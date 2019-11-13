Tilray: It's Just Getting Worse

After the bell on Tuesday, we received third-quarter results from cannabis company Tilray (TLRY), a stock that has certainly seen some volatility in recent years. Despite the company continuing to grow revenues by leaps and bounds, the increased costs of doing business are wearing down investors. Unfortunately, the Q3 report may set up this name to set a new low.

For the quarter, revenues excluding excise taxes of $48.2 million soared about 380% from the prior-year period, but that number came in a little more than a million dollars below the Street's estimate. Growing the top line at a massive rate has not been the problem over time, as 2019 revenue estimates going into this report stood at over $176 million. That compares to where things were going into the Q3 2018 report about a year ago where the Street was looking for a top line number of just $139 million this year.

The big problem is that Tilray's expenses just aren't in check, something that I've definitely discussed before. The non-GAAP loss of $0.50 per share was about twenty cents worse than expected, which is a dramatic miss. Despite that revenue surge, the GAAP operating loss expanded from $20 million to $23.3 million, but that's not the worst of it. Throw in a swing from gain to loss on currencies, as well as a surge in interest costs, and the GAAP loss of $35.7 million was nearly double the $18.7 million loss from a year ago.

There was a time when the Street was expecting a profit this year, but those days are long gone with a loss of more than a dollar per share expected in 2019 heading into this report. That drop in estimates will continue into year's end, and thus the same story can now be said about 2020. At the beginning of this year, a $0.20 profit was expected next year, but after this report, we're likely to see the consensus calling for a loss of around a dollar per share. No matter how much revenue forecasts rise, you just can't continue to see the bottom line get this bad.

As the company looks to continue this massive top line growth, not only is it experiencing major net losses, but it's also spending like crazy through acquisitions. Tilray went into Q3 with about $244 million in cash and investments, but it ended the quarter with $165 million. The Class 2 outstanding share count also rose by about 3 million during the period, so this cash burn is also coming with dilution that's really starting to add up. I've previously called for additional capital raises to come, and I wouldn't be surprised to see another one in the next couple of quarters.

Tilray hit the mainstream last year when the stock saw an incredible run from its IPO price of $17 to $300, leading to a beyond absurd valuation. Since then, not only have we seen a bubble burst, but the name has lost more than 90% from that peak, trading in the low $20s currently. The cannabis space is becoming more crowded over time, and while Tilray is showing tremendous revenue growth, it's coming at a major cost. Until this business can curb its losses, cash burn, and dilution, I think more investors will sell the stock. After the Q3 report showed a lot of red, it would not surprise me to see the name end up in the teens.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.