GeoPark Continues To Perform Better Than Its Small-Cap Peers

GeoPark is an ideal long-term E&P investment that I expect to generate long-term shareholder rewards, even without a recovery in prices.

GeoPark is focused on exploration, especially in Colombia. The company has managed to grow production significantly, and I expect that to continue going forward.

GeoPark has recently initiated a dividend and has a 2019 share repurchase program enabling it to repurchase 10% of its shares. It has done a significant portion of this.

GeoPark (NYSE: GPRK) is a Latin American oil company with a market cap of approximately $1.15 billion. The company is one of the most significant pure-play Latin American oil explorers. The company has taken advantage of the oil crash to purchase a quality portfolio of exploration assets in Latin America that will serve the company well for the long-term.

Source: GeoPark Investor Presentation

GeoPark Operational Performance

GeoPark has continued to ignore overall oil prices and focus on operational excellence and performances.

GeoPark Production Growth - GeoPark Investor Presentation

GeoPark has focused on rapidly growing its production. The company has gone from almost negligible production in 2006 to almost 40 thousand barrels per day of production in 2019. Continuing the company's current asset portfolio, it expects production to reach roughly 60 thousand barrels per day by 2022.

However, with production potential from new acreage, the company expects production could reach 100 thousand barrels per day by 2022. For reference, that's massive oil production that is really only seen with companies with a market cap approaching $10 billion.

Source: GeoPark Expenses - GeoPark Investor Presentation

GeoPark has managed to achieve its growth and success because of its strong operational performance. The company has had a >75% success rate in drilling wells, having drilled 270+ wells. In the company's Llanos 34 basin, an area of significant production, the company has had a 90+% success rate. At the same time, the company has kept development costs very low at $3.6/barrel consolidated.

Lastly, the company has a 2P Gross reserves of >350 million barrels. That means even if the company reaches its 100 thousand barrels/day production goal and makes no new oil discoveries, the company has the present day reserves to cover 10 years of production.

Lastly, the company has continued to maintain low drilling and operating expenses. The company has managed to grow operating production, and has significant exploration potential from 6 million acres. Together, these things should help the company to continue to grow its income.

As we can see, GeoPark has continued to maintain incredibly strong operational performance.

GeoPark Portfolio Approach

On top of strong performance, GeoPark has an impressive portfolio with strong growth potential.

Source: GeoPark Portfolio Plan - GeoPark Investor Presentation

GeoPark is a $1.1 billion company spending a respectable that is spending approximately $130-145 million in capital expenditures. Those are respectable capital expenditures that should provide the company with continued growth in its production and its reserves. The lion's share of the company's capital spending is in Colombia.

Colombia is an ideal market to participate in exploration. The company has recently made a peace deal with its long running conflict with Farc rebels. Simultaneously, production in the country has dwindled, meaning low transportation costs and plenty of room available for exploration. GeoPark is using its expertise and strong financial picture to take advantage of this.

Source: GeoPark Assets - GeoPark Investor Presentation

Looking deeper at the Colombia's portfolio, we can see how well the company has done. Since 2012, the company has grown production almost 1000% from 3400 barrels per day to almost 30 thousand. The company's key asset here is the Llanos 34 block, however, the company has a number of other blocks, including its recently acquired blocks in red.

The company's 1P RLI is 7.6 years, and the company has become the third largest operator in Colombia. The company has a 2P and 3P NPV in Colombia alone, that is almost double its entire market cap and has identified 80-90 drilling locations. I expect the company will continue drilling here, which will help its income going forward.

In Peru, GeoPark also has a world class asset, the Morana field, along with 1.9 million acres of resources. The company has discovered a 200 million barrel oil field here, and has 300-500 million barrels of exploration potential. The company has drilled 2 production wells here producing a total of roughly 3 million barrels per year. There is significant room for the company to increase production here.

In Ecuador, the company has started to acquire assets and has a $30 million exploration commitment here. There is also spare infrastructure here, and the company has upcoming bid rounds in the next few years.

Across Argentina, Brazil, and Chile, all smaller parts of the company's portfolio the company has roughly 10 thousand barrels per day in production and generates $10s of millions of cash flow back to its parent company. This cash flow generation helps the company to continue its exploration.

GeoPark Cash Flow

GeoPark has been incredibly successful as a result of its exploration.

Source: GeoPark Cash Flow Growth - GeoPark Investor Presentation

GeoPark is the best performing exploration & production company in the NYSE from 2017-2018. The company's share values continue to be at approximately 25% of its 3P NAV reserves. The company has managed to grow its stock price by 350% in 2 years, and continues to remain very undervalued. I expect the company's stock price to grow more in the future.

The company's new project inventory is >$4 billion. That means more than 30 years of exploration potential and the company's current capital spending rates.

Source: GeoPark Financial Portfolio - GeoPark Investor Presentation

GeoPark has grown into a cash generation machine. The company has grown cash from operations and has a 2018 cash surplus of >$260 million. Personally, I would like to see the company spending this money on share buybacks and other shareholder rewards. The company has kept its net debt small, at a 1.0x net debt/EBITDA ratio, and has a fairly low 6.5% coupon.

More importantly, the company's break even is incredibly low. The company has 90% of its production as cash flow positive at $25-30 Brent. Going forward, I expect the company's cash generation to grow. It is worth noting the company has repurchased some shares. GeoPark started a 2019 share buyback program and has repurchased 6% of its shares during the year - with authorization to repurchase 10% of shares in 2019.

The company also recently initiated a new dividend that amounts to almost 0.9%/year. This dividend plus a growing share buyback should help reward shareholders.

Conclusion

GeoPark has had a difficult time since the start of the clash, however, the company has continued to generate strong cash flow and grow. The company has begun to focus on returning that cash flow to shareholders - it initiated a dividend at almost 0.9%/year and has authorization to repurchase 10% of its outstanding shares in 2019, which I expect it to get close too.

Going forward, from 2019 onwards, I am hoping at the end of the year the company continues its share repurchase program, while continuing to grow its dividend to a much more respectable range of ~3%. I expect GeoPark will continue to reward shareholders and is a strong long-term investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.