GameStop: Avoid

As the gaming industry becomes more digitized, the age of gaming retailers is about to perish into the past. It doesn’t matter how many new initiatives GameStop (GME) management will implement, because the time will work against them as long as they stick to the current retail business model. I started to cover the company on Seeking Alpha in December of 2018 and since that time its stock decreased in value by more than 50%. At this stage, I don’t see a single chance for a turnaround. Nevertheless, I also think that shorting the stock at this price is also a risky endeavor due to the small margin of safety. Because of it, I believe that GameStop is a high-risk play that should be avoided, as there are much better opportunities from the gaming field on the market at the moment.

The Bearish Case

In 2019, the gaming industry continued to innovate and cloud gaming became the dominant topic of all the major gaming conferences. If we look at the data, we will see that the share of digital net bookings of publishers like Electronic Arts (EA), Take-Two (TTWO) and Activision (ATVI) dramatically increased in the last few years. As a result, retailers like GameStop suffered the most from this shift to digital gaming and the company’s stock has been depreciating in value for nearly five straight years, while S&P was booming.

If we look at GameStop’s latest earnings report for Q2, we will see that sales have declined 14.3% Y/Y to $1.3 billion, while net loss was $32 million, if we exclude a $401 million asset impairment. All major businesses such as sales of hardware and software were in red, and while we might see some profit during the holiday season, I don’t believe that the company will be able to return to the previous profit levels anytime soon, if ever.

To improve the situation, GameStop management plans to cut additional costs, grow high margin products and restructure the overall business. Two main things that they want to do is to become more of a social hub for gamers and improve the company’s digital experience. Both of those things seem pretty vague to me.

When we talk about digital gaming platforms, we need to understand that console manufacturers such as Sony (SNE), Microsoft (MSFT) and Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) over the last few years spent billions of dollars building their own gaming marketplaces, so that players purchase games directly from their stores and not via a middle man like GameStop. In addition, publishers like Electronic Arts and Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) have their own online subscription services such as Origin and UPlay that offer the same players the ability to buy various first-party titles at a discount. Since GameStop is not a manufacturer nor a publisher, it has no real chance to fight with those big corporations and its digital initiatives, in my opinion, will fail.

While all of this suggests that GameStop is doomed, I believe that shorting its stock at the current price is a risky endeavor.

Short-term Fix

Despite the fact that GameStop has been poorly performing in the last few years, there are a number of catalysts that could push the stock higher in the foreseeable future. For years, as value has been destroyed, the bullish thesis has been centered around the idea that the company’s intrinsic value is higher than the current market valuation. Finally, that idea is starting to get traction. According to the Street consensus, the company’s fair value at the moment is around $7.50 per share, which is 26% above its current market price.

I believe that GameStop could be trading at that price in the foreseeable future due to the fact that its current short float is 76%. It only takes one good news to start a domino effect and force short sellers to cover their positions. As we approach the holiday season, GameStop has a chance to improve its sales numbers and use this momentum to push bears out of the door.

As for the longer run, I believe that GameStop management has a maximum of two years to at least make sure that its shareholders will be able to yield some positive results after years of losses. Next year, the new generation of consoles will arrive and the scheduled releases of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett in late 2020 will increase the retailer’s sales on an annual basis.

In addition, as the buyback program is taking place right now, the company could repurchase a large block of its shares and return to paying dividends to its shareholders until it’s put out of existence. But then of course, they will lose their cash in hand, and without it, it would be impossible to restructure its core business. Also, the management could increase its profitability by aggressively shuttering its remaining stores or continue to look for a private solution, which will also help the shareholders to make some kind of money after years of losses.

Those are the only solutions that, in my opinion, will somewhat improve the current situation. However, if the management continues to try to fix a broken business model, then I don’t see how GameStop will be able to create additional shareholder value in the long run.

Takeaway

As I have stated at the beginning of this article, I have no position in GameStop. However, as a person who writes a lot about a gaming industry, I’m carefully watching from the sidelines how the GameStop saga will end. While bulls might argue that the company’s worst days are over, we should remember that GameStop has been depreciating in value for a number of years, and while its current liquidation value is above the current market value, the market itself could stay irrational longer than all of us can stay solvent. Because of it, I believe that it is best to avoid GameStop, as there are much better opportunities in the gaming field at better valuations and with less risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.