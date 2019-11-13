U.S. Shale Production To Fall In First Half 2020

We see US oil production exiting 2020 at ~13.3 to ~13.5 mb/d with most of the growth weighed toward second half 2020.

This would suggest that US oil production for the first half of 2020 will be flat to lower than Q4 2018.

Q4 well completion activity could drop as much as 15% quarter-over-quarter, according to the current fracspread count.

Welcome to the decline edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Well completion activity in September saw a noticeable decline according to FracFocus. The drop in completion was around 10% month-over-month and was much larger than expected. Q4 well completion activity could drop as much as 15% quarter-over-quarter, according to the current fracspread count, which would suggest that US oil production for the first half of 2020 will be flat to lower than Q4 2018.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Based on our estimate today, we have H1 2020 averaging ~12.745 mb/d or lower than the December production exit rate of ~12.8 mb/d. The reason for the decline is that the lower well completion activity we saw in Q3 and into Q4 won't impact until two quarters later. This is because most shale oil wells see peak oil production usually in Q1 which can offset existing well declines.

Source: Rystad Energy

For the rest of 2020, we are seeing well completion activity likely to be 10% lower than in 2019. If this is the case, then we see US oil production exiting 2020 at ~13.3 to ~13.5 mb/d with most of the growth weighed toward H2 2020.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

In addition, you can see in the chart above that the growth deceleration becomes extremely pronounced once we enter 2020. We have growth falling from +1.2 to +0.43 mb/d.

Lastly, in our scenario, we have US shale producers pulling down DUCs as the forecasted completion activity outweighs the current rig count. Permian producer Q3 earnings calls also have indicated that any rise in oil price and free cash flow will see the producers plow it back into debt paydown and share buybacks.

For supplemental reading, be sure to read our report from last week, "Oil - The Slowdown In U.S. Shale Is For Real This Time."

Thank you for reading this article. HFI Research also has a premium service that provides these reports to subscribers on a weekly basis: If you are interested, see for yourself why we are the largest energy/value service on Seeking Alpha! We look forward to seeing you being part of the HFI Research community!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.