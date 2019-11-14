Unisys Is Fuelling The Growth Engine With Unresolved Issues Still Remaining

We see a sizable upside potential of at least 50% in the next 2-3 years, which is not yet fully recognized by investors.

However, due to declining backlog levels, we remain wary whether 2020's performance can keep up with the strong 2019 levels.

The company continues to successfully convert its strong order backlog, acquired in the past few years and expected to hit the upper end of the guidance for both the top and bottom lines.

The market began to see the start of a turnaround in Unisys (NISY:UIS) after the company posted strong Q3 results. Being a veteran in the IT industry, the company has suffered from declining revenues and shrinking margins, given its obsolete product portfolio, huge overcapacity, and a sizable unfunded pension liability - the main reason for negative equity.

Following Unisys's third-quarter results, investors cheered the company's growing revenues and profitability sending shares up more than 30%.

Chart 1 Q3 results pushed the stock towards its beginning year value

However, in our view, the market doesn't see the full upside potential of the company and still puts a great deal of emphasis on some of its unresolved issues, such as pension contributions paired with overall high debt levels, and overlooking improving growth dynamics and margins. There is this stigma surrounding Unisys, that it remains a restructuring case with an outdated product portfolio, declining sales, and shrinking margins.

As we show in our extensive analysis (discussed below), this couldn't be further from the truth. The company has done its homework, such as cutting cost redundancies and upgrading its product portfolio. These measures should enable it to continue to leverage its new product offerings and resulting in solid double-digit growth rates in the mid-term paired with gradual margin improvements. We appreciate all these efforts and see a substantial upside potential of at least 30% and up to 80% in the next 2-3 years.

2019 is set to bring Unisys back to life - 9M '19 topline up +12.0%/adj. op. income margin up 140bps to 9.1%

Unisys started the year quite solid, with Q1 '19 sales climbing by 5.9% or 10% (fx adj.) to $694m on a non-GAAP basis (excl. restructuring reimbursement and one-off revenue gain) - the highest quarterly growth since 2014. This was also achieved despite the US government shutdown (the segment accounts for c. 20% of total revenue) as other segments recorded solid growth. In particular, the financial segment (c. 24% of sales) was up by 27%; public (excl. US federal) was up by 7% (fx adj.) benefiting from large deals signed in 2018 and commercial up by 8% (fx adj.) on the back of growing services revenue. However, adj. operating income/EBIT margin declined by 80bps y/y to 6.4% as new Services business costs weigh on margins.

In the following quarters, Unisys continued to benefit from improving business momentum with 9M '19 sales surging by c. 12.0% (fx adj.) to $2.192b or 9.6% (incl. fx) on a non-GAAP, driven by the strong performance across all sectors. US Federal was leading the growth at 27.7% y/y resulting in an upgraded growth expectation for the full year 2019 to > 20% (in Q3) from previously high teens. In the Finance segment, the growth was also solid at 7.5% y/y, largely driven by the renewal schedule for ClearPath Forward product and new service business ramping up. The public sector, which includes all government and/or state projects oversees (excl. US government) picked up by 5.2% driven by large projects ramp-ups signed in 2018. On the other hand, the commercial segment saw its revenues declining by -4.7%, largely due to tough comparables in the Technology segment in Q3 '18.

Chart 2 - Strong growth in the first 9M, as Unisys works through its backlog

Source: Image created by the author with data from Unisys

This strong performance in 9M '19 has also prompted the company to upgrade its topline guidance (for the second time; the first time was in Q1 '19) by an average of 1.5% (mid-point) to 3% - 7% growth from 2% - 5% growth. This, in turn, implies Q4 growth of up to 1.3% (assuming a 7% full-year growth rate) or a sharp decline of -13.4% (assuming a 3% full-year growth rate). Based on the rather uplifting tone of the Q3 conference call, we stick to the mid-point of the guidance and expect sales climbing to $2.917b in 2019 or 4.8% on a non-GAAP-basis.

We emphasize, 2019 is an abnormally strong year and is mainly driven by new deals signings in 2018 with backlog surging 11.6% - we believe it is not sustainable going forward. In the mid-term, we expect to see moderate sales growth of 5.1% CAGR 2018-23 (non-GAAP), which is slightly exceeding the upper end of the group's mid-term sales growth range of 2% to 4%. We believe, Unisys will continue benefiting from its new product ramp-ups and selling in more into the existing customer base (i.e. upselling opportunities) and thereby increasing the customer's wallet share. As the management highlighted in its recent conference calls, the more security-centric product offerings (c. 20% of total sales) are boosting new contract signings - this trend should also prevail in the future. We emphasize Unisys is exposed to cyclical revenue swings: two years of revenue growth is usually followed by two years of revenue decline. We believe this should be the case in the upcoming two years. In particular looking at the current backlog levels, which were gradually declining in the past quarters (Q3: -14.3%; Q2: -6.5%; Q1: flat) - a proxy for future revenues.

In addition, we want to highlight, that Unisys is trying to strike a balance between large deals (in particular for the public sector) and the usually high upfront investments required for such large contracts. This might potentially result in some lost revenues, given its high cash commitments for pensions. As we discuss later, Unisys has applied for the IRS waiver to delay cash contributions for its US-based pension plan. This would unleash the group's liquidity and would enable it to further engage in larger deals. However, we remain cautious that IRS will grant that waiver (at least in the amount applied) given the group's already high pension deficit, which will go up by the amount of deferred payment (i.e. $155m). In such a case, the stock reaction might be negative. However, we don't see it having a substantial impact on Unisys' performance as the company's mid-term growth guidance and our expectations don't include benefits of IRS waiver. It just represents an additional upside to our estimates, in case of a positive outcome.

Chart 3 Mid-term upswing in revenues is expected

Source: Image created by the author with data from Unisys

Services segment - the key growth driver with a cyclical swing in the mid-term

Services segment, which accounts for the bulk of group's sales (c. 85%) offers system integration solutions, enriched with proprietary security software as well as managed services and consulting. Unisys segregates its products into the following classes:

Cloud & Infrastructure - makes c. 57% of the total segment sales. In a nutshell, the company helps its clients to find the best solution to transition into the cloud-based environment. Reflecting on the performance of the entire group, sales declined -3.4% CAGR 2015-18, as Unisys struggled to win new customers. Over the past years, the company put a lot of effort into its product portfolio and introduced a variety of new solutions to meet market demand. For instance, its CloudForte offering is now available for hybrid cloud environments, including private and public clouds (i.e. AWS and Azure) as well as conventional data center resources. Cloud Solutions offerings have been also selected by multiple research houses as one of the leading digitization and cloud providers. Such an extensive product offering has been well received by the clients as can be seen by the strong sales growth of c. 16% in 9M '19. The company continues to extend its product portfolio with for instance more effective AI and automation solutions. All these efforts paired with its go-to-market approach and continued demand for cloud migration should help Unisys to generate a solid growth of 7.3% CAGR 2018-23, which is still below the market growth of 22.7%, implying substantial upside potential.

Chart 4 Unisys fully-fledged cloud platform

Source: plus530

Application Solutions - constitutes around 32% of the total segment sales and help its clients with the business process transformation, offering solutions such as data analytics and other enterprise applications. As with other segments, the growth profile was not appealing at -3.9% CAGR decline over the 2015-18 period, struggling to generate new business, we reckon. For this, we stay slightly below market growth of 3.7% (global IT spending market) and assume 1.4% growth in the mid-term, implying a rather limited upside.

Business Process Outsourcing or ("BPO") - is the smallest segment with c. 10% of the total segment sales. Within this segment, Unisys offers managed services and hosting solutions, with a much superior margin profile than the last two, which largely sell third-party products (i.e. resellers). Although Unisys doesn't disclose the margins of each business unit, we reckon this is the highest profitable business in this segment. However, we highlight, that profitability in hosting is lower than that of the managed services. This is also the highest growing business in this segment, with 3.9% CAGR 2015-18. Going forward we see the growth accelerating to 5.7% CAGR 2018-23 - conservative below the overall market growth 11.3%, as more clients lean towards outsourcing its IT parts. In the last conference call, the management highlighted improving growth dynamics in its managed services portfolio, which also supports our forward-looking growth expectations.

Chart 5 Cloud and Managed Services should be the key growth drivers

Source: Image created by the author with data from Unisys

In the period 2015-18, Unysis has recorded moderate backlog growth of 3.7% CAGR, which was mainly boosted by double-digit growth in 2017-18 - the strongest years in its recent history. The company saw, in particular, a surge in the public (incl. US Federal sector) and commercial sectors as new products as well as better product bundling (i.e. CloudForte, InteliServe) have been positively received by the customers, leading up to some large contract signings (DISA contract worth $214m; US Federal Agencies contracts worth $252m, to name just a few). Such a high upsurge in the backlog activity is not sustainable, as per the management, and is not required to achieve its mid-term growth targets (i.e. sales growth +2% to +4%). In fact, in 3Q '19 the backlog volume was sagging, posting -14.3% decline while competing with the +32.4% last year - the highest growth since 1999. According to the company, the US Federal sector recorded -12% y/y decline in the quarter. However, including unfunded backlog, which represents the total future revenue potential, the backlog was growing (not disclosed). For the remainder of the year, we see some further decline in the backlog by c. -5% y/y, which we believe is a rather sustainable level going forward.

We also want to highlight the differences in the sales cycles in each segment, which has an impact on revenues as well as profitability. According to the management, public deals have longer transition periods, with initial drag on the margins followed by gradual improvement over time. In addition, there is more chance to increase customer's wallet share thereby driving upselling opportunities. This contrasts with the US Federal deals, which have a rather limited upselling potential and a stable margin profile, as transition periods are much shorter compared to the public sector.

To stay more realistic, we try to reflect the historical growth pattern with two years of backlog decline followed by another two years of the backlog surge. This implies, that following -5% decline in 2019, we expect to see another soft year (i.e. 2020) of -2% while consequently climbing by 10% and 12%, in the subsequent years, respectively.

Chart 5 Sales follow cyclical backlog development

Source: Image created by the author with data from Unisys

Unisys doesn't disclose information regarding the order intake for its Services segment. However, we made an attempt to calculate it for the past years as well as make projections for future periods. Given the available information: 1) order backlog; 2) amount of converted sales next year and 3) actual sales realized, we estimate new business grew at 3.3% CAGR 2015-18 with the sizable growth acceleration in 2018 - break threw year for the company. As mentioned earlier, the order backlog climbed by 11.6% - the highest growth in recent history, supported by multiple public (incl. US Federal) and commercial sector projects. Going forward, we assume the new business growth continues to improve to 8.2% CAGR as the share of cross-and upselling rises paired with the going-to-market strategy and a more targeted selling approach. However, we point out, new business development is highly unpredictable, as it largely project-based business with more than 40% of the revenues generated in the public sector which is susceptible to the budget cuts.

Chart 6 Estimated new business is set to grow with a cyclical swing

Source: Image created by the author with data from Unisys

Technology segment benefits from the revolving product portfolio

Technology segment, which represents roughly 15% of the total sales is the domain of its stand-alone, in house development solutions, such as ClearPath Forward and Stealth, the system of record (hardware + software) and security software, respectively. Unisys has been modernizing its product offering in this segment, and now offers its ClearPath Forward on Intel x86 server platform - reflecting the customer needs. For its Slealth security software, it has expanded it to cloud, now leveraging Microsoft Azure for additional security for clients accessing cloud-based Azure Services. Those improvements have also resulted in accelerating demand for Stealth products (+94% y/y in 2018) and new deal signings, for instance with the US Department of Defense, which rolling out it across several U.S. Department of Defense organizations.

Chart 7 Improved Stealth product is the key for success

Source: Unisys

For this segment, Unisys has pretty decent visibility into the year, in particular for its ClearPath Forward renewal schedule, given its strong installed base. For all other products, the revenue profile is rather bulky, owned to its project-driven revenue structure (i.e. license sales). In line with the strategy of a more security-focused portfolio approach, the company has recently started to bundle it's Service product offerings with its Technology products, which should drive the group's cross-selling arrangements and improve its overall margin profile. This is not yet fully reflected in market expectations, as this bundling strategy is quite new. We believe, the progress can be tracked with the intersegment Technology revenues (i.e. security products sold to the Services segment, which are repackaged and resold to the Services customers). In the past, these internally generated sales accounted for c. 20% of the total Technology sales, however in the recent three years (2016-18), its share declined to c. 5.5%. It's a rather odd observation that also contradicts the company's wording. We would appreciate it if Unisys will elaborate on this at some point.

In terms of performance, Q3 '19 revenues surged by 25.2% baked by 1) solid pipeline development; and 2) pull - forward effect from renewals in ClearPath Forward products. The growth, however, was below the management expectations, as one large contract was pushed into Q4 '19.

Overall, 9M '19 sales dynamics improved to 14.9% y/y growth compared to -4.2% decline in the prior year as product renewal (i.e.ClearPath Forward) and strong growth in commercial and US Federal sectors (i.e. Stealth) helped with the growth. Given that most of the contract renewal took place in the first half of this year, combined with the flat the full-year revenue growth guidance, Q4 sales should decline sharply by -26.1%. We reckon the decline can be exacerbated if Unisys fails (for some reason) to sign this large deal mentioned above.

Overall, sales growth is largely dependent on the following factors: 1) renewal schedule for its ClearPath Forward business; 2) new business generation, in particular for Stealth products and 3) cross-selling activities. We believe, Unisys will continue to push its new products and finally breaking the pattern of declining revenues (i.e. -2% CAGR) and moving into a growth trajectory of +3.6% CAGR in the mid-term. We stress that sales can be rather lumpy and subject to project delays, potentially resulting in some unwanted volatility.

Chart 8 Technology to start gradually gaining more traction

Source: Image created by the author with data from Unisys

* excl. $53 one-off sales

Gradual profitability improvement is expected amid restructuring savings and better product mix in the Services business

In 9M '19, profitability has also improved with adj. EBIT margin (company defined) went up by 140bps to 9.1% - upper end of the guidance (confirmed). This is mainly the result of strong growth in the enterprise/commercial segment (excl. US Federal) and improving cost structure (amid restructuring). We highlight, profitability was burdened by a high share of third party hardware sales in the Technology segment in Q3, which we estimate to have around 40bps negative impact.

In the Services segment (c. 38% total non - GAAP operating income), the margin has improved moderately by 104bps to 3.95% vs 2.91% last year. This was mainly achieved through better margins in enterprise solutions (excl. US Federal) as well as partially due to an increasing share of US Federal projects. As mentioned before, they have shorter transitional periods and therefore get faster to their profitability run rate compared to the public sector, with much longer transaction periods. According to the management, the productizing or bundling of services solutions helped the company to require higher margins, similar to its Technology sector, which otherwise wouldn't be possible.

Management reiterated its profitability guidance, with adj. operating income margin between 8.25% to 9.25% and 14.4% to 16.0% for adj. EBITDA. Given strong profitability expansion in 9M '19 and assuming the company would hit the upper end of the guidance (i.e. 9.25%) for the full-year, Q4 adj. EBIT margin should move up to 9.7% - a decline of 220bps vs last year of 11.9%, which largely explained by transition costs and unfavorable product mix in the Technology segment. The decline of 600% or 5.9% margin would be much more pronounced, assuming a full-year margin of 8.25% (lower-end of the guidance). However, we give the company the benefit of the doubt and trending towards the upper- end of the adj. EBIT margin guidance of 9.25%.

We highlight, Unisys' non-GAAP operating profitability excludes pension expenses, which would burden the margin by c. 330bps. We believe, the company strives to avoid additional volatility in its earnings caused by interest rate fluctuations, showing the pure operating dynamics. However, we view this approach as quite an aggressive, since it overestimates the actual margin profile. For forecasting purposes, we will comply with the company's definitions.

Chart 9 9M '19 delivered some solid margin expansion amid transition costs and adverse product mix

Source: Image created by the author with data from Unisys

Going forward, we believe Unisys will continue to drive its profitability, with non-GAAP operating income margin improving gradually towards 11% translating into 220bps improvement by 2023. The key profitability drivers should be:

Margin improvement in the Services segment climbing to 5.8% - up 340bps, which is also in line with the management's commitment to drive margin expansion in this business, using third-party labor (since its very labor-consuming business), paired with some further automation efforts. In addition, we see Unisys pushing for more security components with its service offerings, which have a much better margin profile than without them.

On the back of a somewhat negative product mix in the Technology segment, we see profitability rather flat at 45%. We believe, hardware related sales will increase going forward, which will in turn negatively impact the segment's margins.

Chart 10 Gradual margin improvement in the Services segment expected

Source: Image created by the author with data from Unisys

Excursion: Restructuring activities are over

In 2015 Unisys announced it's multiyear restructuring plan with the goal to 1) create a more competitive cost structure, targeting its Service segment in particular, and 2) rebalance the global skill set. Over the course of the next four years (2015-18), Unisys reduced its total workforce by c.30% (6.286 employees) both in its US and international operations. We calculate, the total restructuring costs amounted to $381m with a total annual cost savings of $270m - higher than what the company originally expected. Adjusted or non-GAAP operating income/EBIT margin has also seen some moderate improvement of 220bps (starting point 2014, pre-restructuring levels). However, we estimate that the annual cost savings run rate of $270m should have brought much more pronounced margin improvement of c. 7ppt to 9ppt (depending on the level of revenue) compared to the realized 220bps (we assume 2019 margin of 9.1% - the same level as in 9M '19). The company didn't elaborate on it (we believe such a question wasn't asked), however, the general explanation for such sluggish margin development was 1) new business in the Service segment with initially high costs and 2) unfavorable product mix in the Technology segment (i.e. more 3rd party hardware). Going forward, we assume no restructuring activities as stated by the company.

Chart 11 Restructuring brought a lot of savings, however, margin doesn't reflect them

Source: Image created by the author with data from Unisys

Unsolved pension issue keep on weighing on capital structure

One of the biggest issues Unisys has is its largely unfunded pension liability for its US and international operations. It's one of the reasons the company continues to have what we call a disastrous capital structure, translating into negative equity. This problem became especially more acute in the low-interest-rate environment, giving rise to growing pension liability and low asset returns, impacting negatively the value of plan assets.

The company has also demonstrated the so-called elasticity of returns or interest rates on pension liabilities and plan assets, stating:

3% incremental return on U.S. assets offsets the impact on the gap pension deficit calculation of a 25 basis point reduction in interest rate ... for the bulk of our non-U.S. pension plans, a 4.5% incremental return on non-U.S. assets offsets the same 25 basis point rate reduction.

This example clearly demonstrates, how much plan assets need to return in order to offset rising pension levels caused by this minor interest rate reduction.

Over the course of its restructuring, the company has been able to negotiate with its former employees lump-sum payments, thereby reducing its pension deficit by around 8%. As previously mentioned, Unisys applied for the IRS waiver. In case of a positive outcome (highly unlikely), Unisys will see its pension deficit rising again, potentially making it difficult to apply for the necessary refinancing of its senior note due 2022, with an early redemption option next year (discussed below).

Chart 12 Pension deficit is still an unresolved issue

Source: Image created by the author with data from Unisys

It is also interesting to pay a closer look at the development of cash contributions versus pension expenses. The ratio (i.e. cash contributions to pension expenses) of these two has been extremely volatile over the years ranging between 1.13 (FY2018) to 1.77 (FY 2016). However, the general consensus is that cash contributions are much higher than pension expenses booked in the income statement. This is reasonable given such a high pension deficit. Overall, the development of pension deficit as well as cash contributions is a rather complex topic with a multitude of variables hard to predict. For forecasting purposes, we assumed a ratio of 1.53 for the foreseeable future.

As can be seen, Unisys is facing a significant surge in its cash contributions in 2020 to $289m from an expected $103m in 2019 - an increase of $186m, of which $115m should be used for its US pension plan. According to the press release, Unisys seeks the IRS waiver for $115m, which will allow it to spread this contribution over a five year period. This will, in turn, improve the group's liquidity position and will enable it to engage in larger Service projects, which require high capital investments at the outset, thereby boosting the group's top and bottom line. We believe, the waiver approval is not likely, given the already high pension deficit, which will increase it even further in the case of the payment deferral.

Chart 13 Unisys is expected to pay more cash to fund its pension deficit

Source: Image created by the author with data from Unisys

Leverage is still an ongoing issue for Unisys

Looking further into the financial liability profile, Unisys carries in total $577m in debt, which is comprised of 1) senior secured note with a coupon of 10.75% with a total face value of $400m due 2022 and 2) convertible note with a coupon of 5.5% and a total residual face value of $84m due 2021. In August '19 Unisys agreed to exchange, in a private transaction, $130m of its convertible note into c. 10.6m of its common stock and pay residual $59.4m in cash. As a result of the partial note redemption, the group's indebtedness (incl. financial liabilities and pension deficit) shrunk by c. 8% to $2.4b. We highlight, according to the terms of the senior secured note, Unisys is not allowed to distribute any dividends as well buyback its shares.

According to the management, refinancing of the above mentioned senior note is considered and they are "looking into that". In case the refinancing will be achieved, Unisys can cut its high-interest expense. We believe, some newsflow should be expected in early 2020. However, for the time, we assume no change in the current debt structure.

Overall, Unisys has a rather weak capital structure with high debt levels and negative equity (i.e. deficit), resulting in high financial leverage. We don't think it will be easy to reverse this situation even with 1) rising profitability - EBITDA up by 4.6% CAGR 2019-23 and 2) pension deficit gradual declining by 3% y/y - optimistic assumption with no IRS waiver. We believe, Unisys will require more than three years to see some meaningful leverage improvement (i.e. Debt/EBITDA) to 5.6x from 7.0x in 2018. As mentioned above, Unisys is considering spreading some of its pension contributions over the next years, thereby adding more to the already high debt levels, in case of approval.

Table 1 High financial leverage is not easy to shake off

Source: Image created by the author with data from Unisys

Large-scale projects burden FCF development

Liquidity is also an issue for Unisys, with the key cash flow outlays being:

Pension cash contributions - as mentioned above, the significant pension deficit leads to high cash contributions. In fact, the company expects to see its cash contribution spiking to $289m from the expected level of $103m in 2019, with some meaningful fluctuations in the following years, while subsequently declining to a two-digit figure in the long term.

Capex investments - although the company strives to drive a capital-light business model, it still invests more than 6% of its revenue into capex. We remain skeptical as to whether this capital-light model actually feasible, given large scale long-term government projects, which require substantial amounts of investments. In the past, the correlation was positive, with topline declining by - 2.8% CAGR (2015-18), while capex decreased by - 4.0%. In fact, given that capex is largely revenue-driven, we expect it to grow at 6.6% CAGR 2018-23 while group topline picking up by 5.1% during the same period. A possible upside is the third-party capex financing options, which the company tries to explore. For instance, in 2019 it targets to invest $180m in gross capex, however adjusting for third-party financing, the net amount would be $170m.

Interest expense - Unisys carries $577m in financial debt, with the bulk of it being a high-coupon 10.75% senior note, which the company might potentially refinance next year. However, as of right now it costs the company more than $40m in annual interest expense and burdening the group's liquidity even further.

All the above-mentioned factors, result in a rather weak FCF profile. In fact, we expect negative FCF (unadjusted) figures to prevail in the future, which rising profitability doesn't offset. For the purposes of our forecast, we don't assume any pension cash deferral (i.e. IRS waiver).

According to our estimates, Unisys should stop burning cash by 2023, at which point we see its FCF situation improving significantly to $72m in 2024 towards $246m by 2026.

As mentioned above, Unisys is restricted from paying any dividends and stock buyback as per its senior notes agreement.

Table 2 High pension contribution and capex put a drag on FCF development

Source: Image created by the author with data from Unisys

Valuation

Following Q3 results, the stock surged by 35% and is now residing at the beginning year levels. With the following valuation approaches, we try to determine, whether there is still some upside potential for the stock. And as it turns out is quite substantial.

DCF model - factored in a) topline growth of 5.1% CAGR (2018-23), while subsequently declining to 2% long-term growth rate; b) conservative non-GAAP operating margin improving towards 11% by 2023 and staying on that level in the long-term; and c) WACC of 8.3% reflecting largely high financial debt levels and unfunded pensions. The model yields a fair value range of between €18.4 and €22.6 with mid-point at €20.5, implying a significant upside potential of 78%.

Peer multiples range between 14.2x and 15.5x EV/EBITDA and 23.2x and 24.7x P/E for 2019-21, respectively. Those contrast significantly to Unisys 2.1x to 2.7x EV/EBITDA (incl. pension expense) and 22.6x to 10.9x - implying up to 84% discount to peers (such as IBM (NYSE:IBM), Accenture (NYSE: ACN), Amadeus (OTCPK: OTCPK:AMADF), to name just a few.

We didn't include any historical valuation, given high restructuring costs which negatively impacted both top and bottom lines of Unisys.

Conclusion

We believe, Unisys has done its homework and cleared up the majority of its redundancy in the product portfolio and the cost structure. The turnaround started last year with a sizable increase in order backlog, which Unisys is successfully converting into revenue this year. Past restructuring activities as well as improving margin dynamics in its main Services business result in a gradual profitability improvement. We point out, that Unisys's performance is exposed to cyclical swings, which we expect to see in the next coming years, with some soft revenue decline. Followed by two years of subdued performance, we expect to see a positive cyclical swing with a double-digit sales growth and margin improvement. However, we emphasize, Unisys has high cash commitments both for its unfunded pensions and capex, which result in the negative FCF in the mid-term. Despite all that, we see substantial upside potential for the stock, as implied by fundamental and peer valuation.

