), the stock would have to drop a little lower.

