Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc. (INGXF) CEO Michel Letellier on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc. (OTCPK:INGXF)

Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call

November 13, 2019 02:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Karine Vachon - Director, Communications

Jean-François Neault – Chief Financial Officer

Michel Letellier - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Conference Call Participants

Hassaan Khan - National Bank Financial

Nelson Ng - RBC Capital Markets

Sean Steuart - TD securities

Mark Jarvi - CIBC Capital Markets

Karine Vachon

Thank you. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I would like to specify that this conference will be held in English. Members of the media are invited to ask their questions by phone after this call. A presentation supporting today's discussion is available as we speak on the homepage of our website at www.innergex.com.

During this call, we will reference financial measures that are not recognized according to International Financial Reporting Standards. Please refer to the non-IFRS measures section of the MD&A for more information. Our speakers today will be Mr. Jean-François Neault, Chief Financial Officer, who will present Q3 results; and Mr. Michel Letellier, the President and Chief Executive Officer, who will review our Q3 operational highlights and Q4 priorities.

And I'll hand over the conference to Mr. Neault.

Jean-François Neault

Thank you, Karine. Hello, everyone. I am proud to report strong results again this quarter with production, revenues and adjusted EBITDA up by 35%, 23% and 28%, respectively.

Before going further, I'd like to stress that all 2018 amounts mentioned were restated to be comparable with 2019, given that we are reporting on a continued operations basis, which excludes HS Orka results.

In the third quarter, our Foard City wind project reached commercial operation. Concurrent with the tax equity financing, we reassess our assumption with the more conservative view to take into consideration transmission congestion in the region. In the third quarter, we also sold energy from our Phoebe solar project for which commissioning is expected this month.

Our proportionate results, which include our share of joint ventures and associates also increased significantly. Production Proportionate grew 30% in the quarter to 2,149 gigawatt hours. Revenues Proportionate almost $180 million, a 19% increase, and adjusted EBITDA Proportionate grew 24% at $136 million. For the nine-month period, Production Proportionate, Revenues Proportionate and adjusted EBITDA Proportionate increased by 28%, 23% and 22%, respectively.

On Slide 8, for the quarter, Production improved mainly due to the increase of 296 gigawatt hours in the wind segment caused by the acquisition of the remaining interest in the 5 Cartier Wind Farms, higher production in France and the commissioning of the Foard City wind project. The solar segment also recorded an increase, mainly attributable to the ramp-up of sales at the Phoebe solar project.

Continuing to Slide 9, quarterly revenues reached $143 million due mainly to the Cartier acquisition and higher revenues from the wind facility in France, along with the energy sold by the Phoebe solar project.

Now, if we look at the adjusted EBITDA, we can see an increase of 28% over last year of $107 million, mainly due to the same reason as for revenue. When adding our share of joint ventures and associates, on Slide 11, our adjusted EBITDA Proportionate is $136 million, a $26 million increase over the same quarter last year. Higher contribution from the BC facilities and the addition of Energia Llaima, more than offset the lower revenues at our wind facilities and segments.

On the next page, change in the financial position items stem mainly from the sale of HS Orka and the additional construction activities at Ford and CB. As shown on the next slide, our free cash flow, which includes HS Orka, since we are reporting on the trailing 12 months basis, increased by $2 million to $100.5 million. Our payout ratio changed negatively at 93% compared to 87% a year ago.

On Slide 14, we announced during the quarter the redemption of our 4.25% convertible debenture that was completed on October 8, 2019. We also completed a debenture offering of $125 million to which was added an over-allotment option of $18.75 million. Proceeds of the offering were used to redeem the 4.25% debenture, and the remaining portion was used to repay corporate indebtedness.

On that note, I will give the floor to Michel for the operational review of the past quarter. Michel?

Michel Letellier

Thank you, Jean-François. Good afternoon everybody. We're sorry if the sound is not that good. We are in Texas. We just visited our Phoebe project with the Board of Director, very, very proud to see this achievement. The construction team has focused during the Q3 to finalize the construction, although, we have not declared COD. Just in mind, it’s little bit more of a technical match with the financial close of the tax equity. But the project has been generating full capacity since the beginning of September. So very proud of the construction team, and all the other people involved in this big project.

For the time being, just as a reminder, Phoebe is the biggest solar plant in Texas. So pretty impressive to see these panel all over the landslide. So construction also was very active in Foard City. As you’ve seen we have completed the COD of Foard City. And glad to report also that usually after a few weeks or it takes a few weeks – a few months to make sure that all the little bugs are being cleared during the COD period and after that. But in this case, the team were reporting that actually very little downtime were recorded and the teams have performed very well in terms of putting these machine up to full production. And actually the month of October has produced 120% over budget versus the long-term average, so kind of interesting to see that this project is producing at full capacity since the inception of the COD and without much of a bug, so quite pleased with that as well.

In terms of construction, also, we have initiated the early replacement and supply of first material in Innavik. We have an interesting set up over there where we have a – well, the contractor bought a boat, big towboat to bring the material from the lower James Bay up to the top of the Hudson Bay. So this way, we have now a system where we can bring the material on road at the lower end of the James Bay and bring by the sea our materials. So this is a very clever way to make sure that we will be supplying the construction sites during the summer period at the peak of the construction. So pretty happy to have this initiative from our contractor to make sure that we will be able to have a continuous supply to construct this project in the North.

Also in the Government/Construction, we have initiated a lot of discussions in Hillcrest. We have signed a limited notice to proceed with a contractor to start construction as early as January. All the other aspects of finalizing the construction permits are in on their way. And also PPA negotiation is very, very advanced. We are very hopeful to be able to announce it just before the year end. So actually, Hillcrest should be fully in construction at early Q1 in 2020. Quite proud of that, that's a 200-megawatt solar project in Ohio.

Now if we switch to the development section, the team were also pretty busy. If you remember, we have this strategy of deploying solar panels that we have bought in order to prequalify, thank you Jean-François, for full ITC, for the next few years. So the idea to just to -- for you to – we have a little reminder is that the idea is to do deploy anywhere between 500 to 700 megawatts of new solar project. We have now a full control on one Texas site. We have a couple more in quite advanced negotiation with land control in Texas. And we also want to have five to six projects in the Pennsylvania, Ohio area to diversify our development and market exposure in the United States. So on that front, quite happy to see those projects being developed. We'll talk about it in the next few quarters to keep you update on that advancement.

Still in the solar in the U.S., but a little bit further, we have also advanced our wind project in there, but we also have been busy in answering the RFP in Hawaii. I’d like to report that we have submitted four projects on tree Island. Usually, I don't describe more because this is the first wave of the RFP. Preferred proponent will be selected before the year-end, and they will have a second chance to reopen the bid for the first quarter of 2020. So we will not comment more on these projects since they are still in competition with many others in Hawaii.

France has been busy as well. You might have read about Vent d'Est. It's an interesting venture that we have done with very experienced people in the industry in France. It's not a big transaction in a sense that we are hoping to have, perhaps five or six projects totaling anywhere between 100 and 150 megawatts to be locked in the next five years. The earliest possible projects should be seen between two to three years being available for permitting, and available to put into RFP or to take the contract for difference in France. And our own portfolio is advancing well. The strategy is to have two to three, at least two projects per year, starting in 2021-2022 to be in construction. So the team in France is advancing quite well on that matter.

Now if we look in Canada, there's Saskatchewan that has announced its RFP. So we'll get ready. We have a few projects where we can put in the RFP. So it will be, of course, competitive, but we have a few projects that seem to be competitive enough. So we will be participating in Saskatchewan in next year.

If we go back to Chile, working hard on Frontera. We are now negotiating with the contractor and the turbine supplier trying to make sure that we can get the most interesting offer from these folks, advancing also on the financing of Frontera. But, of course, what's happening in Chile is putting everybody little bit on hold just to make sure that things will evolve in the right way. So we are working for everybody, but we're cautious in looking, or I would say, staying – I have a hard time saying it in English, but we're just concerned, but positively -- but stay positive on the fact that the policy over there should ease, and the President of Chile has just announced that he has now offered to change the constitution. So everybody is a little bit on TVs, in French, we could say on the lookout we see what would be the outcome of this. So still positive about Chile, but just want to make sure that the things are going to cool down in the right direction before committing more to – for construction on Frontera. We have a good window of opportunities to start construction at the early fall next year.

So that would be the general aspect of the development, always on the lookout for good acquisitions that could be accretive to our cash flow and would strengthen our position in our different markets.

So on this, we will open the floor for questioning.

Hassaan Khan

Hi there. I am calling on behalf of Rupert. With the El Canelo project currently in the process of a redesign, can we get some color on what to expect for the project on a forward-looking basis?

Michel Letellier

I'm sorry. The line is a little bit difficult. Could you speak a little bit louder? We haven't heard the question well.

Hassaan Khan

I’ll give one more shot. My question is on the El Canelo project, which I believe is currently in the process of a redesign, can we get some color for the project going forward?

Michel Letellier

This one is a 10-megawatt hydro facility. Not sure that we’re going -- we're concentrating our effort on Frontera for the time being. Canelo, we would have still a lot of time to review it in terms of permitting, but I would say that for the time being we would be focusing on Frontera.

Hassaan Khan

All right. And are you guys still considering a sell-down of Phoebe upon completion of construction? And any other comments on potential other sell-downs?

Michel Letellier

We are always trying to, I would say, enhance any financial engineering. So the teams are looking into this possibility given the maturity of Phoebe, but it’s not a first priority for the time being. But we're always considering recycling some capital and making sure that we create value by doing so.

Great. Thanks. I hope it’s sunny. How are you all?

Michel Letellier

Yeah. It was cold and windy.

Nelson Ng

Wrong location for the window, right? My first question relates to your developments in France. You mentioned you are kind of 5-year targets and plans. I was just wondering whether like after your agreement with, I guess, it’s called east wind. Like what are your expectations in terms of bidding into the French, I guess, wind or solar RFPs? Has that pushed a lot of -- or pushed any projects forward in terms of your -- what do you expect to bid into the next RFPs?

Michel Letellier

It’s -- that will help, I would say, strengthen the amount of project that we will have, but they don't have project ready to build, right now. So that's why I said that, probably, the earliest one from the Vent d­Est should be between 2.5 years to 3 years before we can bid them. But, from ours part, we think that by the end of 2020, we should have at least one project we could bid into RFP end. After that, we are hoping to have between two and three projects every year available to be submitted and bid. So it took a bit of time to start the bank to initiate the total portfolio. As you know, France takes about five years to develop a project. So we have been added for the last 3.5 year or so, and hence, we're getting now very close to start harvesting the amount of early investment that we’ve done in the market. Although there is a little one that is actually ready to build, it's an expansion of our existing [indiscernible] project. We are expanding this project by adding three machines, so it’s not a big project, but it’s the first that have gone through the permitting process. So we should be able to start construction somewhere next year on that small one, that's about 6.5 MW to 7 MW. But it’s the first, so it’s -- we have to start somewhere. I'm happy to state that the pipeline in France is starting to produce project ready to build.

Nelson Ng

Just to clarify on that last project, the small expansion, would you have to bid that into an RFP in order to get a contract before you start construction?

Michel Letellier

This one is a small one. It’s less than six turbines. So we can get the PPA for the difference. So it’s -- you don't have to bid it in the RFP. So as soon as we have all the permits in hand, then we have to submit the project, and ADF would have now a price action. I can’t remember that the exact price, but it’s something close to 70 [indiscernible] for each kilowatt power or about.

Nelson Ng

Okay.

Michel Letellier

I don't know the exact number, but it’s the equivalent of about EUR0.07.

Nelson Ng

EUR0.07, right?

Michel Letellier

Yeah. It's EUR70 per megawatt hour or [indiscernible] kilowatt hour.

Nelson Ng

Okay. Got it. And then just moving on to Foard City, I'm just looking at the revised forecast in terms of revenues and EBITDA. I think the latest revenue forecast assumes roughly, I realized, price of about $15 per megawatt hour down from about putting like $16.7. And then, I think the implied operating costs increased by about $3 million. So could you just give a bit more color in terms of the reduced realized price, I presume, that's manages due to congestion, but then also the increase in the implied OpEx costs by roughly $3 million?

Michel Letellier

Yeah. Jean-François, I will pop up my answer. But the revenue – yes, the revenue is in line with little bit more conservative view on the Q3 congestion. This is, of course, something that will be fluctuate in time. We're hopeful that the aircraft system will be upgraded, also, the transmission system will be upgraded. But of course, Texas is very popular for -- as a state to implement wind and solar, and so sometimes you get to have a little bit of overbuilt in certain area before they get to be upgraded, so yes, for the review. For the expenses, there's a few little items that have been moving around. But the main -- the main was the property tax that was when we issued the first guidance, it was based on a cash basis, and we had the holiday of few, well, I guess.

Jean-François Neault

It was on a basis and it’s one of the first 12 months following the closure whereas right now we provide guidance on an average of the first five years. So you're right Michel. So the main element here will be is the property tax.

Michel Letellier

Yeah, which is close to about $3 million and then …

Jean-François Neault

A $1.5 million on an average for the first five years. So this – and then additional assumption will revise another operational cost.

Michel Letellier

So we should have, I guess, forecasted that the initiated guidance. So that's why it seems to be a bigger difference, but it's a one-time adjustment with the property tax.

Jean-François Neault

Yes.

Thanks. Good afternoon. Just following up on Nelson's question, you also had smaller negative revisions to contribution from Phoebe. Similar factors at play there. Any context you can provide there?

Michel Letellier

Yes. The revenue were mainly a reflection of the more conservative view on congestion.

Sean Stewart

Okay. And Shannon and Flat Top contributions were weak this quarter. Any details you can provide there, and presuming some of that is non-recurring?

Jean-François Neault

The generation was good, but it's all related to the average revenue per megawatt hour generated. So it stands for the highly volatile season we had on the price of energy down in Texas. So that is the main reason of having less performing results at Shannon and Flat Top.

Michel Letellier

If you remember, the market was very, very volatile in terms of pricing this summer and sometimes the price was high and wind was low, and hence we had to buy energy on the spot, and they were quite expensive. But we're working now with a firm to try to be a little bit more proactive and to be ahead of trading. So to minimize these big swing, and we are also investigating some kind of a hedge to basically buy some exposure to the big new market into the peaking markets to basically acquire some kind of a hedge or an insurance on those wild swing to minimize any future exposure. So to answer your question it’s -- we're hoping to see that as one-off giving the fact that we will be trying to mitigate by derivatives and being proactive on the head trading to basically minimize these exposures.

I wondered go back to Foard City and the congestion issues. What would be the expectation of how long it'll take before some of that clears out in the last couple of years? And have you seen those hits in the projects in Texas do you guys think about maybe taking some of your capital out of that project if the returns aren't really going to take a hurdle anymore?

Michel Letellier

Well, PDC [ph] has brought a lot of wind in Texas. So by the time it takes to rebalance the transportation system, it can take two, three years, four years, something like that. So it’s difficult to predict, right, because it’s a matter of basically input and also capital expenditure to be put in place, so difficult to be quite sure. So that's why we -- when we say we've been a little bit conservative. When we do the practically closing, we only take a few forecasts from different experts in the field and, of course, we have to make some judgment call as well. So we hope we've been conservative in that guidance. As your second point in saying that you want to diversify from Texas, at some point in time, yes. And they were -- the first question about recycling some of our capital in Phoebe and perhaps on Foard City. So we are, of course, taking that in consideration, especially, if we also are successful in developing more projects in Texas in greenfield. So the idea would be to kind of recycle that capital and hopefully create value when we do our own greenfield projects.

Mark Jarvi

Okay. And the news is first, Jean-François, but maybe can you explain the – in the free cash flow reconciliation there’s just income tax paid on intercompany loan. Can you just maybe walk us through how that flows through in cash?

Jean-François Neault

Yeah. This is in relation to the Phoebe and [indiscernible] we announced in Q2, and now we needed to give the pre-deposit on the fact that will be -- to be paid on first quarter of 2020. But this is an in and out in our payout ratio, so it’s not bad because in our tax line, we have paid this – during tax, and then we added back in relation to the Phoebe equity contribution of the project. So we don't consider this as being cash to impact on operations, so that's why we added back.

Mark Jarvi

Okay. And then, Jean, you talked a little bit about the civil unrest in Chile, just curious of its impact at all your current business, and then maybe just if you thoughts maybe what it kind of impacts on Frontera? Is it just people pre-occupied and can’t -- is it bank financing? Is it contracting or sort of how does that you’re planned or how you want to advance Frontera in the next couple of quarters?

Jean-François Neault

Well, for the time being, we are not slowing down in Frontera, but, of course, if for some reason that the situation worsened, financing can be an issue. So we don't want to create ourselves little bit an obligation and too much equity, and then be stuck with the situation where bank wouldn’t follow up. But, like I said, I'm still positive. I was there on the – it’s just happened that I was visiting our facility and offices. I landed on Saturday morning of the beginning of the crisis. So I was there and witnessed a little bit of what was happening. But I was plan also to be able to exchange with a lot of business individuals and some politics, also people. And I think that in general the Chili population is, of course, I wouldn’t say, are very much related to create -- I'm sorry, for the disturbance, to create a new social contract with the Government. But what I saw also is that the elite over there are not against it. They are concern. And of course, anybody get that has at the end of the day a bigger tax payment is not happy. But I think that, in general, the business leader understand that it’s time to renegotiate the social benefits with the populace, in general. So that's why I'm quite hopeful that the situation will end up being solved in the next few months. And to some degree, to the second part, the contractor we're negotiating with local contractor, and to some degree that provided us a little bit more flexibility to negotiate with them because some of the activities or construction activities are going down to some sort. I mean, the price of copper is not going through the roof. So there is less activity in the mining sector. So it’s perhaps a good window for us to negotiate a very good construction contracting and reduce a little bit the total cost of the project.

Mark Jarvi

And my last question would be on the Hillcrest, just curious again if you guys would be in a position with construction activities starting up and limited notice pursued to still capture the full 30% of the ITC that project?

Michel Letellier

Yes definitely, because we already have also bought the first solar project. And yeah, this Hillcrest is fully, 100% ITC approved. Yes.

Jean-François Neault

All right. So thank you very much everybody. And we'll see you in a few months. Thank you.

