Markel To Acquire VSC For Growing Life Safety Business

VSC provides a range of fire and life safety protection services in nine U.S. states.

Markel said it will acquire VSC for an undisclosed sum.

Markel (MKL) announced it has agreed to acquire VSC Fire & Security for an undisclosed amount.

VSC operates as a provider of fire sprinklers, fire alarm, security, life safety and low voltage systems services.

With the deal, MKL gains a well-known brand in the growing industry of life safety protection.

Ashland, Virginia-based VSC was founded in 1958 to provide inspection, service and installation solutions for fire suppression, fire sprinkler, fire alarm, security, life safety and low voltage systems.

Management is headed by CEO Michael Meehan, who has been with the firm since 2017.

Company partners or major customers include:

NASA

Beau Rivage Resort

DuPont

Bozzuto Construction

According to a market research report by Allied Market Research, the global automatic fire sprinkler system manufacturing industry reached total revenue of $575 million in 2016 and is expected to grow to $1.1 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 10.6% between 2017 and 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth is the rapid expansion in the domestic construction markets and continued technological improvements and rise in awareness of fire safety options.

North America represents the largest region in terms of demand for automatic fire sprinklers, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

Major vendors that provide fire sprinkler system solutions include:

Johnson Controls (JCI)

APi Group

Cosco Fire Protection

Tyco International

Adams Fire Protection

Vfp Fire Systems

American Fire Technologies

Viking Group

Kaufman Fire Protection Systems

Grundfos

Source: Sentieo

MKL didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019 Markel had unrestricted cash and equivalents of $2.7 billion and total liabilities (ex-unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses) of $11.8 billion of which long-term debt was $3.9 billion.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was $632.5 million.

In the past 12 months, MKL’s stock price has risen 3.6% vs. the U.S. Insurance industry’s growth of 14.7% and the overall U.S. market’s rise of 12.8%, as the chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Earnings surprises have been positive in eight of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in 2019 earnings calls (yellow line below) has been relatively flat while that of management (blue line) has increased, as this linguistic analysis shows here:

Source: Sentieo

MKL is acquiring VSC for its more than 60-year operating history in fire protection products and services.

As Markel Co-CEO Tom Gayner stated in the deal announcement,

VSC provides solutions that help minimize damage if something bad happens—a concept we've learned a lot about over our 89 years in the insurance industry. There is no substitute for the high-quality, high-integrity work Michael and his team do, and when it comes to that work, I think we'll need more of it, rather than less, in the future.

So, the deal for VSC makes sense for an insurance company betting on increased demand for life safety protection products and related monitoring services.

Given the industry outlook from third-party researchers, I tend to agree.

While we don’t know how much Markel paid for VSC, it likely acquired it at a reasonable price due to the Giles family probably seeking to cash out of the firm while placing it in the hands of a deep-pocketed Markel.

