Trump Endangers Trade Deal, Honey Badger Market Don't Care, So Let's Shopify MongoDB And ServiceNow

The Market Takes Trump in Stride

Trump's speech yesterday was bellicose and threatening. If this was 2 months ago, it would have cratered the market. He threatened to raise tariffs if there was no agreement, and by stating that "if there was no agreement," it meant that Phase 1 was not baked into the cake. Remember when the deal was announced with great fanfare? All it needed, and I am quoting the "dealmaker-in-chief" was that the agreement needed to be "papered".

What did the market do? Surprisingly or actually not (at least to this observer) it closed flat yesterday, and after weakness this morning coming in from Europe and Asia influencing our futures, the market is continuing higher. There are two theories:

Theory 1: Trump is just being Trump, the Chinese are dithering and stalling. They want some good faith reduction in current tariffs and not just rescinding the next tranche of tariffs on December 15.

The White House is divided into 2 factions. Those who want to get any kind of deal on the books and then do the heavy lifting into next year at the height of the election campaign. They want a win now.

The other faction is the trade war hawks that don't care if the stock market sells off and argues that Phase 1 is the most important step. In this theory, logic will win out, and there will be a deal no matter what because both sides need it.

The market is wisely discounting that a deal will happen by looking through the current static to see a positive end result.

Theory 2: The market is bored with the whole thing by now. In the teeth of this scare, the US is doing just fine, and the consumer is rocking.

In this scenario, the market is contrarian in that international corporations have had years moving what they can move out of China, and now the additional tariff costs will be borne by a combination of the consumer and product mix. In this logical argument, the market participants make note of the fact that the world is recovering from the change in trade flows and the US is growing at a 2% rate. This is where many economists say is the US trend anyway.

If China and the US walk away from each other, the market dips 3%, consolidates its gains, and then moves higher like it's doing already. Powell has committed to NEVER raising rates ever again, or at least that is what it sounded like this morning. Employment has been below 4% going into the second year. Workers, while not plentiful, are coming into the workforce. Corporate profits are predicted to grow between 6% and 9% in 2020. Goldilocks!

It should surprise no one that I ascribe to "Theory 2". The market is just jaded and has moved on; it has discounted the effects of tariffs, and there has been no hint of inflation, and no hint of the consumer not powering ahead. In fact, I think that if the trade deal does come through, the market goes that much higher.

In "Theory 1", the market has already decided that the trade deal is happening and the only reason for this rally is that the trade deal will happen. When the deal is announced, the market will sell on the news. I am sure you have heard that the market is a "discounting mechanism"; the key is figuring out what the market has already discounted.

Bottom line? The market is rolling like a runaway train; we are going way higher. That doesn't mean we don't get a 3% dip here and there, but this week was the week that I thought we'd get a little static, and... nothing.

Proof of my assertion? At the time of this writing, it has been announced that the negotiation has hit a snag over agriculture purchases. The indexes went flat; in the olden days, the indexes would be down 7% in a snap. We are now right back to where we were. Any questions?

The Acquisition Dance Continues

The health of the market continues to be proved by the constant announcement of deals. We see private equity trying to jump in now while the funding is plentiful and stock prices are CHEAP. That's right, private equity are looking to pick the bottom and sell the high. Going after Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and now this announcement about Tech Data (TECD) tells me that the stock market is a Bargain. To wit: TECD, the technology products and services distributor, agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Apollo Global Management (APO) for $130 per share, or about $5.4 billion.

The Clouds are Clearing

This week I have been writing that the Industrials and the transports are part and parcel of this rally. I want to also note that the tech names have also woken up, so have the chips. So I want to chart 3 names in the cloud space that look like they are waking up and should be bought.

Shopping Shopify (SHOP)

Source: tradingview.com

It looks like Shopify has woken up after market participants treated it rather poorly. We see a classic "Head and Shoulders" formation. The right shoulder has fallen lower than the left shoulder, the classic result of that formation. It has since bounced from that level and has shot right through the downtrend line. I believe that SHOP will now move higher. Perhaps not to new highs this year but certainly higher from here.

MongoDB (MDB)

Source: tradingview.com

MDB is displaying an even better formation here. We have an inverse "Head and Shoulders" formation, with the right shoulder higher than the left. We also see a broken downtrend line. This is a flat out buy as well.

ServiceNow (NOW)

Source: tradingview.com

The NOW chart has the craziest "Cup and Handle" formation I have seen in a long time. In all fairness, NOW went through a terrible headline bomb. Nike (NYSE:NKE) plucked the CEO of NOW away to take the place of Mark Parker, who will now take the Chairman's seat. Chatter was rife with rumors of NOW having some kind of accounting scandal. Then Bill McDermott got into the fray as the new CEO and reassured market participants that all is well. Attention went back to the quarterly results which were near-perfect.

Now, the question is, does NOW still deserve higher prices? The answer is a resounding YES! We see that gap down, in technical parlance, charts will fill gaps. In this case, the gap down will likely be easily filled by the upward movement of NOW. The caution is, how much of the gap that will be filled. I am not sure of that but a gap acts like a magnet and it will pull prices up into it. NOW is a buy right now.

Earnings Corner

Luckin Coffee (LK): The big China-based coffee chain lost $0.32 per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the $0.37 loss expected; revenue was above forecasts. The Starbucks (SBUX) rival also forecast better than expected current-quarter revenue.

My Take: Beware, LK IPO lockup is today. Stock is up strong on this positive news. Does that mean that insiders are holding off selling, or have they sold into this rally? Well, the IPO offered 33 million shares. Let's keep an eye on this name and see how much trading volume there is. The normal number of shares traded per day is nearly 3 million. As of 2:45 pm Eastern, 15 million shares have traded. I would stand back.

Datadog (DDOG) had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC and at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $48.00 and from $40.00 to $43.00, respectively. They both now have a "buy" rating on the stock.

My Take: DDOG has grown revenue by 88% and no losses in its earnings results. That is amazing. I would be cautious about buying it right here. It peaked at $41.92 and is now at $39ish. I would trade against that $41.92 level, and if you can get in at below $37 in the next week or so, great give it a shot. Otherwise, wait for it to break above that intraday high for a fast trade.

Insider Corner

Chesapeake Energy (CHK): R. Brad Martin Director bought 250K shares at $0.91 for $225,500,000 and the CEO Robert D. Lawler bought 50K shares for $45.5K.

My Take: This was after the "Going Concern" filing last month. If there was a real "Going Concern" issue, would these guys throw away a collective $250K? Maybe, but it's trading for $0.80 cents, maybe just for the goof buy a few hundred shares?

Their actual performance in moving to oil and liquids is working. Look, I hate the oil business right now. But I love a good risk/reward; if you spend $160 for 200 shares, that's like a bad week of sports betting. If you like taking a train to Jersey to get on Draft Kings, then fine. If you want the same thrill and stay on this side of the Hudson, why not? Obviously, this article is not written just for New Yorkers, but you should get what I am saying in any case. It's a gamble; if you treat this as an "All In" recommendation, then please seek counseling.

Personally, I am going to hold off and see if there is more insider buying or upgrades by analysts. It got a downgrade by Morgan Stanley. Still, I am very intrigued, I actually bought some, thought better of it and sold it at a tiny loss five minutes later. The lesson here is, there is no shame in changing your mind.

Very often, in my past, when my ego was all wrapped up in trading, I would NEVER do that. Once you take a position you should stay loyal to the end. No, my friend, this is not a hometown sports team or adopting a dog, dating or marriage. This is your money, and if you have regret and it is real, then take that loss immediately.

The first part of this paragraph was written before I bought CHK, and the latter part was after. I will track this name, and if I get any further confirmation, I WILL pull the trigger. Right now I am glad I dropped it like it was hot.

Today's Trades

Once again, Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is running higher and I am rolling my call spread higher. I got long MDB as well and went back into Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) as well. I spread The Trade Desk (TTD). Finally, I bought, then regretted and immediately sold CHK.

