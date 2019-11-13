BP Midstream Partners: Stronger Than A Typical MLP

Introduction

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) is a newer player in the midstream MLP space, offered by BP (BP) in late 2017. Its assets consist of refinery-linked pipelines in the Midwest and upstream-connected pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico which are a mix of operated and equity-owned assets. The partnership has steadily grown income and distributions since its IPO even while maintaining a conservative distribution policy, with a coverage ratio of 1.25. Unlike many MLPs, distributions are also covered by the standard definition of free cash flow, or operating cash flow minus total capex. BPMP is also more conservatively financed than most MLPs, with net debt/EBITDA around 2, and interest coverage (operating and equity income/net interest expense) greater than 12. The partnership is taking advantage of low current interest rates using floating rate debt. With $92.4 million of cash on the balance sheet, the partnership is in a position to self-finance an acquisition without debt or equity issuance.

With a well-covered distribution around 9% yield and the capacity to increase this payout in the mid-teens percentage rate next year, BPMP is a buy at current levels. The low level of analyst coverage and the market's general distaste for midstream MLPs seem to be driving the share price more than any fundamentals. While there may be a few upstream concerns concerning Canadian crude, they are outweighed by the opportunities both there and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Strong Operations With Growth Potential

BPMP's "onshore" pipelines were the standout performer in the third quarter with record throughput on the BP2 line. BP2 connects the Enbridge (ENB) system to BP's Whiting Refinery in Northwest Indiana to deliver heavy Canadian crude. Throughput on the Gulf of Mexico pipelines was lower than 2Q due to shutdown impacts from Hurricane Barry. The pipelines were restarted with no damage. Compared to a year ago, throughput in the Gulf is up inorganically with the acquisition of the Ursa pipeline interest.

Source: BPMP 3Q Results Slides

Looking forward, there are several growth opportunities available. Two of them are related to Enbridge, BPMP's upstream supplier in the Midwest. First, Enbridge is working to debottleneck its mainline which feeds Canadian crude into BP2. Enbridge expects the improvements to be in service later this year and expand mainline capacity by 85 mbpd. This should provide a few thousand bpd more supply into BP2 for Whiting.

Source: Enbridge Investor Community Presentation

Second, Enbridge is working with regulators to allow shippers priority access for contracted volume. Under the current system, shippers must nominate the volume they want shipped each month and all shippers are subject to proration if the total nominated volume exceeds the pipeline capacity. This often happens, resulting in shippers including BP not getting all the volume they want. With priority access BP can contract with Enbridge for a specified volume for a long term, enabling BP to receive shipments closer to Whiting Refinery's max capacity to run Canadian crude. This would result in higher volumes through BP2 as well, with more revenue for BPMP. With higher crude runs at Whiting, refined product output will also increase, meaning potentially more throughput for BPMP's River Rouge pipeline or the opportunity for a dropdown of another product pipeline out of Whiting.

Source: Enbridge 2018 Investor Day Liquid Pipelines Slides

In the Gulf of Mexico, increasing throughput at the Mars oil field provides BPMP the opportunity to participate in expansion of the Mars pipeline. BPMP owns a 28.5% interest in this pipeline, with operator Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) owning the rest. This opportunity was discussed on the earnings call today, with management expectation that BPMP's share of the project could be covered by existing cash on hand. BPMP is looking at a hopper of other growth projects and plans to discuss them further with next quarter's results.

Source: BPMP Asset Summary

Strong Distribution Coverage And Growth

BPMP has one of the best coverage ratios in the midstream MLP space. Cash Available for Distribution in 3Q was $45 million, up 5% sequentially and 32% from last year. Distribution coverage is 1.25. This has strengthened from 1.17 last year and 1.24 year-to-date.

Source: BPMP 3Q Results Slides

For full year 2019, the partnership is forecasting it will come in at the top end of its forecast for distributable cash, or $175 million. Given the $127.6 million distributable cash year to date, that implies a 4Q forecast of $47.4 million distributable cash. Maintaining a similar coverage ratio, I would predict a 4Q distribution of $0.3534, which is in-line with the partnership's goal to grow distributions in the mid-teens year-on-year.

Source: BPMP 3Q Results Slides

More importantly, distributions are covered by the standard definition of free cash flow, and not just MLP distributable cash flow. With a significant amount of equity-owned assets relative to fully-owned, capex requirements for BPMP are low at under $1 million YTD. Cash on the balance sheet has increased from $56.97 million at the start of 2019 to $92.41 million at the end of the third quarter with no change in debt.

Gross debt stayed constant at $468 million, which is around 2.2 times expected 2019 EBITDA. Subtracting cash to get net debt of $375.6 million, net debt/EBITDA is only 1.7 times. Operating plus equity income of $54.2 million in 3Q covered interest expense of $3.78 million over 14 times. BPMP pays a low interest rate of 3-month LIBOR + 0.85%, which worked out to around 3.2% YTD. The partnership is advantaged if interest rates stay low, but will still be well-covered compared to peers if rates increase.

BPMP's 9% distribution yield looks safe based on coverage and debt levels.

Risks

The partnership does have a few risks which are hard to quantify, as they depend on politics. Of course there are the generic fears of a Democratic administration's hostility to all things fossil fuels and pipelines in particular. However there is one specific example worth highlighting. Expansion of Enbridge's Line 3 is completed within Canada but is encountering permitting delays in Minnesota. Enbridge resolved most of its issues with the Minnesota Supreme Court but was required to resubmit permits on one issue. This has held up the in-service date for Line 3. It is important to note that Line 3 carries predominantly light and medium Canadian crude, not the heavy crude favored by Whiting Refinery. Heavy crude is shipped on Enbridge's mainline, or Line 1. Still, Lines 1 and 3 follow the same path through Minnesota, and Line 1 permitting could be subject to the same resistance during future upgrade or replacement projects. This would impact throughput on BPMP's BP2 line.

Source: Enbridge Investor Community Presentation

Enbridge is also considering reversing its Southern Lights pipeline which takes condensate back to Canada from US refiners. This could force BPMP to find another use for its Diamondback pipeline which feeds into Southern Lights from Whiting.

Source: Enbridge Investor Community Presentation

Conclusion

BP Midstream Partners has been punished by the market along with most MLPs and now yields around 9%. The yield looks safe however, considering strong coverage ratios and low leverage. The partnership even has enough cash on its balance sheet to acquire additional assets without a new debt or equity issuance. Opportunities for expansion exist in increasing Canadian crude flows into Whiting Refinery and in growing Mars crude production in the Gulf of Mexico. Investors should consider possible future changes in government attitude toward pipeline operators, however at this point in time concerns are too nebulous and hard to quantify. BPMP offers one of the safer high-yield distributions in the MLP space and I remain bullish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPMP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.