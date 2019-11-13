U.S. Inflation Rose 0.4% In October, Higher Than Expected

Increases in energy prices accounted for more than half the overall increase in inflation.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 0.4% in October on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, "headline" inflation increased 1.8%.

Both numbers topped the consensus forecast of 0.3% for October inflation and 1.7% for year-over-year. That would normally be alarming for stock and bond markets, but core inflation - which strips out food and energy - matched the consensus for the month at 0.2%. Year-over-year core inflation was reported as 2.3%, just below the consensus estimate of 2.4%.

With that mixed bag, the market reaction shouldn't be extreme -- the S&P 500 index was trading slightly lower after the inflation report was released at 8:30 a.m. EST.

As is often the case with headline inflation, energy prices had a leading role in the monthly change. For October, the BLS said, the energy index increased 2.7% (reversing recent declines) and accounted for more than half the increase in overall inflation. Some key data for October:

Gasoline prices increased 3.7% for the month but are still down 7.3% over the last 12 months.

Food prices increased a notable 0.4%, but the year-over-year number was a moderate 1.8%.

Prices of medical care services increased an alarming 0.9% and are now up 5.1% over the last year.

Shelter costs increased 0.1%, but are up 3.3% over the last year.

Prices for used cars and vehicles rose 1.3%, bringing the year-over-year number to 1.4%.

Have you been noticing higher food prices at the grocery store? I have. And so has the BLS, which noted:

The index for food at home rose 0.3 percent, its largest monthly increase since May. Four of the six major grocery store food group indexes rosein October. The index for fruits and vegetables rose 0.9 percent after declining in recent months, with the index for fresh fruits increasing 1.6 percent. The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs increased 0.6 percent in October as the index for beef rose 1.3 percent. The indexes for other food at home and for dairy and related products also increased in October.

So food and energy were the culprits leading to higher inflation in October. Core inflation, which removes food and energy, came in below expectations. Inflation writer Michael Ashton noted this morning that core inflation actually came in at 0.16% for the month, weaker than expected, but got rounded up to the expected 0.2%. That led to the 2.3% year-over-year tally, below expectations.

Here is the 12-month trend for core (in red) versus headline inflation, showing that core inflation has remained relatively stable, and relatively high, over the last 12 months, while energy-dominated headline inflation has been volatile:

What this means for TIPS and I Bonds

Investors in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and U.S. Series I Savings Bonds are also interested in non-seasonally adjusted inflation, which is used to adjust principal balances on TIPS and set future interest rates for I Bonds. For October, the BLS set the inflation index at 257.346, an increase of 0.23% over the September number, and up 1.8% over the last 12 months.

For TIPS. Today's report means that principal balances of all TIPS will be adjusted 0.23% higher in December, after a 0.08% increase in November and a decline of -0.01% in October. Here are the new December Inflation Indexes for all TIPS.

For I Bonds. The October inflation report is the first of a six-month series that will determine the I Bond's inflation-adjusted variable rate, which will be reset on May 1, 2020. So, at this point, inflation is running at 0.23%, with five months remaining. Here are the numbers:

What this means for future interest rates

Today's inflation report won't have much of an effect on the Federal Reserve's view: Inflation is not dead, with core inflation running at 2.3%, but it remains in a moderate zone. But these numbers raise a question: Isn't the Federal Funds Rate -- currently at 1.50% to 1.75% -- at the proper level with headline inflation running at 1.8% and core at 2.3%? In "normal" times, the funds rate would be at least 75 basis points higher than inflation.

The Federal Reserve prefers to follow the personal-consumption expenditures index -- a separate measure from the Commerce Department -- which rose 1.3% in September from a year earlier, lower than the Fed's target of 2.0%.

Still, I'm suggesting it is time for the Federal Reserve to pause its program of cuts in short-term interest rates, at least long enough to see if the U.S. economy is really weakening. But I'm sure some people -- and one prominent person -- would disagree.

