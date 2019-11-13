Barclays: Heading In The Right Direction And Still A Bargain

Sooner rather than later the Street will have to reappraise the value it assigns to the IB. As it does I expect a further substantial re-rating of the shares and my £2.2 price target indicates at least another 26% upside.

The performance of the investment bank is the key to story. It is valued at a 60% discount to TNAV despite consistently good returns in recent quarters.

Despite this the shares are trading at a 40% discount to TNAV even in spite of a sharp rally since September.

Barclays continues to defy gloomy Street expectations and has now delivered three consecutive quarters where ROTE has matched cost of capital.

I recommended buying Barclays (NYSE: BCS) in September (article here). The shares have done well since then, rallying 13% and easily outpacing the broader European banking sector, which is up just 1%. Partly this reflects strength in the broader UK equity market after the UK and the EU agreed a new Brexit withdrawal agreement in early October that took "no deal" off the table.

But Barclays has also outperformed local UK peers such as Lloyds (NYSE: LYG), up 10% over the period, and HSBC (NYSE: HSBC), down 4%. So it is clear the market is also starting to reward stock-specific factors. Chief amongst these, in my view, are the consistently good results coming out of Barclays lowly valued investment banking business as well as better-than-expected progress the company is making towards its 2019 ROTE target of 9%. This is still not reflected in Street consensus earnings estimates.

The shares still trade on a heavily discounted P/TNAV multiple of 0.6x which means that if the recent pace of progress continues, there is still scope for major further re-rating. I'm sticking to my £2.2 target price which would give another 26% upside, meaning this stock is still a Brexit-Britain bargain.

If you're buying in the UK you can't escape politics

Almost every article I write on UK banks inescapably starts with UK politics. Politics have been the key driver of UK equities since 2016 and anyone investing in the UK market has to accept they will probably remain so for the foreseeable future.

The key near-term risk in buying Barclays is the UK General Election on 12 December. Depending on the result, UK equities could either soar or plummet. Buying Barclays now inevitably requires taking a view on the outcome of this key event.

I should state up-front, therefore, that my buy recommendation assumes the most "market-friendly" outcome, which I think is a Conservative majority government that implements the Brexit agreement negotiated in October. This isn't a statement of personal political preference, it's simply a view of the outcome investors are likely to find the most palatable and that creates the least uncertainty. The alternatives (Labor led-government or hung parliament) imply new, market-unfriendly economic policies and/or lots of uncertainty as a coalition government is cobbled together that would also reopen the Brexit can of worms. If I thought either was likely, I wouldn't be buying UK shares right now.

Fortunately the opinion polls suggest this "market-friendly" result is indeed the most likely outcome. Support for the Conservative party continues to grow and the latest polls show them having a 10-point lead over the Labor party.

Source: BBC

The betting odds also point to a Conservative majority with Paddy Power offering odds of 4/7 versus 13/8 for a hung parliament and 20/1 for a Labor majority.

Source: Paddy Power

One last point to make on politics is that even if there's an upset and the Conservatives lose, Barclays offers a hedge. The first impact of a Labor victory would most likely be a sharp fall in Sterling. Due to its investment banking and US credit card businesses, Barclays earns half its revenues outside the UK, of which 37% is in the US. This gives the company a significant positive gearing to weaker Sterling that would support the share price in this eventuality.

Barclays' geographic revenue split (3Q19)

Source: 3Q19 results presentation

Barclays' operating performance continues to defy gloomy Street expectations

Beyond politics, the Barclays story for me is primarily one of a company that is defying its critics and performing at a much higher level of ROTE than the Street had expected.

ROTE was 10.2% in 3Q and has been remarkably consistent through the year with 2Q being 9.3% and 1Q being 9.6%. Management have recommitted to their key financial target for 2019, which is to achieve return on tangible equity above 9% even if they accepted on the 3Q results that the >10% target for 2020 has become "more challenging" in view of economic and interest rate headwinds. The 9% ROTE target implies net profit in excess of £4bn. 9m19 annualized net profit was £4.5bn.

Against this, Street expectations for 2019 are for ROTE of only 8.3% and net profit of £3.8bn, leaving a 16% gap to guidance.

Clearly investors are nervous about 4Q and year-end "true-ups" have indeed been an Achilles' heel for Barclays in recent years. 4Q is also the quarter in which the UK Bank Levy is charged to the accounts, so a dip in ROTE is virtually assured.

However, this is also the opportunity in Barclays: if management can post a respectable result for the year-end, there is significant potential upside to earnings numbers.

2019 profit guidance vs. consensus and annualized 1H19

Source: company data, company-compiled consensus

The investment bank continues to defy its critics

One big reason for thinking Barclays can avoid the 4Q blues this time around is because its investment bank looks in the best shape it has been in for several years. Recent momentum on both revenues and profitability suggests the unit has turned a corner and is capitalizing on the problems of several peers as well as its strong presence in the US market (by European IB standards at least).

The investment bank posted ROTE of 9.1% in 3Q, the second-highest of European peers after BNP. ROTE has been above 9% every quarter so far this year.

Source: company data

This is being driven by peer-leading revenue performance with revenues being +8% YoY annualized in 9m19, again the second-best performance of European peers after BNP.

Source: company data

And Barclays has been able to protect net profits from the IB business much more successfully than peers, with 9m19 annualized net profits being at a similar level to 2017 and above 2018 levels compared to declines of up to 50% in the case of several European peers.

Source: company data

A re-rating of the investment bank holds the key to Barclays' share price

I've made the point in previous articles that the key reason Barclays trades on 0.6x P/TNAV is because the market distrusts the investment bank and assigns a very low value to it.

However, the longer the business defies expectations and operates at close to its cost of capital, the harder it is for the market to continue to justify valuing it at a huge discount to its allocated equity.

At Barclays' current market cap of £30bn the implied valuation of the IB on my estimate is just £10bn. Yet the unit has £27bn of allocated equity and generated £1.8bn of annualized profit in 9m19. This means the implied P/TNAV is just 0.4x for an ROTE of 9% while P/E is just 4x.

The potential upside is obvious. Valuing the IB at 1x P/TNAV would add £1 to Barclays' share price (60%). Valuing it even at 0.5x would put fair value for Barclays well above £2 (current share price £1.7).

Implied value of Barclays Investment Bank

Source: author's calculations based on company data

Conclusions

On 0.6x P/TNAV I can see very little downside in Barclays but substantial upside if management can keep up the current pace of progress. This is the sort of asymmetric risk/reward opportunity I think investors should look for.

UK politics are the main near-term risk factor but they appear to be headed in a market-friendly direction and the election on 12 December could well give UK equities another leg-up that would benefit Barclays.

Meanwhile, the company is operating well ahead of expectations, especially in its investment bank and sooner or later this will have to lead to a reappraisal of the woefully low valuation currently assigned to the business.

I'm sticking to an unchanged £2.2 share price target based on my preferred ROE/COE valuation methodology, which assumes Street consensus 2020 ROTE of 8.4% and cost of equity of 10%. This gives 26% further upside from the current share price and makes Barclays a strong buy for me. It's also worth bearing in mind that if management do succeed in delivering their >10% ROTE target, then the upside rises to over 50%.

ROTE/COE valuation model

Source: author's calculations based on company data, company-consensus data

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.