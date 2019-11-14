Bank Norwegian: Cheap, With More Capital Returns Coming

Although the company has not been able to distribute capital to shareholders in recent years due to increased capital requirements by the Norwegian regulator, this will soon be changing.

Investment Overview

Bank Norwegian (ticker: NOFI) is a NOK 17 billion (USD 1.9 billion) market cap bank offering unsecured consumer loans, credit card products, and deposit accounts to customers in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland. Despite generating ROE’s well above 20% for the last several years alongside rapid growth, the company trades at a low valuation of 9.7x 2018 earnings, 8.3x our estimate of 2020 earnings, and 7.3x pro-forma for a redomiciliation to Ireland which is expected to occur in the summer of 2020, compared to a historical valuation range of 10x-11x forward earnings. Moreover, Nordic Capital and Sampo, the owners of one of its main competitors, Nordax, just acquired a 17.5% stake in Bank Norwegian and received the financial regulator’s clearance for the purchase the last week of October. The owners would achieve significant synergies from combining the two companies. (footnote 1)

Although the company has not been able to distribute capital to shareholders in recent years due to increased capital requirements by the Norwegian regulator, this will soon be changing. The management on the Q3 earnings call has stated it will resume returning capital to shareholders next year. They further shared that this will occur after the May 2020 AGM and it will be in the form of both dividends and share buybacks. The company plans to pay out at a minimum 40% of earnings beginning at the end of 2019, implying a future dividend yield in excess of 5%. Bank Norwegian also completed in May 2019 a one-off buy back of NOK 160 million of shares, representing just over 1% of shares outstanding. The Norwegian regulator will allow capital to be returned if Bank Norwegian maintains a tier 1 capital ratio above 18.9%. We expect that tier 1 capital will exceed 21% at year-end 2019, which will allow for more than NOK 850 million in capital to be returned.

Not only is the company cheap on an absolute basis and beginning to return capital to shareholders, but there is a significant event component to the opportunity that will further improve the company’s financial profile: redomiciliation out of Norway into Ireland. The management detailed the process on its Q3 earnings call which is the same process as the UK banks that are redomiciling to Ireland due to Brexit. They are currently in a “pre-application” phase in which a bank is “invited” to apply. Bank Norwegian expects to be invited to submit the full application in January 2020, after which there is a legal maximum of six months prior to a bank receiving their license. The primary benefit upon moving to Ireland is that the company will be regulated by the Irish Central Bank instead of the Norwegian regulator, which has imposed heavy capital requirements on consumer lenders such as Bank Norwegian in recent years. We expect this change will materially decrease the amount of capital needed to be held by the bank, freeing up capital to be used for dividends and share repurchases. The company should also benefit from a reduction in its current tax rate of 25% to 12.5%, the Irish corporate rate. (footnote 2)

In today’s market environment, there are very few companies with a market cap greater than $1 billion USD and the attractive growth profile of Bank Norwegian that trade for less than 9x earnings and have near-term catalysts. We believe there are several sources of confusion/uncertainty that have led to this valuation, which we address in depth below as the central focus of this report. Even with a modest rerating back to 10x earnings, in line with historical averages, and including the redomiciliation which could free up capital totaling 23% of the current market cap and increase earnings by an additional 17% through a lower tax rate, we see 40% upside to NOK 130 per share based on our 2020 EPS estimates. Overall, we see the risk-reward in the company’s shares as compelling, with meaningful upside from valuation multiple re-rating, an event-driven catalyst, and downside protection from the low relative and absolute valuation at the current share price.

Company Overview

Bank Norwegian offers unsecured credit products, specifically installment loans and credit cards, across Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Sweden. The company was founded in 2007 and went public in 2014 on the Oslo Stock Exchange at a price of 17.25 NOK per share. Over the last decade, Bank Norwegian has evolved from a startup company to earn a top two or three market share in the unsecured consumer lending space in the Nordic region.

The company’s initial focus (and its largest business today) was in offering unsecured instalment loans to consumers. These unsecured loans are typically NOK 100k-200k (USD 11k-22k) in size and are repaid on average in 3.5 years. In credit cards, the bank initially issued cards on behalf of a partner institution, but in 2010 the company began issuing its own cards, which the bank continues to offer today. Importantly, the cards are issued in partnership with Norwegian Air, Norway’s largest airline, with customers earning airline miles as rewards for using their Bank Norwegian cards. This partnership has been useful from a marketing perspective in credit card growth, as no other Nordic credit card can offer Norwegian Air miles as rewards. The Bank has a long-term contract to both use the Norwegian Air’s brand and rewards program in both the Nordic and Europe. This is important as Norwegian Air, which has been under financial pressure, recently sold its 17.5% stake in the Bank to Nordic Capital and Sampo.

Bank Norwegian has grown through direct marketing to consumers, primarily via online success-based advertising, rather than through the agent channel. The bank operates as a digital bank, without branches, which allows it to keep its overhead cost structure low. Coupled with the fact that Bank Norwegian has more scale than most of its unsecured consumer bank competitors, the bank maintains best-in-class cost/income ratios of below 30%. The culture of the bank is focused on keeping costs low as illustrated by both the low number of FTE growth and also that the bank on the Q3 earnings call announced a cost savings starting at 15mm NOK per quarter for migrating credit card issuing services to another provider. While Bank Norwegian also competes with the large incumbent banks in the Nordic countries in offering unsecured consumer loans, these banks neither have the depth of historical risk-based pricing data nor experience in online advertising to attract customers and then price the loans on a risk-adjusted basis on internal scorecards.

Source: Nordea report, May 2, 2019

Over the last several years, Bank Norwegian has produced strong growth in its lending portfolio, first within its home country of Norway, and later through expansions into other adjacent markets such as Sweden (2013), Denmark (2015), and Finland (2015). This geographic expansion, as well as continued success in Norway, has allowed the company to generate impressive financial results. Gross loans have increased from about NOK 10B in 2014 to nearly NOK 40B in 2018, and accordingly gross operating income has increased from NOK 1.0B in 2016 to NOK 4.6B in 2018. This growth in the loan book has largely flowed through to the bottom line, with EPS increasing form NOK 2.00 per share in 2014 to NOK 9.62 per share last year.

Source: Company financials, NH analysis

The company generated ROEs above 30% in each year between 2011 and 2017, before dropping slightly below 30% in 2018, primarily due to increased capital requirements imposed by the Norwegian regulator. The bank can generate this impressive level of profitability largely because of its low-cost structure combined with the high net interest margins produced by unsecured consumer lending. In general, the bank earns in excess of 10% on its assets, while paying just above 1% on its liabilities. As a result, in 2018 Bank Norwegian earned a return on risk-weighted assets of 5.4%, which translated to a ROE of around 30%, even considering the more stringent capital requirements imposed on the bank (which means Bank Norwegian has less leverage than any similar sized banking peer in Europe).

Why does the opportunity exist?

In the following section, we address what we see as the major questions and uncertainties facing investors, which we believe explains the current valuation of the shares. We believe that as the market becomes more comfortable with these issues, especially around the likelihood and benefits from redmociliation, the shares of the company will rerate appropriately.

Market overlooking financial benefit from redomiciliation out of Norway into Ireland

Bank Norwegian will enjoy three primary benefits from a shift in regulatory regime: lower regulatory capital requirements, lower asset density calculations, and a more favorable tax rate. In combination, we believe these changes will yield significant benefits to shareholders, potentially increasing earnings by more than 16% and freeing large amounts of capital to be returned to shareholders, which we estimate will total nearly 23% of the company’s current market cap.

Capital Ratio Impact: The most apparent benefit of redomiciliation is that Bank Norwegian will likely be permitted to hold lower levels of regulatory capital, improving the bank’s ROE and freeing capital to be returned to shareholders. We estimate the company will be required to hold CET1 capital of 13% under the Irish regulator, compared to 18.9% under the Norwegian regulator (and the company currently holds more capital than required). Under this scenario, the reduced capital requirement should yield NOK 15 per share of excess capital that could be returned to shareholders, totaling 16% of the current market cap. As context, one of Bank Norwegian’s primary competitors, Swedish lender Resurs Bank, most recently reported a CET1 ratio of 13.6% and is only required by its regulators to maintain a CET1 ratio of 8.6%.

Source: Company financials, NH analysis

Asset Density Impact: On a related note, we also expect that the company will benefit from more favorable risk-weighted asset models under a new regulatory regime, effectively lowering the amount of reserve capital that the bank needs to hold. Bank Norwegian currently employs standard models in calculating risk-weighted assets, which in Q3 2019 translated into asset density of 72%. We believe that after redomiciling to Ireland, the bank will be permitted to use an IRB model for calculating asset density. If this change in risk weighting models is implemented, we project that asset density will decrease to closer to 55%, which in turn will generate an additional NOK 6.30 per share available for distribution.

Source: Company financials, NH analysis

In combination, these two impacts from more favorable capital requirements should free more than 21 NOK per share in excess capital, or around 23% of the current share price. Not only will the lower capital requirements immediately enable excess capital to be available for return to shareholders, but we also believe that lower capital requirements will allow the company to compete more aggressively in offering new loans to customers across its markets. Assuming financial institutions price their loan products to meet a target return on equity, if Bank Norwegian can operate at higher leverage levels, it can offer lower pricing to customers and still generate similar levels of return on equity.

Tax Impact: Finally, we expect that by moving to Ireland, the company will enjoy a meaningfully lower tax rate, as the Irish corporate tax rate is only 12.5% compared to a corporate rate of 25% in Norway. Holding all else equal, we estimate that these tax savings will result in the effective P/E ratio of the company declining by a full turn, as shown in the table below.

Source: Company financials, NH analysis

Although the ultimate timing of this redomiciliation is uncertain, the bank has initiated the process, as described more fully below. Banks in Europe are only permitted to hold one banking license at a time, so when the company applies for its license from the Irish Central Bank, we believe a move will become imminent.

Historically complicated transaction structure (with potential conflicts) required to redomicile from Norway to Ireland.

While the benefits from the bank redomiciling to Ireland from Norway appear clear, the history of the structure of the transaction to enable such a move is more complicated. Bank Norwegian first announced in late 2018 that it had reached an agreement to acquire 40% of an Irish company called Lilienthal. At the time, Lilienthal was wholly owned by HBK Holdings AS, a holding company owned by Bjoern Kise (Bank Norwegian’s and Norwegian Air’s former chairman) and Bjorn Kjos (Norwegian Air Shuttle’s CEO). Prior to the transaction, Lilienthal had secured the right to use the Norwegian Air brand for credit card products offered outside of the Nordic region, much like the partnership between Bank Norwegian and Norwegian Air in the Nordics. In the press release announcing the transaction, Bank Norwegian also noted that Lilienthal planned to secure an Irish banking license.

In May 2019, Bank Norwegian announced that it had amended the agreement with Lilienthal to purchase a 100% stake in the company. Under the updated agreement, Bank Norwegian agreed to pay NOK 40 million for the shares, including NOK 28 million to be paid to Norwegian Air Shuttle. Further, Bank Norwegian agreed to grant shares to Norwegian Air Shuttle worth NOK 150 million (roughly equal to the buybacks executed by Bank Norwegian this year). The agreement spans ten years and also requires Bank Norwegian to make NOK 30 million license payments annually to Norwegian Air Shuttle, with the first five years paid upfront. (footnote 3)

The Lilienthal transaction was the first step in redomiciling out of Norway. Therefore, at this point, the only gating item to redomiciliation is the company winning approval for an Irish banking license. Bank Norwegian has been in pre-application discussions with the Irish regulator for about six months and has engaged advisors who were former employees of the Irish central bank in preparation for the full application. Typically, when one applies for a banking license in Europe the evaluation is completed by the regulator prior to a formal application being submitted. Once the regulator is comfortable giving the applicant a license only then does it ask an applicant to submit a formal application. It is important to note that it would be highly unusual for another European banking regulator to reject an application from an established, regulated bank in a fellow EU/EEA country. Also, with Brexit occurring many UK banks are looking to move to Ireland and the Irish regulator has been encouraging banks to apply for licenses and it is highly likely that Bank Norwegian would receive approval. Finally, It is also worth noting that based on our discussions with the company and others in the industry, our understanding is that the Norwegian regulator cannot prevent Bank Norwegian from moving out of Norway due to European Union/EEA rules of freedom of cross-border services.

Although the optics of Bank Norwegian purchasing Lilienthal from a holding company personally owned by the bank’s former chairman and the current CEO of Norwegian Air Shuttle are not ideal, management and members of the board have asserted to us repeatedly that at that time it was the best available structure to enable redomiciliation. This transaction has now been renegotiated and fixed to a more straightforward, conventional structure. We also believe the market has not factored in that by purchasing Lilienthal and the associated rights to partner with Norwegian Air outsides of the Nordics, Bank Norwegian can expand into additional European markets. The Bank stated on both its Q2 and Q3 earnings calls that it is intending to enter a 5th market in early 2020. The growth rate of the Bank has slowed in recent quarters as its four Nordic markets have become more mature. Having the opportunity to enter more European markets in the near future will enable the Bank to have a growth rates closer to what is was able to achieve two or three years ago. Bank Norwegian’s track record of entering Sweden, Finland and Denmark illustrate its ability to enter a new market and quickly identify profitable market segments to target. Norwegian Air has been named low-cost European air carrier of the year several years running and notwithstanding its financial issues, possesses a strong brand with consumers as it operates in most European countries.

Concerns about the future of Norwegian Air Shuttle and potential financial and commercial impact to Bank Norwegian.

Bank Norwegian has long held a close relationship with Norwegian Air, and the bank’s credit card products feature rewards in the form of the exclusive ability to offer Norwegian Air points via credit card (which are booked as marketing expenses). Norwegian Air has struggled in recent quarters both financially and operationally. The airline faced a heavy debt burden as it tried to aggressively expand its route map into transatlantic flights. This problem has been exacerbated recently by the airline’s exposure to the Boeing 737 Max aircraft across its fleet, which have been grounded due to safety concerns. As a result, the airline’s share price has declined from NOK 170 in April 2018 to below NOK 40 today. If the airline were taken over by a larger competitor, as was widely rumored for much of last year, we believe the rewards relationship with the airline would remain in place under the ten-year agreement that was renewed in June 2018. Even in a worst-case scenario if the airline were to enter insolvency the administrator would have to reject the contract which on face value would not make economic sense. Ultimately, we believe that while the relationship with the airline is valuable from a marketing perspective, the most likely impact from an unexpected termination of the agreement would be modestly slower new credit card growth.

Negative stigma from investors towards consumer unsecured lending – but there are important differences in collection rules in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark compared to other developed markets.

Unlike the United States and the United Kingdom, individuals in Norway, Sweden, and Finland cannot simply declare bankruptcy and eliminate their unsecured debts. In these countries, consumer obligations remain with the individual through the bankruptcy process. Lenders can also garnish wages and even social welfare payments in order to collect on non-performing loans. In addition, a number of the European markets in which Bank Norwegian could naturally expand also have similar personal bankruptcy laws where future wages can be garnished. As a result, although loans may become non-performing, the ultimate recovery rate is significantly higher in most of Bank Norwegian’s target markets compared to other developed markets. The concept of charge-offs prior to delinquency, which commonly occurs in the U.S., is virtually non-existent in Nordic countries.

Concerns about inadequate loan loss provisions in light of increasing delinquency rates in loan portfolio.

The quality and development of the loan book has proven to be a challenging aspect of the bank for investors to understand, particularly given the company’s shift in accounting standards from IAS 39 to IFRS 9 at the start of 2018. Under IAS 39, banks incurred loan losses as they occurred, whereas under IFRS 9, partial provisions are taken at the time of loan origination.

Since inception, Bank Norwegian took a conservative approach under IAS 39 and booked significant provisions at the time of loan origination. As a result, when the bank made the transition from IAS 39 to IFRS 9, it recorded immaterial changes to write-downs of loans under the new standard, unlike some of its competitors.

The other challenge in evaluating the development of losses in the loan book results from the company’s rapid growth over the last several years. Such growth can often mask underlying trends in the portfolio, as newly originated loans are less likely to become delinquent and generally dilute the trends in delinquencies of the older portion of the loan book. Although Bank Norwegian takes some loss provisions upfront, as the loan portfolio seasons, provisions still generally increase. Therefore, the ongoing question has been whether provisions and delinquencies will begin to rise sharply as loan growth slows. The last few quarters have given investors some insight into this question as loan growth has slowed to around 10% year-over-year. Despite this decline in loan growth rate, loan loss provisions recognized through the income statement declined both on a percentage of loans outstanding and on an absolute basis in Q4 2018 and Q1 2019 compared to Q3 2018. Notably, in Q3 2019 the quarterly provisions declined from Q2 2019. Based on our conversations with management, we believe that this is the beginning of a trend in which the loans that underwritten in the high growth period of 2015-2017 are now beginning to roll-off.

Looking at delinquency in the loan book paints a less clear picture, as the delinquency ratio has increased from 9.0% to 14.2% between Q1 2018 and Q3 2019, even including the benefit of the bank selling an NPL portfolio in Finland in Q4 2018 (discussed further below). While it is difficult to predict with certainty what the future delinquencies development will look like, management has expressed to us that they expect delinquencies to peak in coming quarters. This assertion is based in part on their belief that Bank Norwegian originated a cohort of riskier loans in 2015 and 2016 (which they argue they priced into the loans), whereas in 2017 and 2018 they dialed back extending credit in this segment. Higher delinquencies in isolation are not necessarily problematic insofar as they were priced correctly at origination and have been properly reserved against, which is supported by the favorable trends in loan loss provisions over the last few quarters.

Lastly and most importantly, Bank Norwegian has been able to sell NPL portfolios at the price they have the loans reserved on their books. The most recent NPL sale was a portion of the loan book in Finland in Q4 2018. There was not a meaningful income statement charge upon sale of the NPL portfolio, suggesting that it had properly reserved against these loans in its financial statements. The company had previously sold NPL portfolios in Norway in August 2017 and Sweden in March 2017, which also did not result in material impacts to earnings from provision adjustments. Going forward, we remain confident that the bank can use regular NPL sales continue to manage its loan book. We believe there is significant demand for this type of asset in the region based on the vast amount of capital raised in the alternative investment space to target European/Nordic NPL opportunities through both public companies like Intrum Justicia and a number of private funds that have been raised.

Comparables

Bank Norwegian maintains one of the highest ROEs among its peer group, despite being required to hold capital ratios near the high end of that group, but trades well below the peer average earnings multiple.

The best comparable is the 2018 acquisition of Swedish peer Nordax by Nordic Capital and Sampo, which provides a useful data point for valuation purposes and supports our conclusion that Bank Norwegian is materially undervalued. In the transaction, Nordic and Sampo offered SEK 60 per share of Nordax ($833 million total), a 15% premium to the most recent trading price and 34.5% premium to the last day prior to the announcement that Sampo had acquired an initial position. The price represented just above 15x 2018 estimated earnings and 16x 2017 earnings, despite Nordax generating worse ROEs (below 20%), slower loan growth (below 10%), and higher cost to income ratios (above 35%) than Bank Norwegian. Nordic Capital had previously acquired and later taken public Resurs Bank, another Swedish competitor to Bank Norwegian. If one valued Bank Norwegian at where Nordax was sold (15x forward earnings) based on the Q3 run-rate EPS of 10.95, then its share price would be NOK 164, a 75% premium to today’s price. With an EPS of 12.78 based on Q3 run-rate at the lower Irish tax rate, this valuation would equate to a share price of NOK 192, a premium of 105%.

There are two Swedish-based Nordic unsecured lending competitors, Resurs Bank and TF Bank, which provide trading comparables. Resurs Bank trades at 9.1x 2019 earnings and TF Bank trades at 11.1x 2019 earnings although their respective key operating metrics of ROE (15% and 29%) and cost to income ratio (40% and 37%) are less favorable (or comparable in the case of TF Bank’s ROE) to Bank Norwegian’s metrics.

The most comparable traded Norwegian peer is Komplett Bank which is valued at 6.3x 2019 consensus earnings of 1.79 EPS. Its shares have traded off in 2019 because it had a small accounting restatement which slightly reduced tier 1 equity capital and the regulator has been very strict with the bank recently. Komplett’s market capitalization is one-eighth the size of Bank Norwegian’s and Bank Norwegian is a much higher quality business given its cost to income ratio (60% vs. 27% for NOFI in 2018) and its more sophisticated credit scoresheets given the relative smaller scale and less operating history.

Conclusion

In summary, we believe shares of Bank Norwegian present a compelling opportunity at current prices with an attractive risk-reward profile. Not only is the company cheap on an absolute basis as well as relative to other Nordic banks, but the company’s financial profile will materially improve should it successfully redomicile from Norway to Ireland. We believe this event is largely within the company’s control, and recent announcements by the bank suggest it is making meaningful progress towards redomiciling. As is the case with most banks, there is some risk that the loan book could deteriorate, leading to higher levels of loan loss provisions than we expect but the Q3 earnings results make us believe the loan book quality is improving. Based on what we see as conservative assumptions for the company’s financials over the next few years, we believe shares could double or more over the next 12-18 months, particularly as the market becomes more aware of the benefits to the company from redomiciliation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NWEGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.