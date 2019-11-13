4 Positive And 3 Concerning Aspects For Crestwood Equity Partners

Since my last neutral article on Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) in the summer, the stock has returned (3.1%), including distributions. Today, I am standing on my neutral recommendation in CEQP. I see four positive and three negative aspects of CEQP that investors should consider before committing capital to CEQP.

The positive aspects

The company is expecting to slash capital expenses substantially in 2020. EBITDA expanded on a Y/Y basis. Gross and operating margin improved. The gross margin is still well below the seven-year high. Distribution coverage from CFO should be sustainable as soon as the company hits its CAPEX goal.

The concerning aspects

Revenue is slightly lower on a Y/Y basis. Debt/EBITDA is high. The company seems to be fairly valued from a relative valuation perspective.

Revenue and EBITDA

CEQP’s story on revenue and EBITDA looks decent. On the revenue side, the company seems to be going through a stagnation period. Revenue has declined on a YOY basis in Q3 2018 and Q3 2019, respectively. For Q3 2019, the company posted revenue for $824 million, down from $930 million a year ago. Nonetheless, EBITDA soared from $48 million to $105 million over the same period. The primary driver was that CEQP recognized $45.7 million as product costs from related parties in Q3 2018 that was not present in Q3 2019.

Although the gross and operating income margins expanded on a YOY basis, there is not much to get excited about. The gross margin is still well below the seven-year high of 19.1%. The operating income margin is at multi-year highs at 6.5%. Going forward, investors need to pay close attention to how well CEQP manages its expenses. Overall, CEQP is improving on both ends, but there is much work to do left.

Operational Performance

At first glance, CEQP’s operational performance seems to be improving. However, further analysis of the drivers will determine if the improvement is sustainable. The DuPont ROE analysis is a tool to measure a company’s operational performance. The ROE itself only measures the efficiency in which the company produces net income per dollar of shareholders’ equity. However, it does not indicate what the drivers for such efficiency are. Hence, the usefulness of the DuPont summary. The analysis gives an idea about the company’s tax and interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier.

Applying the DuPont ROE formula straight from the textbook is not possible in all cases. The mechanical approach fails when the company reports one-time events such as discontinued operations, asset sales, and impairments. Therefore, I modified the formula slightly to, what I believe, give an accurate picture of the ongoing business. Below are the DuPont ROE formula and the modified DuPont ROE formula.

DuPont ROE formula

Modified ROE formula

If you have read my articles recently, you will notice that I changed my methodology. Previously, I used to look at the ROE of one period and compare it to the same period in the previous year. The current method now considers the trailing twelve-month financial data. The income statement and cash flow statement accounts are added, i.e., the interest expense is the amount that the company paid in the previous four quarters. The balance sheet accounts are averages for the past four quarters. The primary advantage of using the previously mentioned methodology is that it removes any seasonality effects. All amounts are in millions unless ratios or otherwise noted.

CEQP’s ROE is at multi-quarter highs. The company posted a metric of 4.2% in Q3 2019, up from 2.4% in Q2 2019. More impressively, the company is turning around, as CEQP’s ROE was (0.2%) in Q2 2018. Therefore, it is vital to assess what is driving the ROE improvement to determine its sustainability.

The first driver is the tax burden. The metric describes the ratio of EBT from continuing operations that the company keeps as net income from continuing operations after paying for taxes. As the coefficient approaches 1.0, it means that the company is paying a small amount of taxes compared to EBT from continuing operations, which is excellent for investors. Since CEQP is an MLP, the company is a pass-through entity. Therefore, investors expect CEQP to pay little to no taxes. Therefore, the tax burden should approach 1.0. Over the past six quarters, the company’s tax burden has been stable at 1.0, confirming the pass-through status.

The second driver is the interest burden. The coefficient illustrates the ratio of EBIT from continuing operations that the company keeps as EBT from continuing operations after funding the net interest expense. In this case, the higher is better, with a maximum of 1.0. While CEQP is not out of the woods yet regarding the interest burden, the company is making vast improvements, primarily driven by increasing operating income. The interest burden jumped from 0.3 in Q2 2019 to 0.5 in Q3 2019. More impressively, the interest burden was at (0.1) in Q2 2018.

The third driver is the operating income margin, which tells the percentage of revenue that the company transforms into operating income. The higher the metric, the more efficient the company is at containing costs. The story is positive for CEQP regarding the operating income margin, as the parameter has improved from 4.8% to 6.4% on a Q/Q basis, and from 2.6% to 6.4% on a Y/Y basis. Nonetheless, the company should continue focusing on reducing operating expenses to expand the operating income margin.

Another driver is the asset turnover. The efficiency ratio measures how many dollars of revenue the company generates per dollar of asset, and higher is better in this case. The story looks slightly bearish for CEQP regarding asset turnover. The metric declined from 1.0 in Q3 2018 to 0.7 in Q3 2019. In other words, the company generates $0.70 per dollar of assets.

The last driver is the equity multiplier, which is a form of financial leverage. The coefficient takes into consideration current and long-term liabilities. A factor above 3.0 raises questions about debt sustainability. When the factor surpasses 5.0, the company is highly overleveraged. CEQP’s total leverage has increased slightly from 2.0 in Q3 2018 to 2.2 in Q3 2019, which is not concerning.

In brief, CEQP’s operational performance improved primarily due to expanding interest burden and increasing operating income margin, which is excellent news for investors.

Long-Term Debt Sustainability

The interest coverage ratio and the debt-to-equity ratios provide hints about the company’s long-term debt sustainability. The former tells if the company can cover the interest expense from operating income. A ratio below 1.5 is dangerous, and a ratio below 1.0 requires immediate attention. The later coefficient describes the company’s leverage level from the long-term debt perspective.

The story on the interest coverage ratio is improving, but the company has room for improvement. The ICR rose from 1.5 to 1.8 on a Q/Q basis, and from 1.1 to 1.8 on a Y/Y basis, primarily driven by increasing operating income. Nonetheless, CEQP must generate above $300 million in operating income to have an ICR close to 3.0, which is considered safe.

The long-term debt level is sustainable compared to the shareholders’ equity. CEQP’s financial leverage has increased slightly from 0.7 in Q3 2018 to 0.9 in Q3 2019, primarily driven by an increase in long-term debt, partially offset by a slight increase in shareholders’ equity.

The long-term debt/EBITDA ratio is worrisome. Although it declined from 5.8 in Q2 2019 to 5.3 in Q3 2019, it is imperative that EBITDA increases so that the debt/EBITDA falls below the dangerous level of 5.0. Going forward, investors must pay attention to the metric in hopes that it continues to decline. Robert Phillips, President and CEO, mentioned in the Q3 2019 earnings call that the company aims at having a leverage ratio below 4.0 in 2020.

Overall, the long-term debt is sustainable, and the interest coverage ratio is improving. Nonetheless, the company should aim at increasing EBITDA so that the debt/EBITDA ratio declines.

Distribution Sustainability

The distribution coverage ratios calculated from the net income and cash flow from operations provide color on the distribution sustainability. The former tells if the company can cover the distributions from net income. The latter illustrates if the company can cover capital expenses and distributions from the cash flow from operations.

From the net income perspective, the story looks bullish. Since net income has soared in 2019, the company funds the distributions with ease. The company posted a DCR from the net income of 1.3 in Q3 2019, up from 1.2 in Q2 2019. More importantly, the ratio improved substantially on a Y/Y basis, as the company posted a net loss of $131 million in Q3 2018.

From the cash flow from the operations perspective, the story looks bearish. For the last four quarters of Q3 2019, the company posted CFO of $331 million. Meanwhile, the capital expenses and distributions amounted to $447 million and $232 million, respectively.

On a positive note, Robert mentioned in the earnings call that the company is aiming at posting capital expenses between $100 million and $150 million in 2020, primarily allocated to Bakken and Powder River. If management achieves its goal, cash flow from operations will entirely fund the distributions, given all else remains unchanged.

We are expecting right now to decrease capital spending to a range of $100 million to $150 million a year in 2020, that compares to about $425 million of $475 million in 2019.

Relative Valuation

Valuing a company through EV/EBITDA has several advantages. For instance, the enterprise value is based on market prices. Also, the company’s corporate structure does not influence the ratio. Moreover, the metric eliminates the effect of depreciation and amortization. P/E and P/B are also two commonly used metrics for relative valuation. However, the major drawbacks are that companies can post net losses and that balance sheets rarely reflect the real economic value of the assets.

From a relative valuation perspective, CEQP seems fairly valued. CEQP’s EV/EBITDA on a trailing twelve-month basis is 7.67, compared to a median of 7.85. From a forward-looking basis, CEQP’s EV/EBITDA is 8.64, compared to an industry median of 8.70. Therefore, it seems that investing in CEQP is not a bargain at the moment.

The takeaway

CEQP has some positive aspects, but it is also battling through declining revenue. Also, CEQP’s debt/EBITDA is high. Moreover, the company seems to be fairly valued from a relative valuation perspective. Nonetheless, I will continue paying close attention to CEQP, particularly regarding CAPEX. As soon as there is evidence that the company is achieving its target of slashing capital expenditures, I will revalue for a possible upgrade in the rating.

